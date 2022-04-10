Eddie Howe Reaction | Newcastle United 1-1 Norwich City | The Pink Un



Eddie Howe reacts to his Newcastle sides 1-1 draw against Norwich City in the Premier League at St James’ Park.

Comprar Camisetas de fútbol para adultos y niños desde 15 € y camisetas oficiales de equipos de fútbol. Clica y Recoge GRATUITO en tienda.

14 comentarios en “Eddie Howe Reaction | Newcastle United 1-1 Norwich City | The Pink Un

  1. Sick Hunt

    Weve not won in 14 games… absolutely 0 chance we all of a sudden turn it round and win half the games we have left 😅 we are done. No team has ever gone 14 games without a win at the start and survived.

  2. Kenzie Xi

    Fernandez (definitely) and Lewis in for Burnley. Thank god Clark won't play but I don't want lascelles coming back in and stinking up the place anymore either

  13. NUFCDave

    Keep ya head up Eddie, Clarke let us down no doubt about it, the lads fought as hard as they could just hoping things can turn around.

Los comentarios están cerrados.