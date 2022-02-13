Everton sign Anwar El Ghazi on loan and Newcastle make offer for Sevilla defender Diego Carlos



Kaveh Solhekol and Dharmesh Sheth bring news of new transfers this Thursday. It’s been a busy window so far for Newcastle with two new signings, however they have now made an offer for defender Diego Carlos from Sevilla. Meanwhile Everton have signed Anwar El Ghazi on loan, the deal was made separately to the transfer of Lucas Digne.

  2. Rohan Pereira

    After this, Newcastle will sign Noelington from the favellas and have a feared front three of Joelinton-Wood-Noelington.

  3. Sherminator

    Can you please tell the Guy to the right to speak a little bit slower?. Im not sure i can get all info If he speak so fast?.?.

  6. Quantex

    So we sell one of the best LBs in the league to our direct competitor and then we sign a bang average player on LOAN… I'm really losing all last hope and passion I have for this team

  9. Aidi

    slowest talkers on YouTube. 1.5 speed and none of them sound too fast yet most chanels do on 1.25. What the F#@k happened to Sky?

  10. Puck

    Diego Carlos makes no sense, Sevilla would effectively be giving up the title race (they've not won la liga in almost 80 years), and Diego Carlos will be giving up his best chance at winning a league title just to potentially get relegated.

  13. Don Andres

    Why are these guys always overemphasizing stuff & talking like robots. This news could have taken less than 2 mins. Saying the same thing over and over again.
    Robotic Journos!

  17. theRealDizzL

    Took my guy from 12 to 30 seconds to say Everton signed el ghazi on loan and he can play at the weekend😅 this is why I can’t watch these clowns man Jesus Christ

  20. Mo Davidson

    Let me bang on for 5 minutes about if the release clause was January or just the Summer, even the host interrupted to shut him up and he still carried on.

  26. John Harrison

    I'm not a Newcastle fab but I don't want to see them go down, I'd love to see them in the top 4 pushing the others around, good luck to them!

  27. Ismael Rivera

    LOL, Chris Wood: I don't worry about my contract and stuff like that…

    Definition of rocks for brains. What employee doesn't know the details of his contract of employment?

