10 comentarios en “NUFC Transfer Update on Sky Sports News – Carlos, Ekitike, Lingard?

  2. L D

    I'm not one for doom and gloom .. but I'm just now lowering my expectation that the drop is likely.. hopefully we will escape and that will be amazing! Either way eventually success will be coming our way.. we might just have to wait that little bit longer.. we've done plenty of waiting in Mike Ashley era.. a year or two more isn't going to hurt! Fingers crossed!!

  3. James Hines

    Lingard and deli Ali would be a great sign for the 2 players if Newcastle could get that deal done wow. Tbh any players we sign this window will be a massive boost to staying up.

  5. Stu Flyboy Reay

    Mike Ashley left the club on its knees, credit to the new owners for trying to save us from the drop.
    But I fear the damage is already done, fourteen years of neglect and zero investment on and off the pitch.
    We hate the FCB

  7. PatrickStarfishman

    If we settled the deals for Grossens, Carlos, Fellini and Lingard or Ekitike (or both) I'd call that a good window and after that if we go down then its just came too late. I have a gut feeling that the deals are so laboured because of the boards relegation plans. I'd guess, minimal expenditure (within reaspn) and no relegation release clauses.

  10. Scottie Talks Sports

    I still feel that while the defence is leaky, we need more in midfield. We lack creativity and the ability to hold onto the ball. Fix that and by keeping the ball we ease pressure on the defence automatically and create more chances and we score more goals.

Los comentarios están cerrados.