Everton sign Anwar El Ghazi on loan and Newcastle make offer for Sevilla defender Diego Carlos

Kaveh Solhekol and Dharmesh Sheth bring news of new transfers this Thursday. It’s been a busy window so far for Newcastle with two new signings, however they have now made an offer for defender Diego Carlos from Sevilla. Meanwhile Everton have signed Anwar El Ghazi on loan, the deal was made separately to the transfer of Lucas Digne.

