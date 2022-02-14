NEWCASTLE UNITED TRANSFER SPECIAL

We are now moving into the final hours of the transfer window and this could well be a very busy time for Newcastle United.
Lots of players are still being linked to the club so join me and the gang today as we discuss all the up to date latest goings on.
Become a member of The Toon Review family:
If you enjoy the show please don’t forget to hit the like button and help us to continue to grow the channel. If you’re new and like what you see or haven’t already done so, please consider subscribing to the channel.
Sponsor details:
Website:
* First guitar lesson free.
* 10% off your first guitar repair or setup.
Just quote The Toon Review.
#NEWCASTLEUNITED #TRANSFERS #THETOONREVIEW
World Of Sport TV:
We now have a Discord server which you can sign up to here:
Twitter: @thetoonreview
Facebook:
Instagram: thetoonreview
Enquiries: pd.toonreview@gmail.com
ENVÍO y DEVOLUCIÓN GRATIS – Gran colección de Camisetas de fútbol oficiales – Descubre camisetas de equipos y selecciones europeas en camisetasfutboleses.com.
I'd forget Origi but Nat Phillips and Takumi Minamino be decent
25 m bid for Cody bro
Evening all from the Barnard Castle members of the toon army
Evening all
Newcastle should offer 43 mill for Carlos and 50 mill for botman. Cheeky loan deal for delli ali as well
Mackems lost 6 nowt at Bolton Wanderers lol.
What! You really think we can continue with Lascelles in the team? We need a solid CB.
Madrid have done us the biggest favour ever by getting that 400m
Always a great show👍 how can o get hold of the beautiful bald bastard t shirt I want 1 but don't have pay Pal