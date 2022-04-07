Chelsea vs Newcastle United
Echa un vistazo a nuestra variedad de Camisetas de fútbol. Camisetas de entreno y partido de clubes nacionales y selecciones internacionales.
Chelsea vs Newcastle United
Echa un vistazo a nuestra variedad de Camisetas de fútbol. Camisetas de entreno y partido de clubes nacionales y selecciones internacionales.
Its now Tuesday and I have not read or seen any comments or statement from Referee's association who are responsible for referee'ing games.
At absolute minimum Howe is owed a full explanation as to how the ref "Coote" and his VAR assistant came to the conclusion that the Murphy incident was not a Penalty?
Pen all day long.. Tripped, pulled and pushed from behind, it's a foul because there is no intention to play the ball but to disrupt the player and yh that is legal to put players off but he's fouled him in 3 ways basically… Again big boys get the decisions especially at home, normal FA behaviour
I think we should have an ex professional player as the VAR… Refs excuse always was "only seen it once" or " it happend so fast" and " I didn't get clear view of it " with VAR they can slow it down watch over and over and they still get the decisions wrong the fact is the refs are inept and we need someone who's played the game and has not been corrupted.
“The only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is for good men to do nothing.”
Indemic big 6ism pro reffing..
They are blitheringly stupid refs var they havent a clue …
Roman must have gave old cooty a hand shandy the dozy prick .
Hope the refs boss sends us an apology ala everton but i doubt it .
Murphy went down to easy that only applys to nufc ..
Havertz was on his arse so much he got duke of argyles…
Somebody farted in the stand he went down faster than a virgin in a brothel .
Cheating chelski…
Shame on his sidetracking of human rights abuses in Saudi. He could learn a lot from the class of Thomas Tuchel in this. When you put money before everything else you lose your values and ethics. ( not a CFC supporter by the way )
81 people executed last Saturday in Saudia Arabia……….blood money- why these creeps are allowed to buy football clubs is beyound me
English referees are terrible we should just get better referees
They waisted time from the kick off and Boris muted the atmosphere
We was robbed .var need to get it together.. 🖕
Howay the lads 👏🏻🐜
You played shite, parked the bus and deserved nothing out of it!
Newcastle were flopping and fooling the ref all over the pitch for most of the game. When it came to the 'proper' penalty shout they'd used up all of their credence.
Well, that’s the late surge for a Europe place over…..😉
I understand NC’s gameplan but it does nobody any good when teams try to play like they did. I understand it, but it’s not good for anyone. I’m a Chelsea fan and they should have had a penalty. Not sure what VAR was thinking there.
This guy is doing a fantastic job
we should have strongly challenged murphy's penalty decision for VAR
I’m a Chelsea fan and Newcastle did really well today. Considering the players on the pitch and the players that weren’t on the pitch. Fair play to those fans as well. Could hear them right through the TV
How do Newcastle think the other teams feel at the bottom of the table, when Newcastle spend a fortune of Saudi blood money and stay in the league?
Did Newcastle arrive at the bridge to play ?
No ,they came to waste time from first minute,and get a draw … Disrupt Chelsea's game flow.
Moment of class and quality shamed them .
King Kai
who are the clowns running VAR, seriously!!
I'm a Liverpool fan and I still cant believe what I witnessed yesterday.
The idiots at Stockley Park are making a good system unfit for purpose. Sort it Premier League.
Watch a Rugby Union international to see how its done
As a Chelsea fan, the win was so hard and we were lucky that Newcastle didn't get a penalty by a careless challenge conceded by Chalobah . Newcastle have improved a lot since our 1st match with them . I think if they were that good since the debut of the season they could have been 6th or 7th in the league by now.
The only thing Newcastle deserves are sanctions
This coach don't want to accept defeat funny u a playing world champions n u want to beat them not this time Chelsea is a team to beat
Listen lads we were robbed by poor offienction today but we played well,
Robbed
Well I thought we Newcastle played well , didn’t deserve to lose , robbed by pathetic var , don’t see the purpose of that crap being in our game , too many clubs being robbed of goals and penalties every week
I don’t understand the basis to have VAR anymore. The clear red card for an elbow and the penalty for Chalobah almost taking the shirt off Murphy was truly laughable. And the only thing Lascelles did the entire game was to wear the captain’s armband.
Fucking cockney mob, we deserved the win Chelsea always get the decisions
Proud of the lads today!! ⚫⚪⚫⚪
The corruption is out in the open now ,its no wonder eddy found the interview funny 😂well done eddy your right there all 🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡
Newcastle were beaten by poor refereeing decisions, penalty not given and the red card not given for a flying elbow from Havertz , what a #ucking #rick !!!!!!!!
I hope he doesn't get invited to the Saudi embassy…….
We got robbed