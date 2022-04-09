TFTV16: Newcastle United are good now?





Charlotte and Alex are back to talk through another week of life as an NUFC fan. This week they talk through:

A strangely competent Newcastle United

Eddie Howe’s ASM espionage

Kieran Trippier isn’t playing but is still captaining this side

