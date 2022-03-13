"It is EVERYTHING I've dreamed of!" ⚫⚪| Dan Burn on signing for his boyhood club Newcastle United



Dan Burn speaks ahead of making his Newcastle United debut against Aston Villa.
  2. TheLeechaolan15

    Cucurella Burn Dunk Duffy Lamptey was the best defense in the world.
    I wish Burn the recognition he deserves.
    2nd best English defender just behind Dunk. Top 10 defender in the world

  5. Jason Pettitt

    How loaded is his dad! Season ticket in the most expensive seats in the ground! He was magnificent against villa by the way.

  9. Tommy-shows you how

    Everything he dreamed of yet he’d say that if he was at city or Liverpool but it’s a dream cause the club wants you to say that

  10. Justin bunting

    Now Kerien is out for a few weeks you need to prove your worth and keeo us up .You can do it .Up the Toon 👍

  11. tim jones

    happy for newcastle.
    they are and always be the loudest travelling fans to old trafford, they deserve success and i hope they get it.
    good luck to all the mad geordies.

  12. TheFlyingEpergne

    top gent, worked his socks off while he played for us, playing in positions he wasn't used to. he'll be sorely missed but happy for him!

  16. addicted to all the above

    Trippier and burn are 2 great signings he trippier fits in perfect in the team and its everdent both have them have stablized the team and with maximum possibly having more freedom to do his thing yet with bruno back up or along side him it means less weight of his shoulders my only criticism is buying wood hes not really a good striker gets goals but hes needs service to score at best hes a 12-15 goal a season player they would have been abit hot under danny ings

    He was brilliant today, his composure and decision making were top notch! What a shrewd bit of business for NUFC getting him in!

    Absolutely brilliant. We’ll done Dan you played brilliant today didn’t put a foot wrong. Best of luck you’ll do alright here kid.

    Absolutely brilliant. We’ll done Dan you played brilliant today didn’t put a foot wrong. Best of luck you’ll do alright here kid.

    I must say as a United fan, I'm happy for Newcastle. If any fans deserve this money and to stay up and get better players and one day challenge its Newcastle fans, I have a soft spot for the geordies. When I was in the army based near Newcastle, I went to St James Park. And the atmosphere and fans were brilliant even getting hammered by other teams their support is 2nd to none. They deserve it all. Great win for them today.

    Newcastle vs Aston Villa is live now on Sky Sports Premier League & Sky Sports Main Event!

