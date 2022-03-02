RANT!!! | NEWCASTLE 0-1 CAMBRIDGE | UTTER EMBARRASSMENT

Newcastle United have suffered a major upset after falling to a 1-0 defeat to Cambridge United in the FA Cup third round. Eddie Howe’s side did find the back of the net twice but with both efforts being ruled out nerves were building in front of a capacity 52,000 crowd, before Cambridge were able to take the lead through Joe Ironside who scrambled home from close range.
This is the season! Sorry ,but your ship is sunk,throwing money is not the answer
Ironside mate dont forget it. Joelinton a mug in midfield. Useless shite. Newcastle are cambridge level .
I would sign Mitrovic he's a good player for Newcastle. Eddie needs time and he's concentration is on survival.maybe next season they can compete. Be positive it's ok mate .
You don't know Mark Bonner, but you all will 😉 mans going places
We were better under Mike Ashley.
Bring back Gordon lee
What's embarrassing about this?
The bigger club won 👍🏻
It's a blessing in disguise I think, he will force a reaction next game due to this embarrassment
great vid lads. worried this'll scare off potential new signings
Newcastle, when screaming for the managers head means something very different to any other club
What about fighting between owners and players in dressing room after game. Details?
Omg if this was Steve Bruce. Putting in these kind of displays you scum bags would be calling for him shocking
Looks like Steve Bruce was doing a good job
As a Leeds fan who lives in Cambridge i feel your pain on nights like this( Histon and Newport ) spring to mind .
Newcastle utter garbage like they have been for the past 20 years. See yous in the Championship next season.
ASM I would sell in a heartbeat he won't improve in a better team he'll ball hog more to show he's better ,1 trick pony, defenses have found him out aswell as Miggy dreadful. The worst of all Longstaff go to Everton please you can go for nowt
Newcastle United just lost to a university 😂😂😂
😂😂😂😂
What's happened to Dwight Gayle?? I'm gutted for the result The Magpies are me 2nd team. Love the passion of the fans.
You look at all the great teams they have a good backbone, keeper, centre back, centre midfield general, striker! These are the players we need first!
🤫🤫🤫🤫
I know the young striker Dillian Stephenson,he lives on my estate,and he’s been a cracking striker since he was a kid.I would love to see him get a chance in a game like this.
All thought you was mint calling for Steve Bruce to be sacked. Eddie Howe is worse!!
Could be worse.. I remember Histon beating Leeds..
you don't need cup runs. U need to stay up
Going down
Why haven't we got more signings in already? We know what we needed from the past few years!!
Your always the laughing stock. What's new. Away the crap.
Eddie who!!!🤣😘☻
UP THE FUCKING CAMBRIDGE 💛🖤
Cambridge leading the battle against evil 👏🤣
Newcastle once again have a barometer result in the FA Cup.
It ranks alongside Hereford but more tellingly of Liverpool in 1974. Why? All the big talk like before the 74 final about how newcastle were the next big thing and entering the winners club only to be given a lesson by liverpool. Appointing small time coach of a small time club like eddie howe shows the rhetoric and alleged ambition is not matched by sound judgment. Richest club in world mahaged by someone who managed…Bournemouth.
Face it Newcastle fans.
This mess is going to get more farcical.
Need big player changes to alter the mindset
My mate lives a couple of miles from Cambridge United ground didn't even know they were playing lol
I even had a everton fan laughing at us on the phone .what a embarrassment for us Newcastle fans today .all I can say is congratulations to Cambridge .
humiliating once again , pure torture HOW MUCH MORE jeeeees
🤣🤣🤣
Oslo hat. Speak up. Can't hear you.
You muppets lost to a University 😭😭😂😂😂
Cant wait to see Saudicastle going down. Hahaha
Such an embarrassment, I expected a classy performance from us. Gayle should have played. We are in trouble if we don't sign immediately…
Are you at all worried that this could make it harder to attract the quality targets they are looking for?
Have yous ever played football 👨🦯
Negative
Exactly it, how can u go end to end with Manchester United, other week, 27th December, use played a great game too, then a 1 nil loss, weres the consistency, stability, think it shows the mentality and confidence is rocky, easy strong enough starting 11,. Maybe it's best to get out cup as use in relegation battle, was destiny taking the exit
This a sign that Newcastle are getting relegated. To many dead wood players and poor mentality from the players
So your happy if we were still in a competition we don't need shhhhhh
Who cares hahahaha
Hahahahahhah
We are not gonna attract players coming in. We have a shit shit shit manager and players!! We didn’t have a plan. Why are we playing Murphy???? Murphy is awful, yes he had chance but that’s he’s fucking job, he is awful!! Longstaff needs to do one!!! And again I’ve said it many times we don’t have the right manager, he can’t even run a bath never mind NUFC!! Our tactics have been shit every game, we beat Burnley with luck. Look back to every game under Eddie Howe, we are boring!!! I don’t see any attacking football at all!!
Hahahahahahaha,always a shit club
Awful Performance,we need big signings ASAP.
Howe has to take some blame,players need P45’s.