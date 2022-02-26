Newcastle United News. Press Conference Reaction.
Eddie Howe has spoken to the media ahead of what is a massive game at St. James’ Park tomorrow night against Norwich City in the Premier League.
Matt Ritchie and captain Jamal Lascelles are both unavailable due to suspension so Eddie Howe is going to have to change up the back line but what will he do?
He talks about his recovery from Covid, the Arsenal match, the week ahead and his appreciation of the support the team received at the weekend as well as the disappointment of missing the Brentford game.
There is no doubt the manager is very much looking forward to his first home game and we can only hope that the players deliver and we finally get our first win of the season.
Ffs nothing is going to happen until January as the club has had the arse been sucked out off it Clark wouldn't get a start after that first 10 mins and he did that ffs
spurs fan offering my support for the toon come on boys play up well
I can see us winning. We need every lad to perform to their best.
i think eddie will do it but 343 is not safe so try 442 the basic formation since the defense line is weak and the midfield line is not smart and maximin can be a good playmaker in midfield but he need to watch silva in man city or thiago in liverpool to learn how to convert energy into helping his squad to control the game !
hi paul they got caught ball watching . back in safe hands now our no 1 keeper is back hopefully they ll get stuck in and get three points
A draw won't be helpful for either side. You've got the pieces you need to beat Norwich, it's just a matter of putting them together and it still looks like Howe is still trying to make them all fit. Only a win will be good enough tonight.
Another great video, Paul. Tonight is a huge game and you've hit the nail on the head – 6 points are a must from Norwich and Burnley and we will be back in the pack with some confidence and momentum. Anything less than a win tonight is one of the final nails in the coffin – not just on a points basis, but the team will be demoralised and I think will struggle to pick themselves up from that, whilst it also makes the January window even less exciting or relevant if survival isn't on the table.
Lascelles being out is a positive in my eyes as he's been on the of the worst performers in this team for a couple of seasons, whilst I actually think Ritchie brings a lot in terms of morale and effort, but defensively he's not offering much, so agreed, Lewis should be given his chance if he's well drilled on his responsibilities.
The past 2 games we've given the ball away far too many times in unforced errors, in some cases literally passing the ball directly to the opposition in midfield, or trying to dribble our way out of pressure from the back – CRIMINAL.
Too much to talk about for a YouTube comment already, but keep up the great work and let's get behind the lads tonight!
Not taking anything away from Arsenal and we deserved to lose the game but we were denied 3 penalties of which at least 2 should of been given. Schar one was ridiculous and the handball could easily been given. The players should of made more a fuss about them at the time perhaps.
Lose against Norwich then it starts to look grim for Newcastle
Why would we normaly not look at these as big games?
I wish I could be there but I'm in the U.S.. HTL.
Oh shit bro I didn't know. Hope your daughter get's better mate
Really fed up with Ritchie at left back. He is all over the place, also Lascelles has been really poor!
Can’t wait for the game tomorrow now like⚫️⚪️⚫️⚪️
He also said he doesn't expect any transfers in January! Here's me thinking miss piggy and Kermit the frog were all but guaranteed. Oh well Championship here we come? Arsely must be our new director of football.
Looking forward to the game. At this point I'm still confident we can stay up but this week is huge. We need positive momentum.
Lascelles and Ritchie won't be missed. Be under no illusion Paul, this is our biggest game in our HISTORY. It's THAT important. Imagine the meal and buzz the team and the whole City will get IF IF IF we take six points from Norwich and Burnley. My prediction a win tomorrow night and draw on Saturday, because both Norwich and Burnley – especially Burnley – are no mugs. Unfortunately I have to stick with my prediction after Brentford that if we didn't get three points, we will be relegated. After all Brentford at the weekend won but we're absolutely dog shit.
Huge game for us tomorrow, i am pretty nervous to be honest, our form is woeful.
Hopefully a win tomorrow and then we'll have a bit more confidence and momentum going into the Burnley game.
What's the crack with Fernandez his our best defender imo
Reckon we could thump Leicester again? I mean we did it with Bruce so I don’t see why we couldn’t do it with Howe 🤷🏽♂️
Lewis should start! Against his former club too👀 imagine if he plays really well on his return surely he’ll be our full time LB.
Win 2-0
Small margins could also mean refereeing decisions. Two penalty shouts that, if at least one of them had come off, would have changed the game?
I wouldn't look at this as being an open and shut case, since Norwich have brought in Dean Smith they have improved considerably. I do agree with you though, it's a must win for Newcastle.
MUST WIN Paul, I'm nervous as hell. Can't see us getting any points in December. We can't rely on other teams doing us favours by beating the likes of Leeds, Burnley and Watford, we have to step up. Don't win these two games this week it's championship football next season. Great content as always, keep it up bud!!!
Nice one Paul 👍
Whatever happens in January if we don't win the next two games reckon we're going down
As a Norwich fan who watched the Arsenal vs Newcastle game, I would be very concerned of our Rashica and Aarons I think they will run riot! Epically if they both play like they did against Wolves, and wee Billy is starting to bed and produce in the first team
A good defence needs a good attacking outlet. Easy to play against a team that has no attacking threat. One mistake and it's same ol story again.
Happy birthday eddie
Ritchie and Lascelles both out might be a blessing in disguise, not to sound too crude but happy Ritchie's out.
I’ve very good feeling about wining this game
Great channel mate, you talk a lot of sense. Lascelles is a fucking liability at this point. He was half decent 5yrs ago, but that ship has well and truly sailed and he, along with most of the squad, need replacing. I'd rather give our youngsters a chance for the rest of the season at this point. At least we know they'll fight like fuck for the shirt every game!
Brilliant Paul super upload 👍👍👍👍👍
Dont bother bringing Lascelles back sick of him
Am looking forward to being in the stands tomorrow roaring on the team
looking at decisions made so far by Eddie I can fully understand the choices he's made. atm it is important not to upset players who could conceivably have to come back in. I can see him being far more ruthless when he has more options available.
Brentford we showed some fight and should be won except for those defensive and gk howlers, arsenal are a far better side so no surprise away from home, norwich and Burnley we should be putting away tho. Looking forward to being there again Saturday.
Always comes across well. Brushed aside the Saudi question as usual
I’d also say with absolute respect, to the fans who don’t believe that we can win, give your ticket to someone who does. The stadium needs to be rocking, the crowd will be absolutely crucial. I know our supporters will come through! Vamos ⬛️⬜️⬛️⬜️
I have a feeling that the toon will get a result against Norwich and Burnley. As long as we get them 2 results I feel we will kick on and our season will start. I am going for a 3-0 win to the Toon.
They havnt got that blood and guts and you can't change like for like bottlers
Confident we can get 3 points but on the same hand they have to put in a good performance and just go at it like there job depends on it.
HI mate actually a Wolf here , love your vlogs thats why, …word of WARNING after sat, I went to game, for Norwich are playing well their MIDFIELD is their strength their forwards weak tho. So no need diving in on them around or in your own box to get jitters there, know your nervy at moment ,but please even you fail an go down , ENJOY cuzz you will survive an thrash that league an build up a great team to stabilize your return, ALL BEST LADS
Great videos and channel and really enjoy watching. Nail bitter for both sides and not a straight forward win for either one of them. A lot of our current player's to me don't look like they are playing for their futures at the club and are still in Bruceless mode, just a bit fitter. Knowing the crowd will do their part, I just hope the 11 on pitch do their's. I live in Vancouver, Canada so win, lose or draw at least I don't have to get up at half bloody 4 in the morning like I did on Saturday. Here's hoping for 6 points from the next 2 matches to put some of the doubt about going down to rest or no matter who comes in January, it will likely be too late.