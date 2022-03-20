NFTV on the Overlap speaking about the Newcastle United takeover

Lee from Newcastle Fans TV & Kris from Gallowgate Shots chat to Gary Neville, Paul Scholes & Jamie Carragher regarding the takeover at Newcastle United, from the joys of it actually happening, the human rights issue, Steve Bruce & how quick the club can climb the league.
Courtesy of the Overlap Fan Debate Show, @Skybet and the #FanHopeSurvey.
Thoughts on what was discussed?
Scholes and Bruce love each other total arse bandits
Jamie spoke well.. agree with you mate. We aren't a big club. But we should be up there
Nevilles so well informed and fair in his assesments
The Newcastle lads say they know it's a long term project, they say all they want is stability and hope to support a club that are willing to invest to change their fortunes and try and win games. Wanting Bruce out isn't hatred for the man, it's fact about his ability and win rate. Then Scholes tells them that they are demanding league titles and the best managers/players immediately. Some pundits don't listen, they have pre conceived ideas about clubs/fans because they are out of touch. Carra and Neville have sat down with fans and got points of views they wouldn't normally get. Let's just wait and see how it all goes, interesting time to be NUFC fan indeed.
Goood show Lee. I enjoyed it.
Wtf did u not ask how they feel about a bunch of 20 year olds achieving more than that bunch in a lifetime internationally? Over 2 competitions. Damn I need to get on that show. Stuck up manc pricks
Watched the whole show, glad to see carra scoles and Neville had no intention of winning international honours! All about the clubs. So wtf did they turn up? Obviously a Scottish managerial decision. Man u and liverpool ain't english. Neville talks a good talk after he delivered FA
Scholes really came through as a pillock.
I don't get why Steve Bruce gets so much backing in the press. He is so bad and can't take any criticism. He abuses fans and bans any press that disagrees with him. One of the worst managers we've ever had.
Scholes can’t see past his mates…..Bruce is his mate…..it’s a results game and Bruce is struggling …..just hope we can leave Man U behind by miles!!!
The Premiere League just keeps on selling its soul to the highest bidder and gets cheered for it.
Spot on comeback – we already have a championship manager 👍 …
sky always mutherfuckers they talk about politics not football
They must be embarrassed every time Scholes opens his mouth. The other two are relatively well informed and rational and then he just spouts the Barry down the pub bullshit and cliches about Toon fans. What a wally.
Why should we have to explain anything to anyone Liverpool Man U Chelsea Man City arsenal they need to mind there own business no club has a divine right to think it’s better than anyone else they r all jealous if the Saudis took charge of any of them nothing would be said
call Mourinho in 3 years to win the league
Haha Scholes doing the wanker sign at him
Lee you did well and spoke bravely 👍🏾
Would Scholes let Bruce be kept as man utd manager??? 🤔 I don't know how he's an analyst or pundit hes terrible lol
This is the start of an adventure in which patience and a building of a foundation that will allow steady progress what we don't need is here to today, show me the money, gone tomorrow players who just see the cash, We need players with
character, good professional habits and who understand what the club is, the fanbase and region is about. The present manager will go, hopefully soon, a sporting director with the pedigree and profile of building a club. As for the treacherous 6, they can jog on, they have zero credibility… the longest journey starts with a single step, this is our first step..
The problem that we’re running into with conversations like this and viewpoints of “it’ll take time” “Steve deserves a chance” is that no club in the history of football has had resources like this. No club has ever had a chance to turn things around a quickly as we do now.
The mindset needs to shift from what Newcastle used to be to what they are now – even as a supporter, it’s difficult to wrap my head around it.
Why in the world would someone like Graeme Potter be uninterested in an offer that would make him the highest paid manager in the league?
As you said, money talks and we’re the loudest bastards in the room.
you should have asked them if they would take the job lol id like to of seen what they said but pundits will be pundits and for those that stick up for bruce its on a personel level cos they like the guy but the football he manages is BORING to the point watching paint dry as for new manager i hope we can find one willing to be long term not just a couple years
Keep Steve Bruce. You’ll win the league anyway.
Scholes is clueless
Very good
Typical Scholes blowing smoke up Bruce's ass.
They have to get it right,man city took a while and Chelsea wasn't just there with abromivitch as they had some relative success before
Thank you for coming across intelligent because I have cringed at some of the geordies that have been interviewed this last week
Jesusis Paul Scholes getting a percent of Bruce's payout like? Or getting his arse cleaned with Bruce's tounge
“Give bruce time”? He’s managed many prem teams over a long career he has been sacked or resigned from all of them except us. He has the worst pl win rate of all time. And has played on both sides of many derbys including the tyne-wear one despite being a geordie. His press conferences have always been laughably defeatist and delusional
Well spoken lads, stuff the media and pundits pushing negative narratives. Paul Scholes is so far up Bruce’s arse it’s making me hate him even more
Well done to both of you! ⚫⚪
Serious pleased you guys are going to have some more interesting football to talk about and analyse – I am so looking forward to this.
Let's remember, They are buying into us, into our clubs football culture, we should be proud.
"Going to take time" "be realistic" . . ffs patronising &^%$£s
Eddie Howe???? Hahaha
Forget about a new manager, we need a leading Director of Sport to review the infrastructure and put in place the right management structure.
Great stuff lads
Steve Bruce must have something on all these pundits – the stats do not lie and no other premier league club would hire him. Well done gents for representing!
they should invest in Gatesheads club as a feeder club for the toon