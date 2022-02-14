Guimaraes to Newcastle United A Done Deal! Nketiah Next! Newcastle United Transfer News
maximin is superstar but selfish and stupid !
the transfer window for now can get newcastle from relegation zone and if newcastle add zapata and carlos then the top 6 is guaranteed and maybe .. top 4 !
Saint a dreamer but it's definitely what you want to hear. If you're gonna aim big, you might as well aim for the top. Nothing impossible in sports. Toon broke that barrier by getting bought out. You couldn't of bought a worse club. They bought a fan base and saint. Club needs serous investment, that's before you even start on the team. It's pretty well know how embarrassing our training facilities are. Bruno in for a shock lol.
Great video – just a slight correction it's 40m Euro's we're paying, so about £33m + 8m Euro's in add-on's
Great update, buzzing.
we need CB!!! CB!!!! CB!!!!!! where our CB!!!!
Nothing will help you. Nothing at a dice.
NUFC are going in
Watched about 15 of your videos and just realised the laptop and desk ain’t real
Maximin has no chance. He's not as good as he thinks he is. For one he spends for too much time sitting on his backside. He does not know when to pass the ball and he dribbles when a pass would do the job. Though, he could improve with better coaching.
Maxi struggles for consistency, poor final ball, and at times (normally the 70th minute) is "injured". And I'm a lifelong toon fan.
He'll never be an Asprilla thats a cert
I hope Newcastle buy a house for his parents in Brazil great move
Great channel
St Maximin wouldn't be able to lick the boots of Asprila or Genola… He needs to learn how to pass the ball and become a team player.
Shame on u 🤢🤮
Trippier is with zero doubt the best transfer Newcastle has ever had for decades.
Trippier is the best RB the whole world now; slightly after Hakimi.
Howay the lads ⚫️⚪️⚫️⚪️
Great channel mate, thanks for the update!
Bruh ur such a legend love this channel
ASM will never get anywhere near the Ballon d'or. I'm a toon fan who's watched him plenty, he's a great entertainer but his decision making is poor and he can be frustratingly greedy at times when he could just play the killer pass.
He's a bloody good player but nowhere near the best in Europe yet.
Great video
Bit late ain't ya bro lol…I knew that the safternoonies! 😊
I knew Adam was da man for da toon!!!👍
Thank again for the continued Newcastle updates made