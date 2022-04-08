WE WERE NOT GOOD ENOUGH! – Leeds United 0-1 Newcastle United Match Reaction (RANT)

LEEDS vs NEWCASTLE – Leeds lose to Newcastle at Elland road as we see no real fight or desire from the whites to beat a struggling Newcastle side! 3 points goes back to Newcastle! – LEEDS vs NEWCASTLE MATCH REACTION
In the latest Leeds United reaction we see Newcastle take all 3 points from Leeds at Elland road with a shocking performance from Leeds!
Bielsa out, there is nothing wrong with the squad, Bielsa selects the wrong players
I totally agree with tour opinion about what happened with Raphinha plays and with Roberts. I am still angry because was an important match to escape relegation zone
I agree with much of what your comments.
Some of the whining by some of the sites are breathtakingly laughable. "They were TIMEWASTING !!!! It isn't allowed against us ! WAAAAAAAAAAAHH !" Time wasting has happened for a hundred years. Happens every week in most games. Timewasting to the losing teams most whiney supporters is defensive sense to anyone else. And those whining I note say nothing about one of the most disgusting NON penalties in a season filled with them for Newcastle – yes, we DO think there is a very suspicious series of ref decisions that are happening far too often to be mere coincidence. Liverpool get ridiculous pen at CrystalPalace, Man U get blatant office goal allowed….odd its always the sinister six that get those calls….
How many mistakes Meslier made in just this half session ??
We can't use a 21old boy to stand in PL.
Too many times we haven't capitalised on our 1st half dominance for example Spurs and Newcastle that we have ended up losing as our 2nd half was poor Why not start Joffy and have a lead to defend
Someome understands Roberts is so useless how can fans not see it🤦♂️everyone was decent till he came on lloronte had to give that free kick and meslier couldn’t really do much klich was fuming to go off 😂
Toon fan you lost as you didn’t have a striker simple as mate .
You know I was talking the whole of the 1st half with my mate, we was ok but not scintillating (sort of underwhelmed). 2nd half starts and I said to him bring on Joffy & Bate it just needs something different as in Bate instead of Roberts (and I'm a fan of Roberts), just bring something else to the party for a change. I think Bate would of not stuck to the script so to speak & this isn't hindsight talking, yesterday just didn't feel right. Totally agree would have started with anyone else bar James up front it just hasn't worked. Keep em coming Ollie.
Need a striker quick
😔😔 Waiting next match against avfc
I'd have taken harrison off for geldhart, put James on the wing
🤌🏼🔥 unlucky mate
we can't finish – we can't score so no matter how bad or good the other team is we cannot win!
LEEDS SHOULD COME TO HARROGATE TOWN FOR TRAINING
Worst result ever not only did we loose we have them the win..
We’re not responding well to spoiling tactics generally but yesterday we created chances that a 20 goal a season striker would kill for.
I watched the first half and we should’ve been comfortably in front. We definitely weren’t shocking but we were wasteful because we didn’t have the players on the pitch to convert the chances.
Players who chip in with goals like Dallas can’t do that so well from l/b.
I just find the unnecessary deployment of players out of position frustrating. Partly our thin squad I guess but he does it when we have the correct replacements available.
All in all 3 valuable points gifted to a poor, cynical relegation rival.
Please sort it out soon!
So if we don't get relegated what's the plan for next season.this team is always going to struggle.where the vision to achieve and the plan to build a 60.000 seater stadium.so we all can get in.maybe there saving money for that.could have gone into the top 10 today if we won .team always self destructs.playing these teams who sit back and defend.never happens away from home.i had it in the back of my head we would lose this game.any other decent manager would see what's wrong and put it right it's not difficult. Bielsa keeps doing the same thing over and over why can't the fans vote and pick the team they extort enough money from us we pay for membership and find it impossible to buy tickets.we should have a say as to what goes on.dont worry there's plenty of teams will beat burnley Norwich Newcastle Watford brentford for us keep them down.recon we need about 10 more points to stay up.surley we can achieve that.losing banford and Phillips has cost us.wont be long before raphina gets seriousley injured the way he gets kicked and fouled hes always targeted.
Shocking putting it mildly…
New season new manager new players
Disappointing
We could have gone 12th and I thought we had more of the game today and with Bamford and Phillips, I have no doubt we would have.
Yes Roberts has under performed in too many games and Joffey should have started the 2nd half for James.
Had we won and gone 12th, they would all be gods this morning.
You are over reacting and we will stay up but bashing the side won't help !
As a Newcastle fan, you can tell you are a striker away from top 10
Great video Ollie, Leeds will bounce back.
Can’t be hating on Tyler Roberts, ultimately it’s Bielsa that makes the choice of playing/picking him. As much as we love bielsa, his judgement and decision on player selection is questionable, is he blinded by his so called philosophy? He may be the tactical genius/football philosopher blah blah, but his philosophy ain’t working anymore. Secondly he’s overworked some of the players and hence the injuries and the lack of performances mainly down to fatigue. We did well against West Ham because we had a longer break than them, they played 3 times within that week. Bielsa demands too much from his players but not every player is cut out to run like a dog, and those who are which we’re trying to sign do not have all round premier league quality. I think Bielsa needs to go.
pain
Embarrassing Ollie, but not unexpected with Leeds. I knew we’d cock up against this shower of shite and the players all did their best to prove me right. They were a disgrace and should be ashamed. Garbage.
What is with all the crosses and long balls constant diags? We’ve never been that kind of team before
Sorry, but Rodrigo is not making an effort. If he's unhappy, part ways friendly and move on. Poor finishing today and some half- hearted efforts. Not good enough
Why pay 30Million for a striker and play him out of position and nearing 30 years old resale value poor.
Victor Orta should go
Dan James is just a 25 Million pound sprinter with no technical ability.
Beilsa has been found out he is not the genius you think he is.
All he does is picks his favourites and has no plan B.
You was awful goggles, hope they get relegated
And you are totally right we was horrible 😠😠😠😠😠😠😡😡
Tyler was horrible that was the biggest reason why we lost that game
If it was joffy we could have won the game defo
Rodrigo isn't a midfielder. He shouldn't be playing there. I'd rather see midfielders like Bate, or Raph, or James, or Harrison in there.
Better still, play Hjelde at Left-back, and play Dallas in midfield.
Rodrigo doesn't fit the system, so we should sell him.
Roberts is looking decent championship level, but not premier league. So again, we should sell him.
Buy Aaronson, and loan Martial, Nketiah, or Lingard.
JACK HARRISON DID GREAT IT'S JUST THAT NOBODY WAS IN THE PENALTY AREA TO FINISH IT
3 pts lost again cnt keep doing that
Things won't improve until bielsa leaves or is sacked.
Here's the thing. Whilst marcy does deserve plaudits he also isn't above fair criticism. What i don't get is the making stuff up about marcy to make him out to be doing amazing stuff that he clearly isn't. The only reason youth get a go is through injury, and then they're thrown in at the deep end often in an injury ravaged team that's low on confidence/quality, or thrown on in an attempt to bail us out. This isn't steady integration into the fist team where they get minutes here and there consistantly, it's basically throwing them in and it's sink or swim. I think it's dire development/management of the youth personally.
As soon as you said live ROBERTS was coming on etc, MY thought was fooking bielsa again in LOVE WITH I CANNOT PLAY FOOTBALL ROBERTS and he is going to LOSE US THE GAME, AND AS YOU SAID ROBERTS TRIED TO NUTNEG A PLAYER , INSTEAD OF PASSING IT ETC…
No Sir Patrick of Bamford and Kalvin = No Leeds United.
It's been that way for years.
I commented only a few days ago that when Rodrigo plays in midfield we lack stability and we are more open. And that’s exactly what happened. I’m sorry but when he’s on the pitch, we play worse and that’s because we give the ball away more. And the Substitutions today were horrific. Why take James off who’s always an option to get in behind, keep Rodrigo on WHILST BRINGING ON ROBERTS INSTEAD OF GELDHART. Bielsa overthinking it again and costing us the game. Need to pick up points against Everton and Villa. Come on Leeds!!!
We lost when Bielsa brought on Roberts.
Unluckyyyyyyy
We haven’t beaten Newcastle since we drew 1-1 with them?? That was the last time we played them so obviously ollie😂 Rodrigo was awful so can’t agree with that & Roberts has like 1 goal in 50 games or something stupid,classic smash & grab from them,we didn’t have to force it for the result as we were in the better position to start with league wise,so frustrating all round especially with them getting like 3 injuries during the game & Fraser hobbling around for the last 10 minutes
Dry January will be tested tonight. 😡💩😤
Gelhardt should of started the second half, too little too late to expect anything 10 minutes from time.