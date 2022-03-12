SAINT-MAXIMIN “FAKED HIS INJURY” – NEWCASTLE UNITED NEWS !!!!!

Newcastle United YouTube channels claiming Saint-Maximin has faked his injury #newcastle #nufc #newcastleunited
I get your point about the negative comments some folk dish out, but I hate to say it these days you put yourself up as a reporter and if time and time again there is little or no truth in what is reported then folk are going to have a go. I watch you because all you do is give the news and give your source, then leave it to us to decide what is rubbish or what has truth behind it.
Keep it up 👍
1 of the best views in the world ———————————–Good on ya Lad————–Toon West Mercian Brigade………………Badlands 4 Swifty and BmONEY
Acceptable commentary as usual but please don't get out of your depth commenting about where the ground/training facilities etc may or may not be in the future. That is all.
Love your content Adam think the maxi thing is untrue. Keep up the good work you keep me and my family updated down her e
any game is winable dont be negitive chelsea not great
Managed to get ticket for Saturday absolutely buzzing first game since the start of the season when we played West Ham
I personally am not a fan of ASM he’s greedy and not a team player but he certainly isn’t faking an injury
I think what makes it suspicious is he has been absent from the team over his birthday the last 2 seasons and went back to France. It isn't quite over his birthday this time but if his time out extends to the 12th of march then it does look suspicious.
To be fair it depends on the design of the stadium whether its going to affect the atmosphere. Nevertheless would be devastating to leave St James’ park think it’s a great decision to keep our soul, my dad been watching Newcastle there his entire life I’ve been going there 27 year now and I want my boys to grow up watching us play there…toon toon
Max is late this year normally before Christmas he has a injury
What is your accent? Where are you from?
Isn't Gateshead the wrong side of the Tyne not proper geordies expending a backlash
I done agree with Danielle either but the abuse she has received is shocking like! We can all have an opinion without childish name calling! Just watched Paul's video and he seems gutted about it
Wait!! Im confused the media,radio,experts on telly and the newspapers said Newcastle were very lucky to have Steve Bruce. So how can anyone criticize him? I dont get it
Really is not a fake, can see the work he's put in abroad and the kind of work he's doing on his calf is clearly to solve the issue.
Hi Adam. Can you give me a link to the coat your wearing.
Can't find it anywhere on the nufc site
I'd hate to be Bruno. Big signing for the Toon.
Coming on as a super sub. Says volumes for the present squad. Come on Newcastle.
There is zero proof of ASM faking his injury.
adam right off the southampton game aswell 😉
Videos are getting better and better
If he did fake a injury he should never play for us again to be fair I can't understand how we are playing so good now and were shit before I know we had a really good transfer window but not that good
I believe asm can’t keep up with the pace in which Newcastle are playing for anywhere near 90mins. He needs to work on his fitness
How much longer is Chris Wood going to be "unlucky"? He's fucking useless. What a waste of £25m.
St max doubters are just sharing clickbait! He bloody loves football
Why would he lie? Could be because we’re a team now and he’s not a team player. Add to that the fact Joelinton is now the massive fan favourite and it’s clear why The Saint would try and get attention posting some random pic from an oxygen chamber.
Lascelles and krafth improving?? Give owa man
Of course hes not faking it…Great stuff Adam me and dad watch you now your content is always on point great stuff keep it going…Big salute mate HWTL !!
Chelsea never moved stadium or renamed it, and it's smaller than ours. Surely there's ways around increasing capacity. Even maybe standing areas where you can fit more fans in the door. The seating destroys atmosphere. Anyone that remembers standing will back that statement up.
If he has faked his injury get him out of the club at the end of the year!!!!
I think Allen st max has long COVID. He is struggling with fitness.
Really dont see any reason for ASM to fake an injury, he is our key player, getting all the game time he needs and doing just fine for the team.
Joelinton a whole different player…
Why do people want to talk crap about him (ASM)? "Oh his end product isn't good enough, he's a ball hog." It seems weird to me, especially when the team was doing so terribly, he was one of the only ones giving 110%. With his work rate compared to everyone else's under Bruce it's amazing he went this long without getting injured. It feels like a lot of people don't like him and want him to fail. Is it because he's not British? I'm just asking. For example; There was a game where he scored the only goal, we were up, he was subbed off, while we were winning and our defense let in a 90min equalizer, and somehow the next day people were on here saying ASM didn't do enough. Not ripping up the defense whose job it was to keep the other team from scoring. We were winning when he went off and the goal came from him. Someone explain this to me.
If ASM comes back and plays brilliantly, scoring and setting up goals, this will be forgotten. We need to back the players and without all the evidence to say he is faking etc we need to trust Howe, NUFC and ASM. HWTL
People saying those things about ASM aren’t true fans
I did think it was strange he's in Monaco recovering. When there just happened to be a Helios event on.(the company he owns)
Great vid..and I think what they were saying is there is no plans to move from sjp..and right now they prob is no plans but without a shadow of a doubt in the future they will build a new stadium