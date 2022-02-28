NEWCASTLE UNITED TRANSFER WINDOW RECAP

The transfer window has finally closed and Newcastle United welcomed five new players to the club.
Have they done enough to avoid relegation from the Premier League with the acquisitions they have made? Are we still to light up front?
One thing is for sure, it was great for us fans to be interested in the window all the way through to the 11pm deadline!!
Become a member of The Toon Review family:
If you enjoy the show please don’t forget to hit the like button and help us to continue to grow the channel. If you’re new and like what you see or haven’t already done so, please consider subscribing to the channel.
World Of Sport TV:
Sponsor details:
Website:
* First guitar lesson free.
* 10% off your first guitar repair or setup.
Just quote The Toon Review.
#NEWCASTLEUNITED #TRANSFERWINDOW #THETOONREVIEW
We now have a Discord server which you can sign up to here:
Twitter: @thetoonreview
Facebook:
Instagram: thetoonreview
Enquiries: pd.toonreview@gmail.com
Las Camisetas de fútbol de adidas se encuentran entre las preferidas de muchos equipos. Descubre por qué visitando nuestra colección en la web.
This is a pretty good transfer window indeed, especially when all of the big 6 teams refused to sell their player to us with a reasonable price due to our potential treat to them and most of the European are expecting a premium for selling their players to us.
Paul, what do you think of Steve Bruce becoming the new WBA boss?
Love the channel Paul, keep up the great work. I might get slaughtered for this but don’t write off the influence Gayle might have now we have Chris Wood. Howe played him for all of the friendly in Saudi Arabia and if we need a goal with 10 or 15 minutes left of a game he can poach off Wood knock downs or get into spaces that the defenders vacate covering Wood. Would obviously have preferred another world class striker but it wouldn’t surprise me if he gets 2 or 3 goals by the end of the season and helps keep us up. Burn definitely better than Clarke, Target definitely better than Lewis, Trippier definitely now our best right back and Wood better than no one now that Wilson is injured. Guimaraes over Hendrick is a no brainer too so we are definitely stronger. I think we will stay up but I think we will need a result against Burnley on the last day. Champions League days though still at least 3 or 4 seasons away but that will happen one day.
Matt Targett bomb forward? Not a chance that's part of his game Stevie G wanted out of him and he couldn't do it that's why as soon as Digne was available Stevie went and got him in. Didn't want to fight for the shirt so that's why he is gone. Wont play for villa again in my view. Nice bloke but you will concede goals from his flank. Too weak and slow against quicker wingers. If you have Liverpool or other teams with pacy wide players good luck down ya right.
steve bruce talking to west brom he will get them relegated
Looking now at are current squad and best starting lineup we are now in a position far better than a month ago although lacking a bit of fire power I feel we have enough .
We've dropped over 20 points from winning positions this season , we've strengthened at the back , but we can't sit on a 1-0 lead revert to Bruce ball .
Everton we be a difficult game and if we come away with 3 points it will be massive , controversial opinion but I'd start Gayle over wood .
⚫⚪⚽
Avoid relegation then it's going a clean slate and they'll be queuing up to come to us.
Did well bringing in premier league experienced players, solid players who are better than what we had. Bruno signing was class and that will make a big difference. It’s not a 10/10 window more of 8 because we didn’t get a striker or a top attacking midfielder but it is not for want of trying. Agree that we could win games 1-0/2-1 now as we will better at seeing games out, showing composure on the ball when it’s really needed.
Of course its a 10/10. We spent 90 million on a january transfer. JANUARY !!!! Nobody spends 90 million on a january transfer except newcastle 😀😀😀😀
V good transfer window
A striker would have been nice but quality of incomings is fantastic
The big question is Lascelles.Not a captain or good enough
With the Beast strength of defenders.. We will survive relegation and also we have two powerful midfielder such as Bruno n Saint Maximan.
Diego Costa
LMFAO fair play Paul how you got through yesterday I don't know, suppose the EXCITEMENT gave you the energy, popped in on you a few times yesterday I think it's been a ok to good window not sure if it's enough, I honestly hope you have, you've certainly done as much as anyone else, apart from US that is UTV
given the position we are in ,i think this window was brilliant , actual players that want to play for us even though we are in a scrap , well done guys , now lets get out of this mess and then we can push on even further next season , toon for ever
It's to me the best transfer window in years ,I would of liked a striker or two but having said that it is to me a huge improvement 😁😁😁
Newcastle Should sign Patrik Schick Rather than Chris Wood ???
The mags are staying up we'll be at least 6 points above the relegation zone and I've got a personal interest in our survival a £1000 bet with a man City fan
A good transfer day of course it could have been a little bit better 8/10 for me paul
Hopefully more than enough to stay up and the chance to push on with a successful and busy summer transfer window. Still a big believer in you have to win your home matches at the very least, which would keep us up. Over to Eddie and the player's.
IMHO, I like this transfer window overall except Chris Wood .
I hope he will do great job in upcoming matches and score goals•
Seen the brazil game bruno came on the last 20 min and got an assist briliant player – Almiron was average in the game brazil to good. 4-0
Great show. I’m really happy with who came in turning over the whole squad during the winter window is not going to work so as long as we stay up they can build on this. It’s much more than plugging a hole it’s building long term and it’s great to see.
Great vid paul yes im overall happy with the business we have done and totally agree on matt targett is a good signing but im not convinced about Chris wood but we want Wilson fit asap
I would be confident if the new owners added striker and attacking midfielder. I dont mind burns but they should have added carlos or botman to solidify the defence. But i must say i was frustrated eddie howie went for wood instead of divick orgi. He has tendency to choice average players.
Paul MERSON shouldn't be allowed to comment on the TV. The man hasn't a clue what he's talking about. He can't even pronounce the name's of any of the players that he's reporting on. And that's just the Premier league games. What's he like with the champ lg team's? My god. He drives me nuts 🤪🤪🤪
We can't really be negative about any of the new signings. Everyone is either very solid or very good. Target is much better than what we have. Burn also very very solid. In both boxe's.
Chris Wood is doing and will do the job he was brought in to do. He was quietly. Very Very effective against Leeds. He'll bring other players into play. Good solid signing
Was a massive success. Especially getting TRIPPIER AND BRUNO IN. BOTH WORLD 🌎 CLASS.
Proud to be a Newcastle supporter again if we do go down (don't think we will) we'll destroy the other teams like we did the past two times I'd say a successful transfer window
I think we have had a great window, and i think the players will give their everything to stay up. I am 99.9% sure we will stay up. Saw some comments on sky sports when they showed Newcastle has top spenders, and alot of people where saying teams better watch out for Newcastle now and non Newcastle fans hoping we do well + the salty comments lol.
Trippier- class
Bruno G – class
Wood – bang average
Target – bang average
Dan Burn – bang average
Much better than Ashley era but not exactly man city early days recruitment. but no dof so didnt expect much to be fair hopefully one in before next window👍
All day session with yous. Loved it 👍
5 players in, covering most positions in a difficult window and difficult position in league … especially with the PL anti-nufc attitude… and all for £90m is pretty good, and most are PL experienced players and a couple of really good quality players.
Brilliant show Paul and happy birthday.
Although I expected more incomings, I'm sure you'll be fine for the rest of the season Paul. I wish I could say the same for Leeds but I fear the worst.
We did well just could have done with another striker to give complete confidence of staying up
Happy birthday Paul. Regarding the Lingard situation, if I told my gaffer at work that I wanted to leave and work somewhere else, then was refused that right by him/her, then that would be against my employment rights. Surely then, Lingard is being treated the same by Man United, can he not take action against the football club if he's desperate to leave?
Paul according Paul merson and darren bent on sky sports tonight and they both said if Steve Bruce had signed these five players there would be hell on which I totally disgree with what's with these punters mind I got no respect for these two Muppets personally I say it been really good window for us
Very happy with signings just wish we got another striker , we need one big time
Why does Owners not ask Danny Murphy for advice he knows everything probably the name of un,now soldier 🤔 😳
Would it have been good if we got Lingard, Yes. Should we have paid what Man U wanted, No. if we had offered what Man U wanted would they have moved the goal posts, Yes. Let’s be happy with what we’ve got it was a January window and we are up against top Prem teams who didn’t want us bought out and definitely don’t want us to remain and challenge their power within the Prem and we know who own the Premiere League.
Happy Birthday Paul
we should of bought that striker burnley got. we panicked buying wood. not good enough tbh,
What exactly did we ever do to Paul Merson to make him hate us so? We'll stay up and get Thomas Muller in the Summer.
Every single player I did not know we would sign any of these players but they were the right choice