*SHOCKING* LEWIS AND CLARK TURNED DOWN LOAN MOVES – NEWCASTLE UNITED NEWS !!!!!



Shocking Newcastle news as it’s revealed that Ciaran Clark and Jamal Lewis refused loan moves #newcastle #nufc #transfers

23 comentarios en “*SHOCKING* LEWIS AND CLARK TURNED DOWN LOAN MOVES – NEWCASTLE UNITED NEWS !!!!!

  1. DC

    I haven't seen Newcastle fan reaction to January transfers yet but if it's true that people wasn't happy with it, then they need to get a fucking grip. Been there a couple month and has put over 100 mil in the squad an brought players in that shouldnt be near a relegation battling side and there are still people moaning, always will be the way I suppose people just love to act hard done by

  5. Ricky D

    Clark came on against Leeds and thankfully it didn’t cost us but he worries me massively when he’s on the pitch just get rid 😡

  9. Funtimefoodie

    Targett,trippier good signings, gumaries has taken a pay ✔, Burnley had ur pants down selling good for 25 m when they signed weoghurst he is a minst 6ft 6 starker know as the giant Bergkamp for 12 m the fact u dint buy a qualsyriker is the reason u will go down

  12. Mark Illingworth

    Well they won’t be getting a game then unless there’s space in the squad , our 5 new players need priority obviously.

  15. Cras Es Noster

    Thanks Adam, I said last night when I seen they refused that they signed & sealed their own fate. Genuinely rate Lewis but still , he should have gone out for now and got more 1st team experience.
    We have Manquilo, Dummet, and even Trippier behind Targett so we have plenty of cover.
    Clark = unforgiveable – Lewis = Playing time should be his priority no matter what

  17. Kenneth Walker

    I'm not at all worried about not getting a striker in. Cos with the new signings. We'll be much stronger at the back. But even more so. The back 4 are gonna get some much needed protection. Especially from BRUNO. AND THAT'S GONNA ALLOW US TO BE ALOT MORE CREATIVE GOING FORWARD. WE'LL CREATE MUCH MORE WITH BRUNO IN THE MIDDLE OF THE PARK. BRUNO IS BY FAR AND AWAY. THE SIGNING OF THE ENTIRE WINDOW

  18. Kenneth Walker

    I get it totally that Clark would say no. Cos he'll think he's above it. But Lewis. I kind of understand him not going. He's young. He'll think he can force his way into the team. But Clark should have gone. Absolutely. He's hopeless anyway

  20. Jarrovian-97

    I disagree with lewis mind adam hes much better than richie but Clark I 100% agree 2 red cards and one one them in a must win game against Norwich and he gets sent off 8 minutes in the blokes a toss pot I hope they release him from his contract

  22. Geoff Carter Theoretical Structural Archaeology

    Adam, I totally agree about Clark letting the side down as you know, but I wonder if Lewis wants the time to get some elective medical issues sorted ? – that's the "best" & most positive spin – watch this space?

Los comentarios están cerrados.