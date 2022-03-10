NEWCASTLE UNITED TRANSFER DEADLINE DAY LIVE | PART 4

It’s the final day of the transfer window and what a window it has been for Newcastle United fans. For the first time in many years the fans have actually had something to talk about and it’s not over yet.
This is the final show of several deadline day specials between The Toon Review and World of Sport TV as we bring you 2 hour stints on each channel throughout the day.
Come and join us for what should be an amazing day of rumours and plenty of ups and downs as we take you right through the whole day until the window closes.
Nips pips
happy birthday paul
excellent window under the circumstances, just a shame we couldn't get striker through the door, Bruno looks class just ordered new shirt with bruno on first new one since cashley took over
Newcastle spent the most money, and bought two very good players and 3 very average ones. Given your position in the league that is about all you could hope for. So I would say a B minus for the owners
I didn't particularly want an overrated ex gooner
Tripps is my marquis signing
Happy birthday mate 21 again 🍾🎊🎉🎂
Jade and Danielle what a combination beauty and passion
We stay up for sure I hope so I've got a£1000 bet on with a city fan
burn and wood are good signings with us possibly going down (hopefully not) they would be class in the championship
I'm sorry to say that ASM is overrated reminds me of traore of wolves if Howe can improve him 50% then we have a player
2 very good signings and 3 good solid signings
Also love Danielle's passion she bleeds black and White bless her
Paul love the passion pal 8/10 for signings
In terms of Lingard, can't Newcastle encourage him to buy himself out of the 6 months that remains of his man utd contract and then recompensate him with a 6 month contract with Newcastle?
Five signings, 2 class players that would walk into most starting line-ups and 3 solid first-team/squad players…Excellent window…
Well the board put the effort in, now it's up to the players and I believe they are more than capable.
We are all knocking wood yet you praised him on stats with regards to Callum Wilson. You jumping ship ?
I think ASM thought it was all on him to try and keep us up, hopefully now he can relax a bit and just start thinking ok let's go with the players they have brought in
I think the defence was the problem, looks like we made changes to that. I think the forwards could do alright. Just get behind the team guys, we stay up great we go down don't worry we WILL be back in 2024 then look out EPL up the TOON
Best deadline day show on the net well done all of you both channels hot good figures today onwards and upwards 👍