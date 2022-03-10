Interview with Keith Downie from Sky Sports – Chris Wood transfer to Newcastle United update





In this video I interview the Sky Sports presenter Keith Downie about the pending transfer of Chris Wood from Burnley.

I’d like to thank Keith for taking time out of his busy schedule to both speak with me and appearing on my channel.



comprar camisetas futbol spain y selecciones nacionales y todos los clubs para hombre,mujer y niños,Camisetas de fútbol en camisetasfutboleses.com.