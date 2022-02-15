Premier League Review – Chelsea Still Top By Goal Difference

Another poor weekend for Chelsea saw them lose at Birmingham, when Lee Bowyer scored to give Birmingham a 1-0 victory and condemn Chelsea to their third league defeat in four matches.

Chelsea’s performance was a vast improvement to that against Sunderland, when they lost 0-3, and they were unlucky not to score thanks mainly to great goal keeping from Birmingham’s Ben Foster, Didier Drogba also hit the crossbar with a great header. Thanks to Foster, some resolute and at times desperate defending, Birmingham held on for their victory. Chelsea now only top the Premier League by goal difference.

Manchester United took full advantage of Chelsea’s defeat, by beating nine man Wigan 2-0 at Old Trafford. Patrice Evra scored for the first time in three years and a second half header from Javier Hernandez secured the points as Wigan had Antolin Alcaraz and then Hugo Rodallega sent off three minutes later, to ensure United’s win was a formality when playing against nine men.

Tottenham Hotspur completed an amazing comeback in their North London derby win against Arsenal. After securing a comfortable 2-0 lead with goals from Samir Nasri and Marouane Chamakh Arsenal looked set for victory. A rejuvenated Tottenham emerged for the second half and goals from Gareth Bale and then a Rafael van der Vaart’s penalty levelled the scores. Younes Kaboul scored a dramatic winner five minutes before the end of the game to give Spurs a 2-3 victory, and their first win at Arsenal since 1993.

Bolton climbed into fourth place, as they demolished Newcastle 5-1. Two penalties from Kevin Davies, two goals from Johan Elmander and one from Lee Chung-Yong secured the win

Blackpool continued their great premier League form by beating Wolves 2-1 with goals from Luke Varney and Marlon Harewood and Stoke easily overcame West Brom at The Hawthorns with a 3-0 victory. Which now sees Stoke in eighth place after recording three straight victories.

Liverpool enjoyed an easy 3-0 victory over West Ham, in the evening game, as goals from Glen Johnson, Maxi Rodriguez and a Dirk Kuyt penalty, secured the win, which could have been more emphatic if it wasn’t for some great saves from Hammers goalkeeper Robert Green. The result sees West Ham rooted to the bottom of the league, while Liverpool are now in ninth place.

