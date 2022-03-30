A reality check needed for Newcastle United?

24hrs on from Newcastle’s disappointing away defeat at Goodison Park, Sam and Liam dish out the player ratings to the men in black and white. Newcastle now head to a training camp in Dubai following back to back late 1-0 Premier League defeats. Surely Eddie Howe’s men are still safe?
How many times do you need to play Miggy front right to know it doesn't work. Try him in midfield and play Murphy RW, as he can cross a ball, and Wood needs crosses. Wood though is only Championship level.
Can we score the protester 1 for being such a bellend and ultimately possibly cost us a point
I thought scoring muggy a four is a bit harsh in my opinion
The worst player on the pitch was chris wood offered nothing all game
Us losing just give’s other teams around us more confidence….
The boys looked leggy to me. I could see us losing that game after dominating for the first thirty minutes, to many mistakes. They need this break to recharge the batteries.
Dreadful from Newcastle
Dubravka: 6
Krafth: 4
Schar: 6
Burn: 6
Targett: 6
Willock: 6
Guimaraes: 7
Joelinton: 6
Almiron: 6
Wood: 2
Fraser: 6
ASM: 4
Murphy: 5
Manquillo: 5
Howe: 5
Agree with all your ratings.
After watching extended highlights back again today we had them all ower to be fair!
Just yet again got hit at the end against run of play! Onwards and upwards lads don’t like seeing Miggy playing sorry to say!