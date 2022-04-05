Newcastle United takeover is 'a good deal for Saudi' – Dr Paul Brannagan



Senior lecturer in sport management and policy Dr Paul Brannagan discusses the takeover of Newcastle and explains what is meant by the term ‘sportswashing’.

The £300m takeover of Newcastle United has officially been completed, with a Saudi-led consortium ending Mike Ashley’s 14-year ownership of the club.

The Premier League confirmed the takeover in a statement on Thursday, saying it had received «legally binding assurances» that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia will not control Newcastle United.

28 comentarios en "Newcastle United takeover is 'a good deal for Saudi' – Dr Paul Brannagan

  1. Al Zheimer.

    Newcastle players with rainbow laces in their boots………owned by Saudi Arabia! thick footballers…..

  3. Breaking Views

    Western countries are the most murderous. 9/11 was an inside job that is a massive breach of human rights. Illegals war in Afghanistan and 2 wars in Iraq, whereby thousands of innocent people, children old people women died. So western people always believe they are angelic and beacon on humanity and imposing their ideas on other people. hypocrites !!!

  7. Roi Gonzales

    This is the business of politicians who are not happy with the arrival of Newcastle's new management who are afraid of competing for the Premiere English title due to financial competition.

  15. ABDULHADI MOHAMMED

    There were a lot of slanders, lies and misleading ideas. If you don't visit Saudi Arabia and see the truth, please shut up

  16. يوسسف !

    يتكلمون عن حقوق الانسان وهم المشردين عندهم ي كثرهم الحمد لله على نعمة السعوديه 🇸🇦🇸🇦

  17. Sultan Z. Alshehri

    British pointing themselves at a higher "moral" ground than other nations when it comes to "human rights"…?! This is a new one!

  18. Jimmy's Flight World

    sports are all rigged sports washing is nothing new its kept people as sleep from the truth for years

  22. Rampakesh Bharat

    Don't forget the pain and suffering dished out by Mike Ashley over the past 14 years on Newcastle supporters, can't be any worse than what the Saudis are accused of…

  23. Viktor Cherevatyi

    They are killing people like Jamal Khashoggi and then trying to put money in your mouth , it’s sad 🤬football it’s just for fun 🤷‍♂️ they shouldn’t be able to buy anything in normal country’s !!!

  25. abdullah almuayli

    Remember the Chinese, the Russian , the US ..! All those owners what are human rights backgrounds? I know that the US harmed people throughout the history but hypocrisy at highest level when it comes to arabs

  27. Mohamed Abdi

    I'm a Muslim. I'm ashamed that Newcastle did this. This is the definition of Haram. Ask every Muslim. They will tell you Saudi Arabia can go to hell today! 🤮

