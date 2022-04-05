Newcastle United takeover is 'a good deal for Saudi' – Dr Paul Brannagan

► Subscribe to Sky Sports News:
Senior lecturer in sport management and policy Dr Paul Brannagan discusses the takeover of Newcastle and explains what is meant by the term ‘sportswashing’.
The £300m takeover of Newcastle United has officially been completed, with a Saudi-led consortium ending Mike Ashley’s 14-year ownership of the club.
The Premier League confirmed the takeover in a statement on Thursday, saying it had received «legally binding assurances» that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia will not control Newcastle United.
Newcastle players with rainbow laces in their boots………owned by Saudi Arabia! thick footballers…..
if i had all that money i would take over a strip club in new castle .
let oldcastle dry out.
Western countries are the most murderous. 9/11 was an inside job that is a massive breach of human rights. Illegals war in Afghanistan and 2 wars in Iraq, whereby thousands of innocent people, children old people women died. So western people always believe they are angelic and beacon on humanity and imposing their ideas on other people. hypocrites !!!
Money is clearly more important than human rights for everyone
Soccer is like that. A sport with no real values, only money and distracting the masses.
human rights are sometimes a lot of hypocrites
This is the business of politicians who are not happy with the arrival of Newcastle's new management who are afraid of competing for the Premiere English title due to financial competition.
The English lecturing other countries on human rights. That is a laugh
make up new words to win arguments
sky is so offensive against arabic countries so i will keep dislike u and report ur videos
Love u
From now on, female fans can only enter St James' Park if they wear black and white striped burqas.
basically, dictator tyrant using football fan
Just hear collecting tears of the snowflakes and Humanitarians🤣
There were a lot of slanders, lies and misleading ideas. If you don't visit Saudi Arabia and see the truth, please shut up
يتكلمون عن حقوق الانسان وهم المشردين عندهم ي كثرهم الحمد لله على نعمة السعوديه 🇸🇦🇸🇦
British pointing themselves at a higher "moral" ground than other nations when it comes to "human rights"…?! This is a new one!
sports are all rigged sports washing is nothing new its kept people as sleep from the truth for years
Everyone who works with murders is a Murder
MURDER UNITED…..WE DONT FORGET KASHOGGI
The thing is, even if they are “sports washing” their reputation or whatever, who cares?
Don't forget the pain and suffering dished out by Mike Ashley over the past 14 years on Newcastle supporters, can't be any worse than what the Saudis are accused of…
They are killing people like Jamal Khashoggi and then trying to put money in your mouth , it’s sad 🤬football it’s just for fun 🤷♂️ they shouldn’t be able to buy anything in normal country’s !!!
you can buy a bombs missiles fighter jets
But a football club no " human rights violation"
Remember the Chinese, the Russian , the US ..! All those owners what are human rights backgrounds? I know that the US harmed people throughout the history but hypocrisy at highest level when it comes to arabs
I thought fans don’t want a super league. 🤔
I'm a Muslim. I'm ashamed that Newcastle did this. This is the definition of Haram. Ask every Muslim. They will tell you Saudi Arabia can go to hell today! 🤮
This is gonna be crazy lit, they can drop billions