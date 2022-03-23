MATCH CAM 🎥 Newcastle United 1 Aston Villa 0 | Premier League Highlights

Our unique angle of Newcastle United’s 1-0 win over Aston Villa at St. James’ Park.
That one kid shouting “TRIPPIERRRRRR, TRIPIIIERRRRRRRR, TRIPPPPIERRRRRRRR!” Before the match had me in stitches xd
🔥great match reference 👍🏼💪🏽🌪🙏🏽
Need
นาคา?ช่วยเหลืมอยู่
ตลอดมิต้องกลัวนะจ้ะ
จงสู้ๆนะค่ะทีมนิวคาส
เชิ่ล?นะค่ะ
My team 😘😘love from kolkata
he comprado el newcastle united para hacerlo campeon premier… nada mas seremos los mejores campo nuevo etc… junto conel edimburgh city sporting d'angers hannover fc y r oviedo…. del chievo fc no quioero problemas peto he recibido ofertas para comprar la juve vechia signora de momento no hare comentarios pero muy pronto estare en newcastle un cordial saludos "best regard's"
The manager is behind these quick effects.
3 winnings in a row?
Thank you Mr. Eddie Howe.
Im a big fan of Newcastle since 1996..i hope someday i can watch them live from St.James Park with such a great atmosphere..just incredible.
West ham v Saudi utd weekend come on you hammers
The club is involved with Saudi state lmao your comment Ethan if you wanna think that you go ahead money comes from murderers. The club is owned by Saudi state who like to murder journalist on tape
thank fabian schar for fighting hard, one of quality player
Losing Tripier is big but not huge, the squad seem to be in the best mental state in nearly a decade.
Bombproof Dan Burn is all I need to say about him and the fact the midfield three are making Bruno work for his minutes is the icing on the cake. St Max needs to do more off the ball if he wants to be in the French world Cup squad. Sometimes magic is not enough.
i swear i’ve seen Bruno in an opposition shirt more than i have a Newcastle one so far 😂
Match that atmosphere the top four I don’t think so ⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️👍
Brilliant performance
❤️❤️
Great atmosphere and great video thanks for bringing the magic from St James to me working offshore in West Africa! Can’t wait to get home Thursday and can’t wait for West Ham then Brighton ♥️
I love how much effort is being made on NUFC TV and Social media, it's light years away from what we had.
تحياتى من المملكة العربية السعودية
Joelinton first name on the team sheet for me. What a fucking beast of a midfield enforcer he is. Good to see he’s got a manager who actually plays him in the right position
Well done newcastle!! Tripper is a diamond. From Edinburgh hibs 🇳🇬🇳🇬