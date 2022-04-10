Eddie Howe Reaction | Newcastle United 1-1 Norwich City | The Pink Un

Eddie Howe reacts to his Newcastle sides 1-1 draw against Norwich City in the Premier League at St James’ Park.
Weve not won in 14 games… absolutely 0 chance we all of a sudden turn it round and win half the games we have left 😅 we are done. No team has ever gone 14 games without a win at the start and survived.
Fernandez (definitely) and Lewis in for Burnley. Thank god Clark won't play but I don't want lascelles coming back in and stinking up the place anymore either
I feel the Newcastle fans are more unhappy then the Norwich fans with this result 🔰😂
Newcastle is relagated now, no chance staying up now!!!
Norwich 2 points dropped. Good luck Newcastle.
City were lucky Clarke was a dipstick.
The players gave there all if they do that in every game there is a chance we can stay up
We are down
Back howe we win games haway mags
Bring back Bruce,was wrong to get rid of him because the fans were being unfair and ungrateful.
Supporters need to back this guy. He's a very good coach, who will do his very best for the club.
Keep ya head up Eddie, Clarke let us down no doubt about it, the lads fought as hard as they could just hoping things can turn around.
The hole is getting bigger for the geordies… i hope they find a miricle