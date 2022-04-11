KIERAN TRIPPIER | True Geordie Podcast #152

This week, England and now Newcastle superstar, Kieran Trippier is on the podcast to speak about his reasons for joining the club, becoming La Liga Champions, scoring in a World Cup Semi-Final and much more
Thanks for everyone supporting us to get to this point 💙 big respect to Kieran for coming on!
What a legend and so underrated. I know you were tight on time but would love to hear him speak about Sean Dyche, especially as he’s been similarly underrated!
I’m a fan of him. He’s too underrated
is Kieran Trippier sponsored by fresh ego kid? lol
@True Geordie brilliant podcast…… When is the Amanda Staveley one ?? 🙂
As a Man United fan I'd take this guy rn in a heart beat he’s quality man what a signing by Newcastle😭😭😭😭
Next footballers…CR7, …Gareth Southgate, Pep Guardiola fuck it get Simon Jordan on here too..lol.
Being dragged through the mud can break you or help you build a strong character and Kieran seems very grounded and humble yet confident. Really enjoyed this podcast. Thanks guys. Wishing Newcastle the best.
luvvv Kieran. Great vid guys
do saka… plz
cant wait for newcastle againtst tottenham
All blood 🩸 money and the government will make sure ur new owners won’t be there for long !!!!!
Love it mate! Need to tap him up to try and get Mount and Rice on here 🙌🏼🙌🏼
Money was one of them Jesus Christ
Joelinton next
This is the best podcast i have ever watched (as a man united fan)
Can you try and get Robbie Fowler at some stage pls 🙂
Love Tripps. Genuine guy👏
Us selling him at Tottenham was the worst decision Poch made. The fans dogged this man for being one of the best FB in the league most games. Check stats
As a colombian who follow very close tino asprilla, he isnt in politics at all, he is in a football channel where he talks about colombian players, the colombian league, national team and talks about the results of eruopean football (League and champions). The Show its call "De Futbol de habla asi".
Great interview. Loved it.
Brilliant interview TG, great to have a playing professional come on and talk so openly. And especially one that really represents a feeling of hope and a rekindling of pride and joy for us Geordies. He's already more than a right back to us.