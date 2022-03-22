SAUDI ARABIA’S PIF EXCITING AND AMBITIOUS NEWCASTLE UNITED TRAINING GROUND PLANS !!!!!

Huge Saudi Arabia PIF training ground plans confirmed by Amanda Staveley in the Athletic interview #newcastle #nufc #pif
My interview with Eddy on Tyneside Life –
https://youtu.be/E77F4TMg-QQ
Doesn’t happen over night mate could be 2 years before they even get the building permission
Gr8 video ma8. Colly bt8
Mr. Yasir Al- Rumayyan, your first correct decision is to bring Mr. Howe to manage the Magpies.
The second correct decision is to sign a lifetime contract with him.
What we have got it’s the Reuben brothers .. 👀👌🏻
Very good video
What i am getting from this video is that Newcastle is poorly layout city. No planning on its whatsoever for its growth.
Leicesters new fantastic training facilities is in the countryside half way to Nottingham…fantastic modern facility….no reason why it can’t be out of town!
Genuine question Adam, what is smash up and enjoy you say, I cant quite make out?
Keep the videos coming!
I live in Doncaster and DRFC play at the new Keepmoat stadium but they also have a training facility at Cantley Park a short drive from there, literally about 5 mins in car
Could the timescale be to allow any current leases on any land expiring by then and possibly becoming avaliable? Its just a thought, I dont know of any such land
Well done kid doing a great job 👍
There's a small stadium already built at Monkwearmouth. Maybe we could take it over and let our kids and womens teams play there.
Where’s Gosford
Great report 👏🏻👍🏻 cheers
Gateshead stadium area is being looked at also mixing both facility's with Gateshead.There is still plenty of land around Gateshead stadium to do this.
They could put the training ground somewhere in Northumberland close to Newcastle.
The rumor was that the owners would build near the airport. Whatever happens itll be big
Love this good shit Adam
I think Woolsington / Ponteland would be a good shout, close to the Airport too!
Make sjp bigger that would make my day will it happen who 👃
I remember the days when NUFC trained in Durham and prior to that at Benwell!
The Dhss next to the Freeman is being moved to the town. that sight is huge we could expand the benton site into a huge youth academy and woman's team, and build a massive training complex for the 1st team less than a mile away.
IF St James Park was ever renamed, I’ve always thought it should be called the Tyneside Bowl or the Tyneside arena. Nice and simple. Plus, I think it gives a nod towards the wider Tyneside area in which a lot of supporters come from. It gives inclusion to the supporters who don’t live in Newcastle itself but the wider Tyneside area. It’s just a thought.
Is there such a thing as a multi story football pitch as is 2- 3 on top of eachother
Why would it take 3 year to start to build? 🤔
Wicked report Adam
You were up at the pit heap I live in them houses below
StevenPrektn 54-in Corbett would be club in straws would become Gretna FC Arabic club it was another big round Newcastle United supporter only life mate did demolish it to scare bats
Why don't they not just use Walker Park, it's always empty and has two full size pitches.
Given the club used to own houses for the players at Woolsington, plus some players live in Darras Hall area. I think they will look to the North-west of Newcastle. Plus you have to consider proximity to airport. Sir John Hall wanted to build the training ground at Woolsington Hall beside the airport.
Probably waiting for the staff to move from Benton park view. Hence the wait. Could that be the reason?
fine newcastle weather I see.
East Cramlington Adam, no space in Benton and too expensive in Gosforth. Huge amount of area around the hospital and on the A19 which links to the A1.
land up near the airport will be the best place, lots of it easy to get to and not a kick in the arse from Darras Hall where the players live rugby club near bye, perfect.
Ok here’s the deal . Easier to expand say 12,000 seats over Milburn Stand alone .
Better when it's cold with your 70's Parka on. Always reminds me of Forest in the Cup 74 ;). Memory not good as a while since I was there but seems quite a large area South of the training ground. A few football pitches even. Money talks especially with councils and if it's feasible to expand there, I feel they might. Bad news for the environment and wildlife but houses springing up top of Station Road ignored valid protests. No inside info etc just remembered bike riding a while back down there and seems like plenty of room. You'll know better Adam after properly surveying the area.
Get a coat on next time pal bah 😂