



Newcastle United News. Press Conference Reaction.

Eddie Howe has spoken to the media ahead of what is a massive game at St. James’ Park tomorrow night against Norwich City in the Premier League.

Matt Ritchie and captain Jamal Lascelles are both unavailable due to suspension so Eddie Howe is going to have to change up the back line but what will he do?

He talks about his recovery from Covid, the Arsenal match, the week ahead and his appreciation of the support the team received at the weekend as well as the disappointment of missing the Brentford game.

There is no doubt the manager is very much looking forward to his first home game and we can only hope that the players deliver and we finally get our first win of the season.

