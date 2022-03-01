LEAKED* JOELINTON AND DELE ALLI BUST UP ????? – NEWCASTLE UNITED NEWS

Huge claims coming out in the media that a bust up between Joelinton and Dele Alli occurred #nufc #newcastle #everton
Never liked Alli – nasty wind up merchant – Joelinton would tear him a new one in a fight.
Feelings confident for villa
Not sure if we beat Villa. They are on form. We have found some form aswell though. Trippier could be out, no Targett bit worried about that tbh. Also, Saint-Maximin doesn’t play well against Villa. Think Cash has had him in his pocket last few games between the two sides. We need Allan to put up another special performance. 3 points come on
I hope the new owners change Newcastle black & white strips to more modern style.🤢🤮Players look like fugitives who just ran from prison.
Great to see the lads battling n fighting for the badge. Eddie clearly having a good effect on the team, atmosphere was excellent too.
It seems a million miles away from Bruce's unfit, unorganised shambles.
Onwards and upwards
Blackpool u18 where all over Newcastle in that match as Newcastle made so many mistakes and your goalie big mistake was a howler
But my opinion is slightly biased as I a big Blackpool fan
Thank god Matt Ritchie wasn't in the tunnel with dear old Dele then there might have been a story to tell.
Half the time you can't understand what you're saying. Probs need to slow down a bit when you're speaking
IT would have bin nice we had jesse lingard at newcasrle utd as an toon fan
Deli Alli, the best signing NUFC never made, thank fook!
Don't mess with big Joelinton 👍😃
I remember a few years ago Dele Alli was winding up Shelvey and Shelvey ended up getting sent off, Alli seems like a wind up merchant.
Just shows Ali nicking a liveing as a footballer 🤣
Should have let Joe knock the creep into the middle of next week. Might have made him come to his senses
Everton played dirty should get some points deducted
Many fancied Dele, I never ever wanted him in the team! Happy he didn't join us. We need fighters, not whiners. 🙂
last week i was sure we’d get beat by villa but now i reckon we can definitely take 3 points. just have to be as good as we were on tuesday. Bruno has to start
Good chat Adam, always interesting listening to you
Glad we didn't get Alli never thought much of him as a player
What about the bust up news with you and Binks?
Defo have a renewed confidence and belief in this squad. The feel good factor during and after the Everton game is the closet feel to that of the great Sir Bobby Robson days
Dele Alli seems like a right clever clogs so fair play to Big Joe and Woodsy! Both of them would flatten him
It's such a non-story that Delli Ali is a prick. Everyone already knows that. I'm more excited about the team performance than Ali ending up on his backside, although I'd be lying if I said the image doesn't bring me some joy of Joelinton sorting him out. But I don't get why this is even a story tbh
Don't need any complacency setting in, need to Keep focused and organised against villa all game
Must be mad picking a fight with joe, he’s a big lad like, strong as feck as well, joe would chuck alli round like an empty banana skin lol.
GOATlinton would toss Dele about like an empty shellsuit 😂
Ali and his 3 touches lol. Played off the park, can see the scouse fools going down on that form
Ali has always been a shithoue. Glad we didn't sign him
Did you heard Alan Shearer statue move near Sir Bobby Robson statue
My only thoughts on Deli Ali was in the game. He was absolutely shocking. Slow, lazy, failed to track back & conceded the ball for 2nd Goal. He is either unfit, due to not playing for ages or has just given up wanting to be a top player with all the commitments that requires. Sad, but a reality
Dele Ali bad loser tried following through on big Joe-Linton!
studs showing… Could of been bad and ref was standing looking at it and done nowt… Joelinton was foaming lol
Wouldn't have been much of a fight big Jo would hoy Ali around like a kids toy.
I agree with what you said at the end
Legendary ex players could be a massive assett if we use them to network as part of tapping players up and opening channels of communication.
What happens on the pitch counts, Happy all around anyways. Adam think about your health care, diet, rest. Dont burn the candle both ends.