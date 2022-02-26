comprar camisetas futbol spain y selecciones nacionales y todos los clubs para hombre,mujer y niños,Camisetas de fútbol en camisetasfutboleses.com.
comprar camisetas futbol spain y selecciones nacionales y todos los clubs para hombre,mujer y niños,Camisetas de fútbol en camisetasfutboleses.com.
0:27 I love this song what is it called?
Congrats on 10K
Southern softy over here… Was a pleasure meeting you! Chuffed with the result and hope to get to another game pretty soon. Gained another sub!
Howay the lads!
I want you to grant me an interview on your YouTube channel, so that we can discuss about our support group and the nufc youth academy kids🇸🇱.
Bringing me dad up for the wolves match – hope to bump into you – keep up the great work – ps we live in the Ipswich area ( son joining us from Glasgow 🏴)
We been watching tyneside life for ages awesome to see you yesterday and great videos 📹 👏
Me and my son so chuffed we seen you at St james park yesterday 🙌 and you put us in your video thanks and sorry for the interruption during your video
great to see from doon sooth. Nice Vid. Those three lasses cracked me up. 👍🏻
Really enjoying your content. Well done you’re making this Geordie homesick!
The girl who said I bought a goat is my cousin
The girls are my cousins
THATS MY COUSIN
eeeeee I feel privileged the video being named after me and my goat
Gutted I missed the game . Good content. Did you get any autographs
Hmmm wasn't pretty! But it's three points !
That young lass on the
left is so pretty: 3:17
Great video mate the Indonesian toon army are over the moon !
Listening to Chris waddle is an embarrassment all his comments are negative morbid yet his praise and tactics for opposition left me feeling Squeamish someone please tell him his skills on the field were something to watch but his personnel veiws through are pathetic
Absolutely class amazing atmosphere. Just gutted Trippier had to be sidelined with injury
Three consecutive wins! Would you believe that. I’m a bit concerns with multiple injuries but we are looking way better.
I’ve commented on your video a couple of times being a Blackpool supporter but I’ve watched the match and I was well buzzing Newcastle won keep winning lads and good luck for the rest of the season ( I’ve even thinking of buying a Newcastle shirt as I do go to some of your matches )
Cheers Eddie for the great video I’m still bobbing about off West Africa at work on nights so I missed the match !
Your video helps me soak up the atmosphere so thanks very much for the great content 🤩
Yem on Thursday might see you at Brighton or Palace games 👏🍻🏆 hopefully 10k subscribers next few days 🤞
Nah nah nah geordie whos that team we call United!!!!
this club is just like born to the world when king salman comes and knock knock the door
Come on new!⚫🔵⚪
Brilliant mate! Another great video and another well needed and deserved win for our Toon!
we give way to many free kicks away this match and we got dam lucky that goal was off side
First of all I just want to send my best wishes to those that took bad inside SJP. As for the match itself I thought it wasn't the prettiest of matches to watch however a win is a win and that's all that matters 3pts on the board. Howe-ay the Lads! ⚫⚪⚫⚪
Still on track to make history!💪👍
Fair analysis.
Nice seeing you at the match and getting a pic with you. Good win for Newcastle, although a bit lucky on the VAR. From the Norwich fan, keep doing what you're doing!
Don't know what game you where watching thought max was great
No real surprise it was a scrappy affair given both teams efforts in midweek against Everton and Leeds respectively, Leeds looked shot in their 3 nil defeat against a " refreshed " Everton. 3 very important points, now a 4 point gap from the bottom 3. Also it drags Everton, Leeds and Brentford into the struggle especially the Bees who are just 3 points ahead of us and we have 2 games in hand they are in free fall. The bottom 3 all have difficult games next week. From having a very fragile defence we are now displaying resilience and fight. The all look so much fitter and the desire is self evident. Extra pleasing because I really dislike Villa coming up West Ham a team I did loathe more than these Brummies. 4 in a row anyone ?
Class mate👍
Winning ugly=3 points. 😄 4 points above the danger zone is really what counts for now.
Some nice chat after the game. Great to see so many smiling faces. The Newkie Brown looks good too.
Lovely stuff!!!
Sit back and enjoy every minute because our club is going to take off and it will be everything we ever dreamed off. HWTL!
I love you’re content mate I can’t wait for the West Ham game
Me too Eddy….keep the faith
Our first win against the villa since the 20th February 2017, the past 5 meetings was 3 defeats and two draws.
It's awesome we are 5 games unbeaten now HWTL.
Hopefully we don't play poor against West ham on Saturday otherwise the run will end hehehe.