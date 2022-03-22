Match action from Newcastle United’s 2-1 defeat at Molineux.
comprar camisetas futbol spain y selecciones nacionales y todos los clubs para hombre,mujer y niños,Camisetas de fútbol en camisetasfutboleses.com.
Match action from Newcastle United’s 2-1 defeat at Molineux.
comprar camisetas futbol spain y selecciones nacionales y todos los clubs para hombre,mujer y niños,Camisetas de fútbol en camisetasfutboleses.com.
Didn’t know you could truck a defender like in rugby…
Johan vazquez ángulo o domingues que son lo mejores de fifa mobile 21 los mexicanos
Bye bye Bruce you cabbage
السعودي يثبت وجوده😂
We don't have a good defender since Coloccini has left.
Newcastle 343:
Ovlak
Kuonde,Deligt,Laporte.
Pedri,Veratti,Kante,B.Silva
Lingard,Kean,Mpabpe
……
Howay the lads
Coutinho vai ser a primeira contratação
Still don't understand why Bruce is our coach. He must've been fired long time ago. 😐
Bin Laden FC
Conte will be in..
Halo saya fans Newcastle united dari Indonesia🇮🇩
Let's get oiled
🇸🇦👑🇸🇦
Soberbios
Getting beat by wolves in the premier league is a disgrace and shameful a club of that caliber of tradition like Newcastle that I'm fan of can't allow this but great news just arrived for the toon the saudi sheik just bought the club top 4 premier league here we come first off steve bruce needs to be sacked and replace for zidane or conte, next we need donnarumma as the new gk then top elite defenders, right backs and left backs we need to have the best midfielders in europe and last but not least for sure the strikers have to be erling haaland and Lewandowski oh and almost forgot with this squad definitely we'll be competing for the UEFA champions league!! Psg & manchester city move out of the way 😂👏👍
Diego Lainez 🇲🇽🤩
Finalmente vai disputar a champions
افا فاز االبرستد عليكم
🇸🇦🇸🇦🇸🇦🇸🇦
😂😂😂😂😂عاش نادينا
🇸🇦🇸🇦🇸🇦
Saya fans new castel detik ini
على نيو كاسل أن يبدأ إستتماره بجلب لاعبين صغار ف السن ي وجعلهم يتأقلمون مع بعضهم من بين اللعبين الدي عليه جلبهم هم
سيمون
كريستيانو جونير
إيثان مبابي
أرات حسيني
تياغو ميسي
إبن نيمار
إبن روني
إبن يوسف البلايلي
إبن مارسيلو
و يجعل لهم مدرب كبير مثل كريستيانو رونالدو بعد إعتزاله لأنه صاحب شخصية تدريبة بالفطرة و تبت هدا في نهاىي اليورو ضد فرنسى
و بعدها يحاول تحسين الفريق الأول و وبإدن الله راح تكون نتيجة رائعة سيصنع جيل مثل جيل برشلونة إنيسطا و إغزافي و ميسي لاعبين أسطير أبناء أسطير و إبن الوز عوام و مع دالك سيعتادون على بعضهم يا رب نكون أفدتكم و شكرا
Changing name? Newmosque united fc.
Hello. I am your new fans
I want to see you
Assalamualaikum .,.
I am fans Newcastle united
Please buy erling haaland and Phil foden
Congrats to new owner club' 🤜🤛 and Wellcome to Big six on Premier league AGAIN
Sign griezmann He Has a fm newcastle career
I'm Saudi and I've been a Newcastle United fan for a year
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCppISCd2uUVkuqQCcFVU9gw
Selam ualaikum 🇸🇦
I once respected Newcastle united. I considered them like a challenge. Now? The premier league doesn't need another man city
Sou Brasileiro e torco pro Newcastle😍❤
Good bye Newcastle United.
Selam Aleikum Newcastle al-saud United.
head-choppers lose – hooray! Amputees avoid Newcastle – limbs at peril from this club! Hope they go down, down, down! Fuck-em! You took the money, you arseholes! I think I might have lost my mind – still. better than losing my head in Geordie head-chopping land!
اغنى فريق 🇸🇦🤍🏴 نعم ال سعود اغنى دوله 😃
الرئيس السعودي الأمير محمد بن سلمان
Oil club 🤡🤡
Here’s an interview with your new chairman https://youtu.be/bUcyQGOzG3s
Newca$tle
Almiroooon ❤️🤍💙
Newcastle the best team in the world 🔥💪🏼
Bismillahirrahmanirrahim
I hope Newcastle will be the biggest club in england!
With the Saudi investment, we will be one of the best English teams ❤️🏴🇸🇦
Richest club in the world🙂🔥