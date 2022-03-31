GOALS | WEST HAM UNITED 1-1 NEWCASTLE UNITED

► Subscribe:
IRONS
We should have won at Leicester and we should have at Newcastle. I see it as 6 points down the drain. These were beatable teams.
I don't understand what's going on ? Looks like Moyes is going back to his old ways, and really has nothing else to offer as he is washed up and nearer the end of his career.
To be honest I don't see us finishing even top 8 at this rate.
I reckon aresenal, Tottenham, man utd will all finish above us .
The position we were in the first half of the season and the way we were playing, at that rate we should be either no.2 or no.3 right now in the league table.
We should have capitalised on the form we had first half of the season. Sadly we have blown it now.
What happened to the team we had first half of the season ???
The number of teams we played that we should have beaten and the number of points we have lost – at least 12 points lost in my book, imagine the position we would have been in with those 12 points. Far above manure, Totten and arses. And a good chance for top 4.
What a missed opportunity for our club to reach greater heights.
I don't think like watching any more of our matches to be honest the way we are playing, it's boring and crap. I dont mind boring and crap, as long as we win. But we are not winning.
I think we will have a tough time against wolves next .
Forget about winning any cups and forget about finishing top 4. Back to our old ways.
Nice knowing you Moyes. One win in 5 games just isn't good enough. Not sure what you are doing. Seems you have lost the plot.
You are a loser man.
That was crap we should’ve won that Newcastle goal was not in they didn’t even check VAR. Good goal though, Craig Dawson
cool
Our play is all too predictable, need something to shake it up. COYI.
Dubravka rooted on his line-again
Dawson saved us from embarrassment again. He’s been a decent buy. As for anything else. I 100% blame the board. We don’t have a good enough squad period. Most top teams (which is what we are told to aspire to). Have effectively 2+ first teams in their first team squad. At best (with no injuries etc) we have a decent first team. It’s disappointing and the terrible January transfer window is inexcusable. I am 62 and love my club. I just feel that the board lack balls and vision. Other clubs managed to strengthen in January. So there really are NO excuses. I think with what we have got, we will finish outside of the top 6 but in the top 10. Then lets hope that we have a really good summer transfer wise and show some real intent to progress/move forwards. COYI
Fornals was terrible. Don't know why Benrama was brought off, he looked our most dangerous player
Antonio looks totally lost.
Soucek has been anonymous all season and Rice had his worst game of the season by far.
Really really worrying to see another poor performance at this stage of the season.
Can't fault the commitment or the effort though! The boys wanted it, but we lacked quality in this game and have done for the last couple months and seem to be slipping further backwards.
I would like to see us go back to the back 3 with Zouma, Dawson and Cresswell on the left side CB. Try something different because this currently isn't working.
Tbf in the last few weeks Dawson had been so solid in the defence and has got a few goals he is doing so well
No passion No desire
Another terrible result but that was a great goal by Craigy Dawson there, he was brilliant all round yesterday we'd have lost without him ….. Big improvement needed if we're gonna win next week though #COYI ⚒️⚒️⚒️
Fabianski looks like a Mascot
Another shocking performance, why didn't we sign anyone again?
Pathetic result
