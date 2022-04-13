20 comentarios en “Everton vs Newcastle Post match Eddie Howe frustrated after Everton defeat

  1. Paul Dixon

    The whole game was scrappy. I feel Everton deliberately played that way to stop us playing flowing football as per the last few games. End result…. we didn't get going. I don't mind the loss, so long as we pick up the pieces for the next one after the international break.

  3. kamlesh nundlall

    We cant be harsh.the team is getting tired,specially post chelsea game.hope they get a better result for the next match

  4. Anthony Stafford

    Very steve bruce performance way to defensive no real thought of attacking to many changes and weird decisins us refs and var

  5. V 4 Vendetta

    The defence were more concerned with giving away petty free kicks than actual defending. The midfield were happy to just pass it side ways and backwards instead of getting it wide to put crosses in for wood. The whole attitude of the players was different compared to our previous 10 games. I dont mind loosing but it sends me in a rage when we cant even try and win the game.

  6. The 11 meters D.X. Channel.

    Its disappointing as a Toon fan.. I still think the positives of the last 3 months totally out weigh the negatives.. 3 wins or 9 points from a possible 30 points is very much doable.. for this squad and manager.. We build in the summer.. And look for a place in European football..

  7. jay Aych are

    for some reason, ferdinand was sucking off Chris wood before the game and saying the was the difference in Newcastle's fortunes and hes what the team needed. eh? but he just showed again why he's not not really up to it.

    and for the second time in two games ASM comes on and the opposition score. It's no coincidence the opposition get the ball up the pitch so much easier when he plays, he doesnt have the graft to defend. almoron might lack in certain areas but he puts in the mileage chasing the balls and closing down players. ASM also has gone back to trying to beat 5 defenders at once and taking the ball down a dead end instead of doing some razzle dazzle and then moving the ball

  8. Shaun Harriss

    The manager of the month is a poison chalice As soon as the award is given managers seem to lose the next games. Happens quite often!

  10. J

    We have to stop making excuses for Wood, he’s used his get out of jail card too many times now and today he was exposed. Just holding the ball up isn’t good enough as a Premiership club. We need to start playing Manquillo over Krafth, I’d start Gayle up front for our next game. We’re now 100% capable of being relegated its tight at the bottom and we’re now amongst it again.

  11. Robert Symes

    Two late goals in 2 games … played well in both in spells…. nice break now to the Tottenham game … if we drew these last 2 we would be 100% safe … no panic just re set and go again

  12. Christian Rice

    Woods was very poor again. He’s off the pace. And ASM didn’t fit our system. By our ball hairs we’ll just survive by 1-2 points.

  13. Andrew Mayo

    I was thinking that things were on the up after recent performances and results….but last night was very very disappointing for Toon.lacked leadership,lacked an attacking attitude.
    Thought after first half we were odds on for a win….We should've easily have done a job at everton last night and we capitulated…..again.Not good given situation we are in.

  14. Audrey Hall

    Chris wood for all Eddie defends him is useless
    ASM one trick pony not a team player.
    Kraft is hopeless
    Poor decisions from Eddie on subs

  17. Daniel Mount

    Chris wood for 25Mill is a joke, a decent striker would of finished them today, especially that open goal he missed.

  18. Otar the Foul

    Wood, Almoron, Murphy are just Championship players. Joelinton & Willock did jack all. ASM will never win the Ballon d'Or. Bruno was class.

  20. Ian Nu

    Somehow newcastle found a way to lose a game which was stacked in their favour.For all their money and good run they've been on,old habits die hard.

