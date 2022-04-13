Everton vs Newcastle United
Camisetas de fútbol baratas Tienda online, Comprar Camiseta futbol precio más barato y envío rápido. En nuestra tienda de camisetas de futbol baratas.
Everton vs Newcastle United
Camisetas de fútbol baratas Tienda online, Comprar Camiseta futbol precio más barato y envío rápido. En nuestra tienda de camisetas de futbol baratas.
The whole game was scrappy. I feel Everton deliberately played that way to stop us playing flowing football as per the last few games. End result…. we didn't get going. I don't mind the loss, so long as we pick up the pieces for the next one after the international break.
Manager of the month curse strikes again
We cant be harsh.the team is getting tired,specially post chelsea game.hope they get a better result for the next match
Very steve bruce performance way to defensive no real thought of attacking to many changes and weird decisins us refs and var
The defence were more concerned with giving away petty free kicks than actual defending. The midfield were happy to just pass it side ways and backwards instead of getting it wide to put crosses in for wood. The whole attitude of the players was different compared to our previous 10 games. I dont mind loosing but it sends me in a rage when we cant even try and win the game.
Its disappointing as a Toon fan.. I still think the positives of the last 3 months totally out weigh the negatives.. 3 wins or 9 points from a possible 30 points is very much doable.. for this squad and manager.. We build in the summer.. And look for a place in European football..
for some reason, ferdinand was sucking off Chris wood before the game and saying the was the difference in Newcastle's fortunes and hes what the team needed. eh? but he just showed again why he's not not really up to it.
and for the second time in two games ASM comes on and the opposition score. It's no coincidence the opposition get the ball up the pitch so much easier when he plays, he doesnt have the graft to defend. almoron might lack in certain areas but he puts in the mileage chasing the balls and closing down players. ASM also has gone back to trying to beat 5 defenders at once and taking the ball down a dead end instead of doing some razzle dazzle and then moving the ball
The manager of the month is a poison chalice As soon as the award is given managers seem to lose the next games. Happens quite often!
You thought you just had to turn up, going down yeah right 😆 🤣
We have to stop making excuses for Wood, he’s used his get out of jail card too many times now and today he was exposed. Just holding the ball up isn’t good enough as a Premiership club. We need to start playing Manquillo over Krafth, I’d start Gayle up front for our next game. We’re now 100% capable of being relegated its tight at the bottom and we’re now amongst it again.
Two late goals in 2 games … played well in both in spells…. nice break now to the Tottenham game … if we drew these last 2 we would be 100% safe … no panic just re set and go again
Woods was very poor again. He’s off the pace. And ASM didn’t fit our system. By our ball hairs we’ll just survive by 1-2 points.
I was thinking that things were on the up after recent performances and results….but last night was very very disappointing for Toon.lacked leadership,lacked an attacking attitude.
Thought after first half we were odds on for a win….We should've easily have done a job at everton last night and we capitulated…..again.Not good given situation we are in.
Chris wood for all Eddie defends him is useless
ASM one trick pony not a team player.
Kraft is hopeless
Poor decisions from Eddie on subs
Bummer the Geordies lost but hats off to lampard
I think Bruno and Target were our best player on the pitch last night. we should have started ASM.
Chris wood for 25Mill is a joke, a decent striker would of finished them today, especially that open goal he missed.
Wood, Almoron, Murphy are just Championship players. Joelinton & Willock did jack all. ASM will never win the Ballon d'Or. Bruno was class.
Chris wood is bad at everything a striker needs to do
Somehow newcastle found a way to lose a game which was stacked in their favour.For all their money and good run they've been on,old habits die hard.