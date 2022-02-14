Guimaraes to Newcastle United A Done Deal! Nketiah Next! Newcastle United Transfer News



Guimaraes to Newcastle United A Done Deal! Nketiah Next! Newcastle United Transfer News

24 comentarios en “Guimaraes to Newcastle United A Done Deal! Nketiah Next! Newcastle United Transfer News

  3. jovam kw

    the transfer window for now can get newcastle from relegation zone and if newcastle add zapata and carlos then the top 6 is guaranteed and maybe .. top 4 !

  4. 13guns

    Saint a dreamer but it's definitely what you want to hear. If you're gonna aim big, you might as well aim for the top. Nothing impossible in sports. Toon broke that barrier by getting bought out. You couldn't of bought a worse club. They bought a fan base and saint. Club needs serous investment, that's before you even start on the team. It's pretty well know how embarrassing our training facilities are. Bruno in for a shock lol.

  11. Alien

    Maximin has no chance. He's not as good as he thinks he is. For one he spends for too much time sitting on his backside. He does not know when to pass the ball and he dribbles when a pass would do the job. Though, he could improve with better coaching.

  12. Morgul Blade

    Maxi struggles for consistency, poor final ball, and at times (normally the 70th minute) is "injured". And I'm a lifelong toon fan.

  16. Neil T71

    St Maximin wouldn't be able to lick the boots of Asprila or Genola… He needs to learn how to pass the ball and become a team player.

  17. Duran

    Shame on u 🤢🤮
    Trippier is with zero doubt the best transfer Newcastle has ever had for decades.
    Trippier is the best RB the whole world now; slightly after Hakimi.

  21. kipp

    ASM will never get anywhere near the Ballon d'or. I'm a toon fan who's watched him plenty, he's a great entertainer but his decision making is poor and he can be frustratingly greedy at times when he could just play the killer pass.
    He's a bloody good player but nowhere near the best in Europe yet.

