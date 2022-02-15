Premier League Review – Manchester City Drops More Points

Manchester City’s hope of winning the Premier league this season were dealt a further blow as they could only draw with Birmingham. The draw leaves City eight points behind the league leaders Manchester United, having now played an one more game than their rivals.

City started the game positively and scored after just four minutes when a speculative shot from Carlos Tevez took a huge deflection off a Birmingham defender and into the goal. Birmingham showed great determination and were not overwhelmed by the millionaires from Manchester and the home side scored an equaliser after twenty minutes through Nikola Zigic. A serious injury to City’s Micah Richards saw a long delay before Aleksandar Kolarov curled in a free kick to restore the visitors lead, however veteran defender Patrick Vieira conceded a 77th penalty, which enabled Birmingham to share the points and left the visitors pondering over more dropped points.

Tottenham Hotspur continued their pursuit of a Champions League place for next season with a 1-0 victory over Blackburn, the win sees them within three points of big spending Chelsea, who currently occupy the all important fourth place in the league.

Liverpool played their first game without Fernando Torres, which saw a dream start for newly signed striker Luis Suarez. The new striker could quickly replace Torres as a Kop hero after he came on as a substitute to score Liverpool’s second goal in a comfortable 2-0 victory against Stoke City. Liverpool’s other new multi million pound signing Andy Carroll is likely to be absent for several weeks following an injury he sustained at former club Newcastle United.

West Ham secured a much needed victory against Blackpool, who themselves are now only four points above the relegation zone. The Hammers now move off the bottom of the table after their 3-1 win, as their perennial relegation battle continues.

Newcastle, now without top scorer Andy Carroll who left for Liverpool during the week, lost 1-0 against Fulham, and more worryingly they will now be without Shola Ameobi who sustained a fractured cheekbone and is likely to be out for at least six weeks.

Wolves lost 1-0 to Bolton at the Reebok Stadium, thanks to an injury time winner from on loan Chelsea striker Daniel Sturridge. The defeat now leaves Wolves at the bottom of the Premier League having lost more games than any other team this season.

Camisetas de fútbol baratas Tienda online, Comprar Camiseta futbol precio más barato y envío rápido. En nuestra tienda de camisetas de futbol baratas.