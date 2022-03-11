TFTV18 – The performance doesn't matter when NUFC win



Charlotte and Alex talk through three Newcastle United talking points after another brilliant NUFC win. This week the pair talk through:

1. The performance doesn’t matter when you win
2. Jonjo’s night out
3. Bruno goes solo

If you like what we do on TFTV please support us on Patreon: www.patreon.com/tfpodcast

