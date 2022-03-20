INSANE FOOTAGE* NEWCASTLE 3-1 EVERTON BEHIND THE SCENES VLOG !!!!!

Behind the scenes vlog of Newcastle’s 3-1 win over Everton at St James Park #newcastle #nufc #everton
Thanks for uploading. Interesting footage.
It is so got for the first time in so long to be excited about games again and thanks to Eddie actually seeing us trying to attack teams rather than negative depressing tactics. The players look happy too
Hey stupid question forgive me I'm an aussie fan, why do magpies fans dislike pickford so much?
Another 7 wins should be enough to doge relegation. Some nice footage in this vid, thanks for making it but I think the clip of you giving Jordan Pickford the finger shouldnt have made the edit – its not exactly classy.
Great video. I’m a gooner but if I had to pick a second club…👍
Get innnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnn
Unfortunately these are prima donas kicking a ball about even one of there cars priced would help the homeless or third world countries 😕 I know you are young and star struck but for fucks sake get your priorities right thirst 😉
I'm grateful for the behind the scenes footage but I need to point out that you have a platform here that represents us fans, whether you think you do or don't. I know Pickford can be somewhat unsavoury and is a Mackem, but it doesn't look good on us when you give the middle finger to opposition players, especially when unprovoked. We are already the most hated club in England through no fault of our own, so we shouldn't be giving other fans and the media any more ammunition. If you absolutely can't control your desire to give the middle finger, at least don't record yourself doing it then upload it to YouTube for the whole world to see.
If you want to provoke the opposition and get under their skin there is always a smart way to do it. Case in point, the T-Rex arms and blow up dinosaur. That was funny as hell and definitely riled up Pickford.
Good content!
Good video nice to see what goes on in the background
Jacob Murphy! Legend!
Great vlog🇧🇻
Great blog Adam loved it
Absolute quality content this Adam pls do this every game great to see
Class content mate!!! Unreal game! Played them off the park! 🖤🤍🖤🤍
Why did you flip off Pickford? I couldn't hear what ye said.
Hey adam, big fan of yer channel and im not tryna take away from what you do – but you could really reach a lot more people with 'better' thumbnail design. just a thought
Spot on content all for it pre game during game post game vlogs !
Another quality video 👍🏻
Murphy and Almiron needs to start some of these games i think. Howe should be mixing it up with all 3 of them. They all offer a bit of something but not one of them stand out from one another so why is he persisting on starting Fraser over the 3 of them. For me i think Murphy is slightly ahead in terms of form and ability and would be more affective going forward for sure. Almiron is also a decent choice and gives a lot to the team
Great video mate as always . What time fo the players normally arrive mate just so I can take the bairn before the match
Top content mate. Love the work rate and dedication 👍
Great video Adam. Do the players just leave their cars there and someone else parks them in the multi storey?
Love the “Pickford up here” comment 😂
This is cool!
“Pickford up here 🖕🏼🖕🏼“
Hahahaha
Good stuff
In a week when the disgraceful behaviour and vile despicable character of some privileged players is headline news around the world it is a refreshing breath of Tyneside air that clearly demonstrates that not all of the apples in the barrel are rotten.
The humility from Jacob Murphy is an example to all of the so called big stars from other clubs
Thoroughly enjoyed this Adam thanks more like this please
At 5:13 secs a thought you were sitting nxt to a cow for a second 🐄
Great stuff Adam.
I only like Pickford when he is wearing the England shirt
Fair play to Jacob Murphy, always has time for the fans.
Awesome vlog definitely do this again
Aye canny vlog Adam son
Pickford secretly loves us , Great content pal
Pickford up here🖕🏻😂
Brilliant vlog…like very much
Great video we live in northern ireland ca nt always get across Brilliant for us Up The Toon