SAINT-MAXIMIN “FAKED HIS INJURY” – NEWCASTLE UNITED NEWS !!!!!



Newcastle United YouTube channels claiming Saint-Maximin has faked his injury #newcastle #nufc #newcastleunited

Comprar Camisetas de fútbol para adultos y niños desde 15 € y camisetas oficiales de equipos de fútbol. Clica y Recoge GRATUITO en tienda.

37 comentarios en “SAINT-MAXIMIN “FAKED HIS INJURY” – NEWCASTLE UNITED NEWS !!!!!

  1. James G

    I get your point about the negative comments some folk dish out, but I hate to say it these days you put yourself up as a reporter and if time and time again there is little or no truth in what is reported then folk are going to have a go. I watch you because all you do is give the news and give your source, then leave it to us to decide what is rubbish or what has truth behind it.
    Keep it up 👍

  2. Bizzle B

    1 of the best views in the world ———————————–Good on ya Lad————–Toon West Mercian Brigade………………Badlands 4 Swifty and BmONEY

  3. Kevin Kirkup

    Acceptable commentary as usual but please don't get out of your depth commenting about where the ground/training facilities etc may or may not be in the future. That is all.

  4. Ian Fletcher

    Love your content Adam think the maxi thing is untrue. Keep up the good work you keep me and my family updated down her e

  6. DAN HALL

    Managed to get ticket for Saturday absolutely buzzing first game since the start of the season when we played West Ham

  7. Lake District Trekkers

    I personally am not a fan of ASM he’s greedy and not a team player but he certainly isn’t faking an injury

  8. chris henderson

    I think what makes it suspicious is he has been absent from the team over his birthday the last 2 seasons and went back to France. It isn't quite over his birthday this time but if his time out extends to the 12th of march then it does look suspicious.

  9. Alan Devonport

    To be fair it depends on the design of the stadium whether its going to affect the atmosphere. Nevertheless would be devastating to leave St James’ park think it’s a great decision to keep our soul, my dad been watching Newcastle there his entire life I’ve been going there 27 year now and I want my boys to grow up watching us play there…toon toon

  13. Andrew Field

    I done agree with Danielle either but the abuse she has received is shocking like! We can all have an opinion without childish name calling! Just watched Paul's video and he seems gutted about it

  14. Kaz Eveready

    Wait!! Im confused the media,radio,experts on telly and the newspapers said Newcastle were very lucky to have Steve Bruce. So how can anyone criticize him? I dont get it

  15. Paul Crackett

    Really is not a fake, can see the work he's put in abroad and the kind of work he's doing on his calf is clearly to solve the issue.

  17. Shaun Brennan

    I'd hate to be Bruno. Big signing for the Toon.
    Coming on as a super sub. Says volumes for the present squad. Come on Newcastle.

  21. Ken Nicholson

    If he did fake a injury he should never play for us again to be fair I can't understand how we are playing so good now and were shit before I know we had a really good transfer window but not that good

  22. Big Billy

    I believe asm can’t keep up with the pace in which Newcastle are playing for anywhere near 90mins. He needs to work on his fitness

  25. Tom R

    Why would he lie? Could be because we’re a team now and he’s not a team player. Add to that the fact Joelinton is now the massive fan favourite and it’s clear why The Saint would try and get attention posting some random pic from an oxygen chamber.

  27. Aaron Bennett

    Of course hes not faking it…Great stuff Adam me and dad watch you now your content is always on point great stuff keep it going…Big salute mate HWTL !!

  28. Frank Dux

    Chelsea never moved stadium or renamed it, and it's smaller than ours. Surely there's ways around increasing capacity. Even maybe standing areas where you can fit more fans in the door. The seating destroys atmosphere. Anyone that remembers standing will back that statement up.

  31. RanVid

    Really dont see any reason for ASM to fake an injury, he is our key player, getting all the game time he needs and doing just fine for the team.

  33. Jeff Baker

    Why do people want to talk crap about him (ASM)? "Oh his end product isn't good enough, he's a ball hog." It seems weird to me, especially when the team was doing so terribly, he was one of the only ones giving 110%. With his work rate compared to everyone else's under Bruce it's amazing he went this long without getting injured. It feels like a lot of people don't like him and want him to fail. Is it because he's not British? I'm just asking. For example; There was a game where he scored the only goal, we were up, he was subbed off, while we were winning and our defense let in a 90min equalizer, and somehow the next day people were on here saying ASM didn't do enough. Not ripping up the defense whose job it was to keep the other team from scoring. We were winning when he went off and the goal came from him. Someone explain this to me.

  34. Mike Trembath

    If ASM comes back and plays brilliantly, scoring and setting up goals, this will be forgotten. We need to back the players and without all the evidence to say he is faking etc we need to trust Howe, NUFC and ASM. HWTL

  36. Its me Dave

    I did think it was strange he's in Monaco recovering. When there just happened to be a Helios event on.(the company he owns)

  37. Kevin Pipe

    Great vid..and I think what they were saying is there is no plans to move from sjp..and right now they prob is no plans but without a shadow of a doubt in the future they will build a new stadium

Los comentarios están cerrados.