RANT!!! | NEWCASTLE 0-1 CAMBRIDGE | UTTER EMBARRASSMENT



Newcastle United have suffered a major upset after falling to a 1-0 defeat to Cambridge United in the FA Cup third round. Eddie Howe’s side did find the back of the net twice but with both efforts being ruled out nerves were building in front of a capacity 52,000 crowd, before Cambridge were able to take the lead through Joe Ironside who scrambled home from close range.

50 comentarios en “RANT!!! | NEWCASTLE 0-1 CAMBRIDGE | UTTER EMBARRASSMENT

  2. Football Fan GGMU

    Ironside mate dont forget it. Joelinton a mug in midfield. Useless shite. Newcastle are cambridge level .

  3. DJ Jonatek

    I would sign Mitrovic he's a good player for Newcastle. Eddie needs time and he's concentration is on survival.maybe next season they can compete. Be positive it's ok mate .

  14. John Shores

    As a Leeds fan who lives in Cambridge i feel your pain on nights like this( Histon and Newport ) spring to mind .

  16. Ian Gaskill

    ASM I would sell in a heartbeat he won't improve in a better team he'll ball hog more to show he's better ,1 trick pony, defenses have found him out aswell as Miggy dreadful. The worst of all Longstaff go to Everton please you can go for nowt

  19. Frank Butcher

    What's happened to Dwight Gayle?? I'm gutted for the result The Magpies are me 2nd team. Love the passion of the fans.

  20. Steve Mcmurchie

    You look at all the great teams they have a good backbone, keeper, centre back, centre midfield general, striker! These are the players we need first!

  22. Ian Dixon76

    I know the young striker Dillian Stephenson,he lives on my estate,and he’s been a cracking striker since he was a kid.I would love to see him get a chance in a game like this.

  31. Pat O

    Newcastle once again have a barometer result in the FA Cup.

    It ranks alongside Hereford but more tellingly of Liverpool in 1974. Why? All the big talk like before the 74 final about how newcastle were the next big thing and entering the winners club only to be given a lesson by liverpool. Appointing small time coach of a small time club like eddie howe shows the rhetoric and alleged ambition is not matched by sound judgment. Richest club in world mahaged by someone who managed…Bournemouth.

    Face it Newcastle fans.
    This mess is going to get more farcical.

  34. sunnyxdays

    I even had a everton fan laughing at us on the phone .what a embarrassment for us Newcastle fans today .all I can say is congratulations to Cambridge .

  39. Somi Artivist

    Such an embarrassment, I expected a classy performance from us. Gayle should have played. We are in trouble if we don't sign immediately…

  40. Jeff Baker

    Are you at all worried that this could make it harder to attract the quality targets they are looking for?

  43. Mark Fox

    Exactly it, how can u go end to end with Manchester United, other week, 27th December, use played a great game too, then a 1 nil loss, weres the consistency, stability, think it shows the mentality and confidence is rocky, easy strong enough starting 11,. Maybe it's best to get out cup as use in relegation battle, was destiny taking the exit

  48. ga Ho

    We are not gonna attract players coming in. We have a shit shit shit manager and players!! We didn’t have a plan. Why are we playing Murphy???? Murphy is awful, yes he had chance but that’s he’s fucking job, he is awful!! Longstaff needs to do one!!! And again I’ve said it many times we don’t have the right manager, he can’t even run a bath never mind NUFC!! Our tactics have been shit every game, we beat Burnley with luck. Look back to every game under Eddie Howe, we are boring!!! I don’t see any attacking football at all!!

