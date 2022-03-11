TFTV18 – The performance doesn't matter when NUFC win

Charlotte and Alex talk through three Newcastle United talking points after another brilliant NUFC win. This week the pair talk through:
1. The performance doesn’t matter when you win
2. Jonjo’s night out
3. Bruno goes solo
Best craic on the Tinterweb
Funny as ever – thank you!
I love this, lovely tidbits throughout, always got me creasing. shame it's only once a week. Keep up the goooooood work!
Donald van debeek and Donald alli
I love watching you both every week, comedy gold, i do always wonder what Mrs Shelvey must think 🙂
Love these videos, very entertaining. Thank you.
Heleos?
Two Dan's, Asworth & Burn. Wow.
But wait, is that not a crime? Stealing two Great Dan's from BH&A is legal?
More bad news for Everton. They could face a points deduction, in april. After they submit their finances.
Reeves & Mortimer
Mitchell & Webb
Laurel & Hardy
Batman & Robin
Howe & Tindall …….
Hurst & Robson
You're both awesome! Cheers for the laughs.. love from Oz!
At least targett didn't foul anyone with his bare ankle this time out.
Enjoyed seeing Alex channel his inner-gervais 😆
Helios special! Yes please!!
They’ll be challenging for 4th in 2 years.
Love the banter. Watching from little old new zealand.
The minute a team can win whilst playing ugly, is when you know things have turned for the better
Bruno will definitely be one for next season !
Has anyone heard about Everton possibly being deducted points secondary to FFP?
First time this year I've watched us and we didn't look fantastic, but a good side can win when they aren't at their best. That's us now, Eddie Howe's record breaking mags! Love the vid