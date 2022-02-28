SHOCKING* LEWIS AND CLARK TURNED DOWN LOAN MOVES – NEWCASTLE UNITED NEWS !!!!!

Shocking Newcastle news as it’s revealed that Ciaran Clark and Jamal Lewis refused loan moves #newcastle #nufc #transfers
Camisetas de fútbol , NBA y NFL baratas de la mejor calidad y de los mejores equipos y selecciones del mundo de Hombre,Mujer y Niños.
I haven't seen Newcastle fan reaction to January transfers yet but if it's true that people wasn't happy with it, then they need to get a fucking grip. Been there a couple month and has put over 100 mil in the squad an brought players in that shouldnt be near a relegation battling side and there are still people moaning, always will be the way I suppose people just love to act hard done by
They guy is a loser. See the vid of Bruno coming in changing room he was stuck on his phone not giving a shit
Lewis is a good player
Lewis not good enough anyhow so get rid as soon as we can
Clark came on against Leeds and thankfully it didn’t cost us but he worries me massively when he’s on the pitch just get rid 😡
🤣🤣🤣 kicking off that players didn’t want to go out on loan, shambles
Clark should be cleaning toilets at St James Park
I thought Defoe was coming back as manager! after all he is older than the moon.
Targett,trippier good signings, gumaries has taken a pay ✔, Burnley had ur pants down selling good for 25 m when they signed weoghurst he is a minst 6ft 6 starker know as the giant Bergkamp for 12 m the fact u dint buy a qualsyriker is the reason u will go down
Jamal was bought for the first team and he probably feels his career has stalled…
Another gk take out
Well they won’t be getting a game then unless there’s space in the squad , our 5 new players need priority obviously.
They have work to do. Relegate barcodes. Why should they go on loan? They want their pie!
It will be jamal laceless
Thanks Adam, I said last night when I seen they refused that they signed & sealed their own fate. Genuinely rate Lewis but still , he should have gone out for now and got more 1st team experience.
We have Manquilo, Dummet, and even Trippier behind Targett so we have plenty of cover.
Clark = unforgiveable – Lewis = Playing time should be his priority no matter what
10/10 couldn't ask any more from the owners
I'm not at all worried about not getting a striker in. Cos with the new signings. We'll be much stronger at the back. But even more so. The back 4 are gonna get some much needed protection. Especially from BRUNO. AND THAT'S GONNA ALLOW US TO BE ALOT MORE CREATIVE GOING FORWARD. WE'LL CREATE MUCH MORE WITH BRUNO IN THE MIDDLE OF THE PARK. BRUNO IS BY FAR AND AWAY. THE SIGNING OF THE ENTIRE WINDOW
I get it totally that Clark would say no. Cos he'll think he's above it. But Lewis. I kind of understand him not going. He's young. He'll think he can force his way into the team. But Clark should have gone. Absolutely. He's hopeless anyway
Well said Adam, those two are a waste of time and money
I disagree with lewis mind adam hes much better than richie but Clark I 100% agree 2 red cards and one one them in a must win game against Norwich and he gets sent off 8 minutes in the blokes a toss pot I hope they release him from his contract
Bye bye Clark..
I still like Lewis .. but bye bye also
Adam, I totally agree about Clark letting the side down as you know, but I wonder if Lewis wants the time to get some elective medical issues sorted ? – that's the "best" & most positive spin – watch this space?
🇸🇦🇬🇧👍