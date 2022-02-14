Premier League Review – Manchester United Stay On Top

Manchester United remain at the top of the Premier League after two goals from in form striker Dimitar Berbatov secured a relatively easy victory over Sunderland on Boxing Day..

Local and now title rivals Manchester City also enjoyed a comfortable 3-1 victory against Newcastle at St James’ Park. Gareth Barry scored after just two minutes and Carlos Tevez scored a second after five minutes, to give them a comfortable 2-0 lead. Newcastle continued to fight and scored with 20 minutes of the match remaining, when Andy Carroll headed a goal for the home side home, but Tevez scored again for City to put the game beyond doubt.

Tottenham Hotspur recorded a 2-1 victory at Aston Villa as in form Rafael van der Vaart scored twice. Although Jermain Defoe was sent off, Spurs held on for victory, which sees them keep in touch with the top four teams in the league, and they are now just one point behind Chelsea, who lost 3-1 at Arsenal on Monday night.

Chelsea had won the last five matches between the two sides, but their poor run of form continued as they continued to look out of sorts, lacking flair and inspiration. Arsenal were the deserved winners, and the result will give them a huge confidence boost in their pursuit of the title. Arsenal are now just two points behind United, although they have played a game more.

The race for the Premier League title is probably one of the most interesting for many years, as the dominance to the so called big four, Manchester United, Chelsea, Arsenal and Liverpool seems to have finally been broken.

In the relegation battle Wigan secured a vital 2-1 victory over Wolves, who are now bottom of the league. As West Ham lifted themselves from bottom place when they secured three much needed points with a 3-1 victory against Fulham, who themselves now stand only one point away from the relegation zone.

Bolton’s good season continued after beating West Bromwich Albion 2-0 and they are now in 6th place in the league.

