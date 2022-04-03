NUFC TRANSFER SHOW LIVE ¦ Bruno Guimaraes reaction

True Faith bring you the Transfer Show LIVE to discuss the latest NUFC transfer links
Please like the video and subscribe to the channel
Camisetas de fútbol Equipamiento, ropa y calzado deportivo . Compra online ahora con los mejores descuentos.
True Faith bring you the Transfer Show LIVE to discuss the latest NUFC transfer links
Please like the video and subscribe to the channel
Camisetas de fútbol Equipamiento, ropa y calzado deportivo . Compra online ahora con los mejores descuentos.
Never realised Adam was so tall. I thought Emil and Alex were the tall ones
dummett should play CB
Three people with no insight whatsoever. Great idea for a show 👍
He signed for the toon last night tonight his club say they know nothing about any deal? what happened to the Transparency to the fans. That seems to have gone out of the window.
Eye test and stats wise, he’s been the best midfielder in ligue 1 this season. Could walk into any side in the world bar maybe city and Real Madrid. He’s bordering on world class. Would be a massive statement from u lot
Ali no no no no think he will be just like Lingard take the money and run … we have a fight on our hands and wanting 1 million per game 🤣🤣🤣🤣 will come sit on his arse then do a one at end of the season … Ali has shown nothing for a while now
Come on lascelles is no good he's rubbish truth being told
Aye you’re hairs lovely pet
Do you all truly believe DUMMIT IS THE ANSWER TO KEEP US UP ? IF YOU DO. YOU ALL NEED TO SET YOUR ALARM ⏰ CLOCKS
Hi,lad,s & lady, forget aboot,what signings, we can de,how aboot,we de,it on wor own merit,,with the players we have,,hard work all way,s pervails,,🤔
Can't he buy his contract out to join us?