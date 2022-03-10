NEWCASTLE UNITED TRANSFER DEADLINE DAY LIVE | PART 4



It’s the final day of the transfer window and what a window it has been for Newcastle United fans. For the first time in many years the fans have actually had something to talk about and it’s not over yet.

This is the final show of several deadline day specials between The Toon Review and World of Sport TV as we bring you 2 hour stints on each channel throughout the day.

Come and join us for what should be an amazing day of rumours and plenty of ups and downs as we take you right through the whole day until the window closes.

21 comentarios en “NEWCASTLE UNITED TRANSFER DEADLINE DAY LIVE | PART 4

  3. shearer69

    excellent window under the circumstances, just a shame we couldn't get striker through the door, Bruno looks class just ordered new shirt with bruno on first new one since cashley took over

  4. Steve CU

    Newcastle spent the most money, and bought two very good players and 3 very average ones. Given your position in the league that is about all you could hope for. So I would say a B minus for the owners

  10. Derek Sharpe

    burn and wood are good signings with us possibly going down (hopefully not) they would be class in the championship

  11. Old novocastrian Barry

    I'm sorry to say that ASM is overrated reminds me of traore of wolves if Howe can improve him 50% then we have a player

  15. Juan Lion

    In terms of Lingard, can't Newcastle encourage him to buy himself out of the 6 months that remains of his man utd contract and then recompensate him with a 6 month contract with Newcastle?

  16. optimalforager

    Five signings, 2 class players that would walk into most starting line-ups and 3 solid first-team/squad players…Excellent window…

  19. rick boan

    I think ASM thought it was all on him to try and keep us up, hopefully now he can relax a bit and just start thinking ok let's go with the players they have brought in

  20. rick boan

    I think the defence was the problem, looks like we made changes to that. I think the forwards could do alright. Just get behind the team guys, we stay up great we go down don't worry we WILL be back in 2024 then look out EPL up the TOON

  21. Wacky angler

    Best deadline day show on the net well done all of you both channels hot good figures today onwards and upwards 👍

