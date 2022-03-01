Top 10 Newcastle United Most Expensive Football Players (2004 – 2022)





This Visualization shows top 10 footballers which were or are most valuable in Newcastle United squad from 2004 to 2022. Which one is your favourite?

Data source: transfermarkt.com

All Newcastle players in this period:

Shay Given

Steve Harper

J-A. Boumsong

Titus Bramble

Andrew O’Brien

Aaron Hughes

Steven Taylor

Celestine Babayaro

Olivier Bernard

Robbie Elliott

Stephen Carr

Amdy Fayé

Jermaine Jenas

Nicky Butt

James Milner

Lee Bowyer

Kieron Dyer

Darren Ambrose

Craig Bellamy

Laurent Robert

Patrick Kluivert

Shola Ameobi

Alan Shearer

Michael Chopra

Peter Ramage

Scott Parker

Emre Belözoglu

Nolberto Solano

Albert Luque

Charles N’Zogbia

Lee Clark

Michael Owen

Oguchi Onyewu

Abdoulaye Fayé

Craig Moore

Damien Duff

Antoine Sibierski

Obafemi Martins

Giuseppe Rossi

Lomana LuaLua

David Rozehnal

Caçapa

Lamine Diatta

José Enrique

Habib Bèye

Joey Barton

Alan Smith

Njitap Geremi

Mark Viduka

Fabricio Coloccini

Sébastien Bassong

Ryan Taylor

Jonás Gutiérrez

Danny Guthrie

Kevin Nolan

Xisco

Peter Lövenkrands

Jonny Godsmark

Fitz Hall

Mike Williamson

Zurab Khizanishvili

Danny Simpson

Wayne Routledge

Fabrice Pancrate

Andy Carroll

Marlon Harewood

Tim Krul

Fraser Forster

Sol Campbell

Cheik Tioté

James Perch

Dan Gosling

Stephen Ireland

Hatem Ben Arfa

Nile Ranger

Leon Best

Davide Santon

Yohan Cabaye

Shane Ferguson

Sylvain Marveaux

Gabriel Obertan

Sammy Ameobi

P. Demba Cissé

Demba Ba

M. Yanga-Mbiwa

Massadio Haidara

M. Debuchy

Vurnon Anita

Moussa Sissoko

Gaël Bigirimana

Romain Amalfitano

Yoan Gouffran

Rob Elliot

Loïc Rémy

Luuk de Jong

Haris Vuckic

Karl Darlow

Daryl Janmaat

Jamaal Lascelles

Paul Dummett

Jack Colback

Mehdi Abeid

Rémy Cabella

Siem de Jong

Ayoze Pérez

E. Rivière

Facundo Ferreyra

Mbemba

G. Wijnaldum

Jonjo Shelvey

Henri Saivet

Rolando Aarons

A Townsend

Florian Thauvin

A. Mitrovic

Seydou Doumbia

Adam Armstrong

Matz Sels

Ciaran Clark

Grant Hanley

Matt Ritchie

Achraf Lazaar

DeAndre Yedlin

Jesús Gámez

Isaac Hayden

Mohamed Diamé

Christian Atsu

Dwight Gayle

Daryl Murphy

Martin Dubravka

Florian Lejeune

Javier Manquillo

Mikel Merino

Kenedy

Jacob Murphy

Islam Slimani

Joselu

Fabian Schär

Federico Fernández

Antonio Barreca

Sung-yueng Ki

Sean Longstaff

Miguel Almirón

Salomón Rondón

Yoshinori Muto

Danny Rose

Jetro Willems

Valentino Lazaro

Emil Krafth

Nabil Bentaleb

Matty Longstaff

Joelinton

A. Saint-Maximin

Freddie Woodman

Jamal Lewis

Joe Willock

Jeff Hendrick

Dan Barlaser

Ryan Fraser

Callum Wilson

Dan Burn

Matt Targett

Kieran Trippier

Bruno Guimarães

Chris Wood

