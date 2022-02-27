NEWCASTLE UNITED DAILY TRANSFER NEWS





We are pretty much half way through the transfer window and Newcastle United have now brought in Kieran Trippier and Chris Wood.

Now maybe the time has come to really focus on bringing one or two central defenders to the club. We know several have been linked but who are the main targets that come become a reality.

In this video I take a look at the potential signings and what they could cost the club.

Become a member of The Toon Review family:

If you enjoy the show please don’t forget to hit the like button and help us to continue to grow the channel. If you’re new and like what you see or haven’t already done so, please consider subscribing to the channel.

Sponsor details:

Website:

* First guitar lesson free.

* 10% off your first guitar repair or setup.

Just quote The Toon Review.

#NEWCASTLEUNITED #PREMIERLEAGUE #THETOONREVIEW

We now have a Discord server which you can sign up to here:

Twitter: @thetoonreview

Facebook:

Instagram: thetoonreview

Enquiries: pd.toonreview@gmail.com



Comprar Camisetas de fútbol para adultos y niños desde 15 € y camisetas oficiales de equipos de fútbol. Clica y Recoge GRATUITO en tienda.