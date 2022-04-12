@NEWCASTLE
@NEWCASTLE
Get ramko pasveer the goalkeeper for a bargain in January we need a better keeper and defence first.
You really need to do something about the level of the music at the end, i need to turn my speakers up to hear you talk and once it ends im near deafened by the music lol and for the player I wouldnt be wanting to sign him, Newcastle need proven Premiership players who arent scared of a shift and Pepe isnt one of those
His tallent is The 3rd word from the end of your title lol Going no where with ssignings like that you need solid proven prem player so you can survive this season then build from there at this rate i don't see how Newcastle survive this season the Prem is the Best its ever been and getting better every week if you dont at least tread water in the Prem your gone within 2 seasons Good luck but this aint your answer UTV
Good points raised. You could be right, he may just need a ‘dynamic Eddie’ in his life and his potential could shine through. If EH wants him as part of the ‘fit’ then let him go for him but only if the price is right, the wages are right and the team dynamics are right. One great advantage we have having lots of wealth is we can always say ‘No’. We only have to deal on our terms. There is no need for us to appear desperate with any potential signings.
Oh God no
Shite
This guy is a poor player why would you want to sign a player that can't get in the Arsenal team.
Not sure Pepe will think about it
Definitely a big no thank you Arsenal!
No way.
Absolutely not,he's fucking shite and not worth a quarter of that money. If we buy him,and pay that wage,it'll be a bigger fucking travesty than when ashley bought donkeylinton. Absolute fucking madness and not worth 10 mil !!!!
First I’ve heard of it like I’d take him but can’t see this happening