NEWCASTLE UNITED TRANSFER DEADLINE DAY LIVE | PART 4





It’s the final day of the transfer window and what a window it has been for Newcastle United fans. For the first time in many years the fans have actually had something to talk about and it’s not over yet.

This is the final show of several deadline day specials between The Toon Review and World of Sport TV as we bring you 2 hour stints on each channel throughout the day.

Come and join us for what should be an amazing day of rumours and plenty of ups and downs as we take you right through the whole day until the window closes.

Become a member of The Toon Review family:

If you enjoy the show please don’t forget to hit the like button and help us to continue to grow the channel. If you’re new and like what you see or haven’t already done so, please consider subscribing to the channel.

World Of Sport TV:

Sponsor details:

Website:

* First guitar lesson free.

* 10% off your first guitar repair or setup.

Just quote The Toon Review.

#NEWCASTLEUNITED #TRANSFERDEADLINEDAY #THETOONREVIEW

We now have a Discord server which you can sign up to here:

Twitter: @thetoonreview

Facebook:

Instagram: thetoonreview

Enquiries: pd.toonreview@gmail.com



Puedes comprar todas las camisetas oficiales de fútbol en futbolmania, la tienda de las mejores Camisetas de fútbol – Devolución gratis.