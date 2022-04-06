How much credit does Eddie Howe deserve?🤔 Simon Jordan & Danny Murphy debate!

How much credit does Eddie Howe deserve?
i HATE SIMON JORDAN WITH A PASSION
Haha they still sh1t ffs
I like Simon but I think his clash with Amanda Staveley and a section of our fans has made him very reluctant to give praise to Howe or Newcastle without also giving some back handed compliment along with it.
Jim White is just a clueless journalist that is typical of the standard click bait talksport presenters. His comments on Staveley telling her to 'wind it in abit' are laughable when you think about the amount of tripe he comes out with.
Not a huge fan of Murphy but atleast he did his homework here and gave credit where its due.
First time I think iv agreed with stumpy (mills) but pls put simone Jordan up 4 sale
Simon is really just dumb arrogant guy when it comes to Newcastle. Pathetic display from him.
Let's talk about Everton spending over £500 million in the last 5, 6 years and where are they now
Simon Jordan’s got this wrong! The feel good factor is down to Howe. It’s his way of playing! Pressing high up the pitch and attacking
Simon Jordan is one of the biggest idiots in football punditry, so is Gabby yet you both continue to employ them? You do realise your reputation is in tatters because these two right?
Simon triggered by the thought of Ian Dowie again!
Its about time the talk sport pundits gave Eddie Howe some credit. The Newcastle players are playing out of their skin at the moment. There was a lot of talk and criticism from the players of Steve Bruce, and the way he had them training (not as intense as what some of the players expected i.e. Callum Wilson doing additional work). With Eddie Howe we are seeing some outstanding performances from existing players. All the players are visibly working hard giving everything they have in ever game. Its been a significant turn around at Newcastle. And we were extremely unlucky against Chelsea this last weekend, with Chelsea looking rather rattled by it on the pitch. Hopefully that defeat doesnt knock our confidence and we can carry on working the way we have. Some of the signing Dan Burn and Targett got some bad press saying they were not the right quality of player, but they have looked extremely impressive and they've silenced their critics with the way they have performed. And its extremely good to see a local boy fan of Newcastle in Dan Burn working so hard for the team. We've bought sensible premier league experience in those two and they really have hit the ground running. Eddie Howe has been exceptional for the club.
Simon eating his own words, must be embarrassing as a professional pundit. Of course he leans back on ''Well eventually Howe will get the sack'' Of course he will my 9 y/o could predict that! Not being able to give Howe the praise he clearly deserves show's a lack of character.
He's taken a garbage team, added 3 players (which is his credit for bringing them in) and saved them from likely relegation.
As usual, Simon Jordan is basically a has been, failed owner, and all of it is jealousy, a friggin blind person can see that Eddie has had a massive influence on the team, money spent or not he is solely responsible for the upturn in the football, and why bring money into it ? What are we supposed to do ??? Not spend any in case we get criticised ? Onwards and upwards and Jordan can cry into his weetabix.
Simon talking absolute bolloks yet again.
Just a shame that those in the media don't slam Britain and Europe for trading with Russia for decades. They ultimately have given Putin the power. Yet they blame oligarchs like Roman. We need to be asking our government why they continue to trade with such countries with despots.
Eddie Howe is mark haughes to Man City … perfect for the job that’s needed of him and will make them a mid table team next season , but when they wanna progress to the next hurdle they have to appoint another manager
Normally I always agree with Simon, but he’s mostly wrong here, people were saying you can’t buy well in January and he’s proved them wrong and done a good job. Agree in the long term he’s probably not the answer but he could be, let’s see.
Howe is a football genius, ⚽️ until Newcastle loses a few games then he will be an idiot you know the way this nonsense works by now folks 🙄
Simon Jordan so biased against newcastle
They had one win after 21 league matches and were rock bottom. Getting the new signings to perform and fit in half way through a season is not easy. Look at how bad Joelinton, Shelvey, Fraser and Murphy were under Steve Bruce. Then take into account Callum Wilson has been injured since Jan. And he didn't 'bottle' the Celtic job he simply didn't want to manage in that league (like lots of other managers who wouldn't either).
Simon Jordan will eat his words next year I think Howe will do something with Newcastle bringing back an enthusiasm that I think hasn't been around in a long long time
He’s done a fantastic job. Yes it’s one thing having the money to spend, but you have to spend it well and then integrate all of the players. Whatever you think of the quality of the players, Eddie Howe has got them all playing as a team and winning games. The trick now is to keep them going once they are safe and don’t have anything to play for. To make sure they don’t switch off once they get to 40 points.
Not a fan of the twat Simon Jordan either! He's a right pillock
Money talks but we God Eddie now shut it Jordan mouth full of apple grape juices. Man's a dick head
Jordan is a tool….
She will look back in a few years and eat her words when she sacks him and she will what a prick can’t stand him honestly
Who would have thought it Simon it’s a fan of eddie haha 😂 what a prick he is Simon hates Newcastle doing well
Jordan normally talks sense but his assessment here is biased. Howe has done a great job, and also did great with Bournemouth. Bottled it with Celtic come on… when managers like Lennon can win the league up there what was there to bottle?
Simon Eddie howe is the future simple. Go away now.
Danny well done for watching games you no. Simon just heard 100million and that's it. Now can we talk about how well cabbage head is doing at wba 😂😂😂😂
Really Simon. You talk absolute rubish. He deserves massive praise. Said the signings were shite. You deserve not a pinch of respect of anyone.knob
Unlucky guys, not going the way your horrible station wanted is it?
so Danny i know fk all about football Murphy makes a uturn how do you fail upwards
Simon Jordan is a total mouthpiece, Eddie Howe is what we needed.
Not that much really , see how he goes next season ….
Eddies been given money and time and hes got everything spot on HTL.
He gets all the credit. He's the FIFA manager of the year as far as I'm concerned.
The rock says,"it doesn't matter what you think simon!"😂😂😂
This lot are full of BS. You do have a thing against Newcastle or why would you say the inflammatory things you do… saying Eddie Howe won't be long term is designed to upset. Good job no sensible person takes a blind happeth of your disinformation and undermining tactics. Betty swollocks to the lot of you at talk trash sports. HWTL Toon Toon Eddie Howe for manager of the season… very very very long may he reign. You lot should watch a professional do his work.
Eddie Howe will hopefully be our Alex Ferguson – growing and improving with NUFC for many years to come.
Such valid points raised by Danny Murphy were completely ignored by both Simon and Jim..
He's done a brilliant job and you can hardly use the "He spent £100mill" as an excuse because like Danny rightfully pointed out, Trippier has only played 2/3 games, Bruno is still adjusting and has only started 1 game and our other key players (ASM and Wilson) have largely been out of the team.
Excellent job, fully deserving of the Manager of the Monthh award.
Is it only me that thinks Simon is an absolute plant pot.. I don’t say I dislike people a lot but this guy..