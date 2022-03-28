Emil Franchi from True Faith on the Watford game, how the new signings are fitting in and who comes next!
You need to stop saying Ermm. You look silly mate.
I'm not one for doom and gloom .. but I'm just now lowering my expectation that the drop is likely.. hopefully we will escape and that will be amazing! Either way eventually success will be coming our way.. we might just have to wait that little bit longer.. we've done plenty of waiting in Mike Ashley era.. a year or two more isn't going to hurt! Fingers crossed!!
Lingard and deli Ali would be a great sign for the 2 players if Newcastle could get that deal done wow. Tbh any players we sign this window will be a massive boost to staying up.
We need strong characters who are brave on the ball ans we need to hang on to a lead FFS!
Mike Ashley left the club on its knees, credit to the new owners for trying to save us from the drop.
But I fear the damage is already done, fourteen years of neglect and zero investment on and off the pitch.
If we settled the deals for Grossens, Carlos, Fellini and Lingard or Ekitike (or both) I'd call that a good window and after that if we go down then its just came too late. I have a gut feeling that the deals are so laboured because of the boards relegation plans. I'd guess, minimal expenditure (within reaspn) and no relegation release clauses.
We are done this year and we won’t bounce back next either
I still feel that while the defence is leaky, we need more in midfield. We lack creativity and the ability to hold onto the ball. Fix that and by keeping the ball we ease pressure on the defence automatically and create more chances and we score more goals.