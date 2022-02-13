Everton sign Anwar El Ghazi on loan and Newcastle make offer for Sevilla defender Diego Carlos

► Subscribe to Sky Sports News:
Kaveh Solhekol and Dharmesh Sheth bring news of new transfers this Thursday. It’s been a busy window so far for Newcastle with two new signings, however they have now made an offer for defender Diego Carlos from Sevilla. Meanwhile Everton have signed Anwar El Ghazi on loan, the deal was made separately to the transfer of Lucas Digne.
Newcastle is definitely going down .
After this, Newcastle will sign Noelington from the favellas and have a feared front three of Joelinton-Wood-Noelington.
Can you please tell the Guy to the right to speak a little bit slower?. Im not sure i can get all info If he speak so fast?.?.
They needed someone better then Wilson, he's a downgrade already
Needs to be on 1.25 speed up the Robots 🤖 talking.
So we sell one of the best LBs in the league to our direct competitor and then we sign a bang average player on LOAN… I'm really losing all last hope and passion I have for this team
Lol not exactly ground breaking.
They should sign Mo Salah because Liverpool won't ⛳
slowest talkers on YouTube. 1.5 speed and none of them sound too fast yet most chanels do on 1.25. What the F#@k happened to Sky?
Diego Carlos makes no sense, Sevilla would effectively be giving up the title race (they've not won la liga in almost 80 years), and Diego Carlos will be giving up his best chance at winning a league title just to potentially get relegated.
Wtf is he piping on about! Is this bloke trying to get a signing reversed or something? Probably friends with Hasenhuttl.
The bald guy is a tool
Why are these guys always overemphasizing stuff & talking like robots. This news could have taken less than 2 mins. Saying the same thing over and over again.
Robotic Journos!
What's the health secretary doing here
Why does Kaveh talk like he's buffering
Guaranteed that Syche will sign either Lyndon Dykes, Kieffer Moore or Brereton Diaz as a replacement
Took my guy from 12 to 30 seconds to say Everton signed el ghazi on loan and he can play at the weekend😅 this is why I can’t watch these clowns man Jesus Christ
Newcastle really buying top players…what a load of bollocks!!! 😆😆😆
I cannot stand how Kaveh speaks with pauses after every word
Let me bang on for 5 minutes about if the release clause was January or just the Summer, even the host interrupted to shut him up and he still carried on.
Kaveh put it nicely there – the problem with El Ghazi is that he is not a right back, nor he is a central defender
Burnley are going down that means.
Burnley signing Haaland
Chris Wood wears Joelinton pyjamas for bed
Newcastle should have a go at Liverpool for a centre half loan deal with Philips
I'm not a Newcastle fab but I don't want to see them go down, I'd love to see them in the top 4 pushing the others around, good luck to them!
LOL, Chris Wood: I don't worry about my contract and stuff like that…
Definition of rocks for brains. What employee doesn't know the details of his contract of employment?