INCREDIBLE GESTURE* NEWCASTLE 6-2 LEEDS UNITED MATCHDAY VLOG !!!!!!

Amanda Staveley and Mehrdad Ghodoussi watch the women’s team beat Leeds 6-2 #newcastle #nufc #leeds
Adam ,I love that you cover all our teams , not just the men's senior team , well done 👏
Another great video!!!
Brilliant result thanks for bringing it to us Adam 👌 How comes your didn’t get your photo took with owners ?
Our new owners are incredible , from day one they have been like family and delivered , everyone of our teams is important and great vid adam
Women keepers are just 2 small need to get over 6 footers in there
Your off your heed but fair play watching everything to do with the toon
Man of the match ???? seriously Adam lol
Great to see the owners there proves they are in it for everyone not just the main team still can't believe we have people like this at our club totally amazing
And?
" man of the match " ?? 😂🤣
So he shouldn’t of touched the womens team he has a wife
Our new owners are unbelievable, they continue to impress by the day ❤️
Huge game and they play it a what looks like a training pitch at the local school. I hope they can find a decent ground to play in next season.
Casey Man of the Match🤣
Very well done giving us an insight to womens football and a bonus of seeing our leader out and about with hubby. This time last year we still had Ashley….there is a God.
Well done Adam. Smashing video!
عمل رائع ♥️
Adam your brilliant keep this going mate absolute NUFC fan the best ⚽️⚽️⚽️👍
Great to see this afternoon mate
Brilliant to see!!!
'Previous owner never touched the woman's team' unfortunate choice of words 😂
Hope our girls get more people turning up
Yet another Amazing win for our Women's team it was also great to see our new owners in attendance
HWTL!! ⚫⚪
NUFC Ladies are a different class – as are the new owners.
Where was the gesture ?
Good video mate 👍
Amanda and Merhdad at the game. Committed in every department, great to see. You can't make this up after 14 years of the other.
Enjoyed this vid! Getting aroond a bot lad! Great to see!
My laptop can't handle 4k hahahahaha this is awesome for us. Love our owners.
Absolutely cannot get over how refreshing it is to have owners who actually care more about the community and what it means to represent Newcastle United then lining their pockets. HWTL
Class dedication and analysis again Adam, keep em coming bud, best owners on the planet⚪⚫
Good owners not hiding in the shadows like the last burglar
This is just nuts, in the best way possible. Good leadership comes from knowing the business from the back office functions right to front of house. You want people to buy into what your are doing, being seen on the factory floor can do way more than being in the boardroom for morale. Just stunning.
your well in with owners Adam