NFTV on the Overlap speaking about the Newcastle United takeover





Lee from Newcastle Fans TV & Kris from Gallowgate Shots chat to Gary Neville, Paul Scholes & Jamie Carragher regarding the takeover at Newcastle United, from the joys of it actually happening, the human rights issue, Steve Bruce & how quick the club can climb the league.

Courtesy of the Overlap Fan Debate Show, @Skybet and the #FanHopeSurvey. See the full video on the Overlap:

As a new customer to Boyle Sports, place a £10 bet & receive £20 extra in free bets – just head to

Become a YouTube member:

Get 20% off at and put in the code NFTV at the final checkout.

Join our free Facebook group:

Amazon NUFC shop:

Do you need your video edited? We can do it for a small fee, get in touch: info@newcastlefanstv.com

30 day free Amazon Prime:

Amazon Audible:

3 free months unlimited Amazon Music:

Sign up for Amazon Business:

Sign up for Amazon music:

NFTV Extra’s Twitter:

Website:

Twitter:

Facebook:

NFTV Extra:

Instagram:

LinkedIn:

We may not own all the material shown in this video. Some pictures are owned by NUFC (

#NewcastleFansTV #NUFC



Comprar Camisetas de fútbol para adultos y niños desde 15 € y camisetas oficiales de equipos de fútbol. Clica y Recoge GRATUITO en tienda.