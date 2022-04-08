I *TAKEOVER* NEWCASTLE UNITED with UNLIMITED MONEY for 10 SEASONS!!🤑 FIFA 22 Career Mode

In today’s video, we are taking over Newcastle United for 10 seasons but we got unlimited money to spend!
It’s free to LIKE the video so..SMASH that LIKE button!
SUBSCRIBE for daily FIFA 22 content!
►S2G FC Twitter –
►Become a SEASON TICKET HOLDER!
►MoreS2G –
►S2G Shorts –
►Twitch –
►Twitter –
►Instagram –
►Facebook –
Email for Business Enquiries :-
S2G@DigitalSportsMgmt.com
En la tienda online de Camisetas de fútbol tenemos todas las camisetas de tus equipos y selecciones favoritas en tallas para adulto y niño.
27:20 Newcastle won the holy treble
De Jong over tilemans would've been better
17:21 correction: OIL CLASSICO
I hope this happens in real life
6
Why did you not by Trent
El Cashio!
EPL : 4
FA : 6
Carabao : 7
UCL : 3
UEL :1
5
Newspapers are reporting mbappe to newcatle. Said the guy getting his paper from another universe
5
Gggg
Why the fudge dint he sign de light
5 prem
you work at 7/11?
I expect 6 premier league trophies, 2 champions leagues. 1 europa league, 2 FA Cups and 3 Carabao cups
When he said phil I thought of Phil Jones🤣🤣
I'm disappointed mate, no jonjo shelvey voldemort jokes!
Man had di Maria’s regen
8 or 9
9
17:11 Toni Kroos Played Striker and they still lost:(
6
“We’ve lost the elcashico.” 😂😂
Marquinhoes is not Italian
Marquinos is Brazilian not Italian.
17:22 "we've lost the el cashico"
Tell the mod or how to do that unlimited money
that’s not messis regen
10
why didnt he sign trent
6
Should’ve signed Sancho as a right wing.
18
PSG richer
I thought the simulator was on Tottenham mode at the start for the UCL
Not just richest in the prem, they're the richest in the world. I'm jealous of them
Ayo he predicted next Newcastle manager lol
This is inspiring for me. I play 21 for the time being. But while I play 21, I try to challenge myself by random choice of teams and country.
I think you’ll win 8 trophies
Just go to 27:03 , you will die laughing🤣🤣🤣
What planet are you on
6 or 7
How you starting with a billion every season?
How can i play icon squad with latest squad file of fifa 22.
Whenever i am loading icon squad file,the team sheets showing old squads.After then i tried to load new squad files,then there are no icons in free transfer.
how can i merge the lastest squad with icon file?
6pl 4cl
7 premier league titles 🤔
Wait about 5 years Newcastle will destroy every club on this planet, and why not maybe magpies will the champions league one day.