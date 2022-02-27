Highlights: Liverpool 3-1 Newcastle Utd | Trent seals it with a screamer

Watch key highlights of the Reds’ Premier League victory over the Magpies at Anfield, thanks to goals from Diogo Jota, Mo Salah & Trent Alexander-Arnold.
Liver keep going 💯💯💯💯💯
Like M.SALAH
Mane not going down and had to figure his feet quick, then stabbed at the ball for an effort that I would say is nearly godlike.
That effort allowed Salah to even have a chance to score.
Saaaaa Di O MANE! <== saya setuju 🙂
Shelvey LIVERPOOL, SWANSEA CITY, New castle
Liverpool ❤️
Was Nice to see this game in person 😍🤩🙌🏽💯‼️
😍🤩🥳✨✨🙌🏽🙏🏽👌🏽🔝⚽️🌟🧣🏎💨💨⚡️⚡️😎💯‼️YNWA
1:24 lol i love how mane was sitting watching salah instead of trying to score
Mike Dean probably be like: I got out of the way just in time, basically an assist for me. What a goal by Trent.
It's like game after game we seem to break records,love this club YNWA
66 Arnold🔥🔥
What a strike from trend alexander arnold And that commentator was also surprised Pure class goal
The Trent Alexander Arnold st
ike was breathtaking wow what a strike that is why he is one of the best RB or yongstest out there I loved this match
1:44 ARNOLDD!!! HOHO ITS A SCREAMER
Lol the ref🤣
Salah can't stop scoring .. he is in another level now
Trent Alexander Arnold 💖
Alexander Arnold with a Phenomenal Kick!
What a great player Liverpool have it
The ref should have stopped the game because someone was injured … The ref wasn't fair on Newcastle