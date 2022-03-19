*INCREDIBLE GESTURE* NEWCASTLE 6-2 LEEDS UNITED MATCHDAY VLOG !!!!!!



Amanda Staveley and Mehrdad Ghodoussi watch the women’s team beat Leeds 6-2 #newcastle #nufc #leeds

ENVÍO y DEVOLUCIÓN GRATIS – Gran colección de Camisetas de fútbol oficiales – Descubre camisetas de equipos y selecciones europeas en camisetasfutboleses.com.

34 comentarios en “*INCREDIBLE GESTURE* NEWCASTLE 6-2 LEEDS UNITED MATCHDAY VLOG !!!!!!

  3. Paul Gaskin

    Brilliant result thanks for bringing it to us Adam 👌 How comes your didn’t get your photo took with owners ?

  4. d wills

    Our new owners are incredible , from day one they have been like family and delivered , everyone of our teams is important and great vid adam

  8. jock barr

    Great to see the owners there proves they are in it for everyone not just the main team still can't believe we have people like this at our club totally amazing

  13. Shana Jackson

    Huge game and they play it a what looks like a training pitch at the local school. I hope they can find a decent ground to play in next season.

  15. ben southwell

    Very well done giving us an insight to womens football and a bonus of seeing our leader out and about with hubby. This time last year we still had Ashley….there is a God.

  23. Philip Keers NUFC

    Yet another Amazing win for our Women's team it was also great to see our new owners in attendance
    HWTL!! ⚫⚪

  27. steviemac42

    Amanda and Merhdad at the game. Committed in every department, great to see. You can't make this up after 14 years of the other.

  30. C Jhnstn

    Absolutely cannot get over how refreshing it is to have owners who actually care more about the community and what it means to represent Newcastle United then lining their pockets. HWTL

  33. ord72

    This is just nuts, in the best way possible. Good leadership comes from knowing the business from the back office functions right to front of house. You want people to buy into what your are doing, being seen on the factory floor can do way more than being in the boardroom for morale. Just stunning.

Los comentarios están cerrados.