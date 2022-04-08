Newcastle United Bid £85m For Dusan Vlahovic! 5 Man List revealed! Newcastle United Transfer News
#NUFC
To become a member click the link:
Camisetas de fútbol , NBA y NFL baratas de la mejor calidad y de los mejores equipos y selecciones del mundo de Hombre,Mujer y Niños.
Think you have got a soft spot for the toon…
I'll believe this when I see him kitted out.. he must think we're Juventus!!
LOL THIS WOULD BE BEYOND HILARIOUS BULLSHIT, he thinks he's above arsenal who are willing to pay 85 million he has a deal with mufc or juve i bet
The thing everyone is not getting is the top teams have billionaire owners that spend big and their squads are 700million plus ahead of the scums at the minute do they think huge teams will just stop spending and let them challenge
Hel be a flop man look at shevchenko was a god in italy came to our league was crap.
Defence, Defence,Defence.
Lingard has said today he is staying at Man Utd
I've watched him on YouTube and he's world class and will thrive at Newcastle if it happens. The fans will get behind this player 100 % welcome.e to the TOON already if it happens.
Dušan will be Newcastle legend if he come. He is the machine
there shitting themselves lol
Newcastle dreaming of these 3 players knowing they will laugh at them when they try opening talks.
Trippier
Has said publicly he will only leave Atletico Madrid for Man Utd & no one else.
Lingard & Martial
Nether Martial & Lingard are going to leave Man Utd in January & leave a Champions League club for a club in the relegation battle also Man Utd won’t sell to another Premier League club anyway.
So that’s 3 big players of Newcastles shortlist who won’t walk from European football to join join a relegation battle.
It’s all talk & it’s nothin but a huge joke & getting worse & going all wrong for Newcastle.
Newcastle standings are this bad 2 games away from the half way point.
19th
Played 17
Won 1
Drew 7
Lost 9
Goals For 18
Goals Against 37
Goal Differance -19
Points 10
If you where a player like Martoal Trippier & Lingard you would laugh at Newcastle coming in for you.
I have never heard off him
Howay the lads ⚫️⚪️⚫️⚪️
That’s very silly