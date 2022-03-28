Behind The Scenes | Wor Flags Display | Newcastle United v Brighton

Join us as we shadow the guys and girls from Wor Flags as they prepare for their biggest fan involvement display to date.
Kris visited St James’ Park on Friday 4th March 2022 as the Wor Flags team tirelessly work through the night ready for Newcastle United v Brighton as #NUFC looked to continue their unbeaten streak.
Great Job lads.🇧🇻
Would i be aloud to use some off this footage ?
Love it! Well done lads thanks for all your hard work
Will they be at wolves game?
Please thenumpty's who walk away with the flags please give them back so these true black and white supporters can carry on.
Brilliant, what a great advertisement for our huge club. WOW
Great this. These folk deserve a load of credit for doing what they do.
Ashley.. Are you watching!
Really impressive, thank you.
brilliant work from wor flags 👏👏👏👏
It does make a massive difference, thanks lads for all the work you put in – absolute legends!
The atmosphere is getting back to what it can be and this is in no small part to do with Wor Flags .
The effort these guys put in is phenominal and they deserve all the credit they get for their fantastic achievements to date and this club is very very lucky to have them
My back is aching just watching all the bending to put the foils on the seats
What a difference!
Fantastic, well done all involved.
This is fantastic! Well done everyone involved
Legends
First class
Hold two flags when possible
How do you put your name forward to help out with the display ?
gives me goosebumps, just incredible. Best Team in the World. Best supporters, Best City.
Amazing !
Looks so good.
Love the community, such effort.
👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏
Absolutely awesome. Match day atmosphere is getting better every game. Our team, our house, our city 🏴🏳️🖤🤍
Nice one!
Dear all,
Canny displays, as always:)
Regards,
Not being funny cause what's going on at the toon is mint but – TOO MANY FLAGS for me – bit like the capitals, unnecessary. Good yes but it's just never been the toon way – You can tell it's sunday night lol! Up the toon!
I dont know what it is but the stadium just looks lush at night