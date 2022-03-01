*LEAKED* JOELINTON AND DELE ALLI BUST UP ????? – NEWCASTLE UNITED NEWS



Huge claims coming out in the media that a bust up between Joelinton and Dele Alli occurred #nufc #newcastle #everton

En la tienda online de Camisetas de fútbol tenemos todas las camisetas de tus equipos y selecciones favoritas en tallas para adulto y niño.

38 comentarios en “*LEAKED* JOELINTON AND DELE ALLI BUST UP ????? – NEWCASTLE UNITED NEWS

  4. Raf 7

    Not sure if we beat Villa. They are on form. We have found some form aswell though. Trippier could be out, no Targett bit worried about that tbh. Also, Saint-Maximin doesn’t play well against Villa. Think Cash has had him in his pocket last few games between the two sides. We need Allan to put up another special performance. 3 points come on

  5. Duran

    I hope the new owners change Newcastle black & white strips to more modern style.🤢🤮Players look like fugitives who just ran from prison.

  7. True blue Utt

    Put it this way I’ll meet any Jordies Ladd who want a scarp in Liverpool next ways game get on me we sort it

  8. Gregg 1975

    Great to see the lads battling n fighting for the badge. Eddie clearly having a good effect on the team, atmosphere was excellent too.
    It seems a million miles away from Bruce's unfit, unorganised shambles.
    Onwards and upwards

  9. Andrew Jackson

    Blackpool u18 where all over Newcastle in that match as Newcastle made so many mistakes and your goalie big mistake was a howler
    But my opinion is slightly biased as I a big Blackpool fan

  10. ben southwell

    Thank god Matt Ritchie wasn't in the tunnel with dear old Dele then there might have been a story to tell.

  11. Andrew Latimer

    Half the time you can't understand what you're saying. Probs need to slow down a bit when you're speaking

  15. Jon Hill

    I remember a few years ago Dele Alli was winding up Shelvey and Shelvey ended up getting sent off, Alli seems like a wind up merchant.

  17. Nicola Dolby

    Should have let Joe knock the creep into the middle of next week. Might have made him come to his senses

  19. GuitarNewz

    Many fancied Dele, I never ever wanted him in the team! Happy he didn't join us. We need fighters, not whiners. 🙂

  20. Charlie Stewart

    last week i was sure we’d get beat by villa but now i reckon we can definitely take 3 points. just have to be as good as we were on tuesday. Bruno has to start

  24. L Brooko

    Defo have a renewed confidence and belief in this squad. The feel good factor during and after the Everton game is the closet feel to that of the great Sir Bobby Robson days

  25. Jacob McGeachin

    Dele Alli seems like a right clever clogs so fair play to Big Joe and Woodsy! Both of them would flatten him

  26. Chesrae

    It's such a non-story that Delli Ali is a prick. Everyone already knows that. I'm more excited about the team performance than Ali ending up on his backside, although I'd be lying if I said the image doesn't bring me some joy of Joelinton sorting him out. But I don't get why this is even a story tbh

  28. Jonathan Waugh

    Must be mad picking a fight with joe, he’s a big lad like, strong as feck as well, joe would chuck alli round like an empty banana skin lol.

  33. Mark. K

    My only thoughts on Deli Ali was in the game. He was absolutely shocking. Slow, lazy, failed to track back & conceded the ball for 2nd Goal. He is either unfit, due to not playing for ages or has just given up wanting to be a top player with all the commitments that requires. Sad, but a reality

  34. Craig Davison

    Dele Ali bad loser tried following through on big Joe-Linton!
    studs showing… Could of been bad and ref was standing looking at it and done nowt… Joelinton was foaming lol

  37. Peter Stabler

    Legendary ex players could be a massive assett if we use them to network as part of tapping players up and opening channels of communication.

  38. Alan Wann

    What happens on the pitch counts, Happy all around anyways. Adam think about your health care, diet, rest. Dont burn the candle both ends.

Los comentarios están cerrados.