Highlights: Liverpool 3-1 Newcastle Utd | Trent seals it with a screamer



Watch key highlights of the Reds’ Premier League victory over the Magpies at Anfield, thanks to goals from Diogo Jota, Mo Salah & Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Get full-match replays, exclusive training access and so much more on LFCTV GO. Use the code 2122GOFREE to Get your first month FREE!

Enjoy more content and get exclusive perks in our Liverpool FC Members Area, click here to find out more:

Subscribe now to Liverpool FC on YouTube, and get notified when new videos land:

#Liverpool #LFC

comprar camisetas futbol spain y selecciones nacionales y todos los clubs para hombre,mujer y niños,Camisetas de fútbol en camisetasfutboleses.com.

25 comentarios en “Highlights: Liverpool 3-1 Newcastle Utd | Trent seals it with a screamer

  4. Lynne Dummett

    Mane not going down and had to figure his feet quick, then stabbed at the ball for an effort that I would say is nearly godlike.
    That effort allowed Salah to even have a chance to score.
    Saaaaa Di O MANE! <== saya setuju 🙂

  15. Delon Travolta

    The Trent Alexander Arnold st
    ike was breathtaking wow what a strike that is why he is one of the best RB or yongstest out there I loved this match

Los comentarios están cerrados.