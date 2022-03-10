Interview with Keith Downie from Sky Sports – Chris Wood transfer to Newcastle United update



In this video I interview the Sky Sports presenter Keith Downie about the pending transfer of Chris Wood from Burnley.

I’d like to thank Keith for taking time out of his busy schedule to both speak with me and appearing on my channel.

27 comentarios en “Interview with Keith Downie from Sky Sports – Chris Wood transfer to Newcastle United update

  5. Jon-paul Tallentire

    When you look at the amount of crosses into the box lately and the improvements going forward I can see Wood getting goals. 🙏 Just stay up this season lads. Then I think we’ll see Howe assemble an excellent football team and move us onwards and upwards.

  10. Chesrae

    Couldn't agree more with Keith. I thought I was the only NUFC supporter who wants all 3 big north east clubs back in the PL… so we can give them a right bollocking

  11. Chesrae

    He may not be what we all wanted, but he's what we need. He's a big ready-made proven PL player which means he won't need much time to settle in. He has a similar goal record as Wilson in a team who also dont score as much. Remember we bought Hanley and Daryl Murphy to get a short term job done. And there's the added bonus of weakening Burnley

  13. Dave Clark

    Fair play to Keith Downey always having time for the channels of the local lads … with him being Sky it would be so easy for somebody like him not to give them the time of day, but he does.. top bloke!

  17. Jordan Watson

    I still love Newcastle even tho I'm a spurs fan but I'm glad Newcastle are getting players in hopefully they can bring some hope for the club

  21. SUSIEPIP

    He comes across as been genuinely interested in the club and what happens, I get its his job, but he really seems to care about North East Football.

