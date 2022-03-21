WE GAVE NEWCASTLE £3 BILLION ON FOOTBALL MANAGER AND THIS IS WHAT HAPPENED! (TAKEOVER SPECIAL)

► SPONSOR THIS VIDEO: footballdailyuk@gmail.com
On today’s We Need To Talk, Joe gets back onto his Football Manager addiction as he simulates what FM believes will happen after Newcastle United’s takeover!
From record breaking transfers to managerial changes (sorry, Steve Bruce), he takes a look at what the future has in store for the Toon Army. Will they win the Premier League within a five year timespan? Will they even win a trophy? Watch to find out!
Don’t forget to like the video and subscribe to FD!
► SUBSCRIBE to FOOTBALL DAILY:
► SUBSCRIBE to EURO FOOTBALL DAILY:
► SUBSCRIBE to FOOTBALL DAILY PODCASTS:
► JOIN THE FAN RUN FD FAMILY DISCORD:
► SIGN UP FOR A FREE SMARTERSCOUT MEMBERSHIP HERE:
This is Football Daily – the home of Premier League fan analysis on YouTube. On this channel you’ll find Sunday Vibes, Top 10s, Explained, Transfer Talk, Unfiltered, Winners&Losers and much more. If you love football as much as us then don’t forget to subscribe!
Comprar Camisetas de fútbol para adultos y niños desde 15 € y camisetas oficiales de equipos de fútbol. Clica y Recoge GRATUITO en tienda.
Sunday vibes question: Should Liverpool break their wage structure to keep Mohaamed Salah?
out of all of this the most ridiculous is Jordan Henderson, JORDAN HENDERSON, he would rather die than play for Newcastle
love to see someone get as excited about fm/cm as I do
Player Performance!?
Girlfriend???
Here after Graeme Jones has actually been brought in as caretaker manager! 6:13
Why are the 6 clubs who wanted to form a Super League for the money complaining and protesting so much about Newcastle?
I HOPE FM get this right. AND Barca which will be WAY harder for them to do. I bet Barca just get taken over after a season or less and just become the same old rich awesome Barca. The FM codebase is so old man its VERY unflexible. I bet they just BODGE it with duct tape.
Could ole turn it around?
B. Haaland
Noah lang Jadon sancho
Jude Bellingham gini wijnaldum
Mctominay
Nunomendes chalobah de ligt james
Bijlow
weiss played for mancity …. one of the first buys
Sunday Vibes Question – Who would replace Ole realistically preserving the attacking football DNA that Manchester United was all about. (Long term managerial fix for Manchester United)
Sunday vibes question: most overrated legends of all time
Sunday vibes question: do liverpool need to rebuild?
Curtis jones loan isnt unrealistic when it is based on the players before last season, his real life development has been better than fm predicted that is all
Sunday vibes q: Who’s the current favourite for the 2022 world cup
Can someone tell ginge newcastles last major trophy was 1969 cant he look at the history on the game thick ginge
Weiss is an ex man city and Slovakia international player, spent most of his career out on loan. Spells in Italy and at Rangers.
Sunday Vibes Question: How has Spalletti turned Napoli into such a winning machine? Is Gattuso a sh*t manager?
Sunday Vibes Question: Is Mo Salah the best footballer on the planet, and by extension, do you think he will win the Ballon D'or?
Vladimir Weiss is a former Slovakian player that started out at man City youth player and was promising, had a wee loan spell with rangers then ended up moving to clubs like ajax and Olympiakos just in case anyone was wondering
Sunday vibes question – Will Claudio Ranieri last till Christmas before being Sacked? With Watford’s track record of sacking managers
Sunday Vibes Question: Which team deserves a big money takeover?