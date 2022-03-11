TFTV18 – The performance doesn't matter when NUFC win





Charlotte and Alex talk through three Newcastle United talking points after another brilliant NUFC win. This week the pair talk through:

1. The performance doesn’t matter when you win

2. Jonjo’s night out

3. Bruno goes solo

