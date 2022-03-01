Top 10 Newcastle United Most Expensive Football Players (2004 – 2022)

This Visualization shows top 10 footballers which were or are most valuable in Newcastle United squad from 2004 to 2022. Which one is your favourite?
Data source: transfermarkt.com
All Newcastle players in this period:
Shay Given
Steve Harper
J-A. Boumsong
Titus Bramble
Andrew O’Brien
Aaron Hughes
Steven Taylor
Celestine Babayaro
Olivier Bernard
Robbie Elliott
Stephen Carr
Amdy Fayé
Jermaine Jenas
Nicky Butt
James Milner
Lee Bowyer
Kieron Dyer
Darren Ambrose
Craig Bellamy
Laurent Robert
Patrick Kluivert
Shola Ameobi
Alan Shearer
Michael Chopra
Peter Ramage
Scott Parker
Emre Belözoglu
Nolberto Solano
Albert Luque
Charles N’Zogbia
Lee Clark
Michael Owen
Oguchi Onyewu
Abdoulaye Fayé
Craig Moore
Damien Duff
Antoine Sibierski
Obafemi Martins
Giuseppe Rossi
Lomana LuaLua
David Rozehnal
Caçapa
Lamine Diatta
José Enrique
Habib Bèye
Joey Barton
Alan Smith
Njitap Geremi
Mark Viduka
Fabricio Coloccini
Sébastien Bassong
Ryan Taylor
Jonás Gutiérrez
Danny Guthrie
Kevin Nolan
Xisco
Peter Lövenkrands
Jonny Godsmark
Fitz Hall
Mike Williamson
Zurab Khizanishvili
Danny Simpson
Wayne Routledge
Fabrice Pancrate
Andy Carroll
Marlon Harewood
Tim Krul
Fraser Forster
Sol Campbell
Cheik Tioté
James Perch
Dan Gosling
Stephen Ireland
Hatem Ben Arfa
Nile Ranger
Leon Best
Davide Santon
Yohan Cabaye
Shane Ferguson
Sylvain Marveaux
Gabriel Obertan
Sammy Ameobi
P. Demba Cissé
Demba Ba
M. Yanga-Mbiwa
Massadio Haidara
M. Debuchy
Vurnon Anita
Moussa Sissoko
Gaël Bigirimana
Romain Amalfitano
Yoan Gouffran
Rob Elliot
Loïc Rémy
Luuk de Jong
Haris Vuckic
Karl Darlow
Daryl Janmaat
Jamaal Lascelles
Paul Dummett
Jack Colback
Mehdi Abeid
Rémy Cabella
Siem de Jong
Ayoze Pérez
E. Rivière
Facundo Ferreyra
Mbemba
G. Wijnaldum
Jonjo Shelvey
Henri Saivet
Rolando Aarons
A Townsend
Florian Thauvin
A. Mitrovic
Seydou Doumbia
Adam Armstrong
Matz Sels
Ciaran Clark
Grant Hanley
Matt Ritchie
Achraf Lazaar
DeAndre Yedlin
Jesús Gámez
Isaac Hayden
Mohamed Diamé
Christian Atsu
Dwight Gayle
Daryl Murphy
Martin Dubravka
Florian Lejeune
Javier Manquillo
Mikel Merino
Kenedy
Jacob Murphy
Islam Slimani
Joselu
Fabian Schär
Federico Fernández
Antonio Barreca
Sung-yueng Ki
Sean Longstaff
Miguel Almirón
Salomón Rondón
Yoshinori Muto
Danny Rose
Jetro Willems
Valentino Lazaro
Emil Krafth
Nabil Bentaleb
Matty Longstaff
Joelinton
A. Saint-Maximin
Freddie Woodman
Jamal Lewis
Joe Willock
Jeff Hendrick
Dan Barlaser
Ryan Fraser
Callum Wilson
Dan Burn
Matt Targett
Kieran Trippier
Bruno Guimarães
Chris Wood
