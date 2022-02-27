NEWCASTLE UNITED DAILY TRANSFER NEWS

We are pretty much half way through the transfer window and Newcastle United have now brought in Kieran Trippier and Chris Wood.
Now maybe the time has come to really focus on bringing one or two central defenders to the club. We know several have been linked but who are the main targets that come become a reality.
In this video I take a look at the potential signings and what they could cost the club.
You are right Paul but staying up is everything I mean ask yourself payout 50 – 85 mil on a great defender surely must be worth it even if you do pay over the odds. Ask yourself how you will feel if you don't on your way to Reading next season.And that is no disrespect to Reading.
Howay the lads
Young lad played for forest in the f.a. cup right back on loan from boro.He got m.o.m. from all the pundits
Thats the type of player / signing we shold go for.
All these big names are pie in the sky for me.
We need fit fighters willing to run through brick walls or its relegation.
https://youtu.be/joBfsZ6fF98
If we can go out and get Botman or Carlos and Arron Ramsay signs after covid I'd call that a very very successful january
IF we got them both, would they/you start them both over Jamaal Lascelles? I have always questioned Miggy's ability. The only thing he does is run all the time even when he doesn't know what to do with the ball.
If we include Miggy in the Carlos deal, they will add another 10 million to the fee…
I actually like the intro music. It is cheesy and recalls the generic high energy music used in those Sunday afternoon sports shows. The "ugh" sample cracks me up every time…
As you have said, you have a lot of transfers on the back burner. The problem is you need them in the main cooking pot of SJP. I thought you would have had 4 or 5 new players in by now.
We should go for Van de Beek on loan with an option to buy at the end of the loan it would be fantastic signing for our midfield and also the Man U goalkeeper Henderson also on loan with an option to buy and the 3 rd Man U player would be Martial also on Loan towards the end of the transfer window cause he wants to play in order to go to the World Cup that would have been a great swoop I think imagine our strikers Wilson, Wood, Martial and Niekte (however u spell it) forward line to choose from 🤩🤩🤩
meanwhile…weve spent 25 mill on chris wood:)
Exactly miggy in the Carlos transaction is a win win for both teams
Great video again. I keep hearing Van Beek mentioned with us, I think he is a great player, would love him in the black n white shirt. Either Diego or botman ( both ) are what we are in dire need of. Exciting exciting times
French football is in a dire financial situation, hence the greed! NUFC just need to dig in & refuse to budge, they'll get the deals they want.
I DO really like Carlos link think he's a player who can take you where YOU want to be, and I don't JUST MEAN staying up he's a top 10 team player NOW!
Lillie are NOT JUST DOUBLING THE PRICE for NO reason, their in the CHAMPIONS LEAGUE so they get 20 million for progressing in that,which they WON'T DO if they sell their BEST defender, sorry bro but they ain't being difficult for NOTHING in my opinion
Seville don't want migi he wouldn't get anywhere near their first team
Miggy hasn’t played well here it’s basically good luck thanks for trying if we can get the deal done. Umtiti has knee issues I hope they have more than him coming.
Juan Mata for 5 months and dvb, badiashielle instead of Carlos and buy botman for 40 Ish mill
Intro brilliant…centre defence needed
Paul love your show and love your views mate thanks for the info keeping us up to date with what's going on at nufc have a brilliant weekend pal
With Botman we should just leave an offer on the table of 40 million
Sorry I forgot to mention it's a geardie loyety that you have given your sponcer to a local business well done son 👍
We need de beek and martial from man utd
Need 3 main players left back attacking midfielder and 1 more striker and let's leave it at that until next season as let's not buy out off desperation and waste money isn't it lovely to wake up every morning to think who we can sign how long have we been waiting for this 🙏
It’s good that the owners won’t be getting ripped off and there’s an obvious reason why they are they are as rich as they are apart from oil rich of course but they are clearly good business people I do think we are extremely lucky that we have them as owners
Enjoyed that Paul,I'd love Botman and Carlos ,the kid from Ajax for left back ,defence sorted .The Reims striker up front with Wood ,van de beek and Lens midfielder in ,that's a really good squad,what do you think?Score on saturday?