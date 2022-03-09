NEWCASTLE UNITED 1-0 BURNLEY | MATCH DAY LIVE





Newcastle United have no new injury concerns for the visit of Burnley, with Jamaal Lascelles and Matt Ritchie available after suspension. Ciaran Clark serves a one-game ban following his dismissal against Norwich City.

Burnley welcome back James Tarkowski and Ashley Westwood, who were suspended for the draw at Wolves. Phil Bardsley and Ashley Barnes remain out, while Dale Stephens is following Covid protocols.

This is a must win game for Eddie Howe’s Magpies who need to win their first game of the season.

0:00:00 – Pre-match chat.

0:31:00 – Match before Wilson’s goal.

1:08:38 – Newcastle score.

1:10:00 – Match after Wilson’s goal.

2:44:00 – Scoring the players.

