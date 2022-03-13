"It is EVERYTHING I've dreamed of!" ⚫⚪| Dan Burn on signing for his boyhood club Newcastle United

SUBSCRIBE ►
PREMIER LEAGUE HIGHLIGHTS ►
Dan Burn speaks ahead of making his Newcastle United debut against Aston Villa.
Watch Premier League LIVE on Sky Sports here ►
►TWITTER:
►FACEBOOK:
►WEBSITE:
MORE FROM SKY SPORTS ON YOUTUBE:
►SKY SPORTS CRICKET:
►SKY SPORTS BOXING:
►SOCCER AM:
►SKY SPORTS F1:
►SKY SPORTS:
Compra online la Camisetas de fútbol! En JD encontrarás las del FC Barcelona, Real Madrid, la selección de España y equipos internacionales.
Newcastle vs Aston Villa is live now on Sky Sports Premier League & Sky Sports Main Event!
Cucurella Burn Dunk Duffy Lamptey was the best defense in the world.
I wish Burn the recognition he deserves.
2nd best English defender just behind Dunk. Top 10 defender in the world
Good luck Dan your well worth 400 grand aweek dont spend it all at once
What a debut he made being man of the match. That's dreamland stuff
How loaded is his dad! Season ticket in the most expensive seats in the ground! He was magnificent against villa by the way.
Last to make it home by Sam Fender on, pretty fitting- welcome home son 🖤🤍
Rip Jamal KHAAHOGGI JOURNALIST
Amazing, well done dan
Everything he dreamed of yet he’d say that if he was at city or Liverpool but it’s a dream cause the club wants you to say that
Now Kerien is out for a few weeks you need to prove your worth and keeo us up .You can do it .Up the Toon 👍
happy for newcastle.
they are and always be the loudest travelling fans to old trafford, they deserve success and i hope they get it.
good luck to all the mad geordies.
top gent, worked his socks off while he played for us, playing in positions he wasn't used to. he'll be sorely missed but happy for him!
Man of the match fantastic
Can you get a better debut. Crack on
Good
Trippier and burn are 2 great signings he trippier fits in perfect in the team and its everdent both have them have stablized the team and with maximum possibly having more freedom to do his thing yet with bruno back up or along side him it means less weight of his shoulders my only criticism is buying wood hes not really a good striker gets goals but hes needs service to score at best hes a 12-15 goal a season player they would have been abit hot under danny ings
He were absolutely
brilliant! Already a
fan fave!
Humble guy as well!
Well done dan lad doing blyth proud
Always welcome at the AMEX BDB, legend💙💙💙
WHAT A HUMBLE MAN…LOVE THE STORY AND SHOULD INSPIRE ANYONE WHO WANTS TO ACHIEVE THIER GOAL
He was brilliant today, his composure and decision making were top notch! What a shrewd bit of business for NUFC getting him in!
Absolutely brilliant. We’ll done Dan you played brilliant today didn’t put a foot wrong. Best of luck you’ll do alright here kid.
Absolutely brilliant. We’ll done Dan you played brilliant today didn’t put a foot wrong. Best of luck you’ll do alright here kid.
Absolutely colossal at the back today. Motm performance
Class👏
Well done Dan.
Absolutely love it that’s what you love to see
I must say as a United fan, I'm happy for Newcastle. If any fans deserve this money and to stay up and get better players and one day challenge its Newcastle fans, I have a soft spot for the geordies. When I was in the army based near Newcastle, I went to St James Park. And the atmosphere and fans were brilliant even getting hammered by other teams their support is 2nd to none. They deserve it all. Great win for them today.
Strange seeing him in a newcastle kit but that's football
Who’s here after big Dan almost killed Tyrone mings
Best of luck Dan. We’ll miss you but I’m happy that your where you belong
Newcastle vs Aston Villa is live now on Sky Sports Premier League & Sky Sports Main Event!
Love to see one of our own in the team
Big Dan Burn man ⚫️⚪️ class today 👏🏼