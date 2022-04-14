Kieran Trippier – Welcome to Newcastle United! Crazy Tackles/Assists/Skills/Goals

▷ Subscribe for more videos : ✔
Let's be honest we're all waiting for that striker or winger at Newcastle but trippier has exceeded my expectations of who we'd be able to bring in at rb
Absolute bargain for Newcastle. Great player! I loved him at spurs
This is a great fit; NUFC's relegation will coincide nicely with a once okay(ish) footballer's decline in to a Championship-level player.
Welcome to BLACK & WHITE UNITED!
Howay The Lads!
He will be fantastic signing for Newcastle United. But they should be up the average of the team level more and more. Nevertheless, Tripper's ability would not work out.
We can play southampton now 🙈🙈🙈😂😂😂😂😂
Who's next? Digne?..
Newcastle should sign martial. He scored 30 odd goals his 1st season at man United. But now he can't get a game. He's perfect for Newcastle, trippier just signed, they need 4 to 6 other good signings and I think they might stay up.
Welcome To Our World
HWTL⚫⚪🔥🔥
The biggest shock in modern football.
Shows how the game has turned to greed.
A massive step back for the player as the championship awaits.
I rate him highly, what a bargain!
⚫⚽⚫
I'm a Toon fan over the moon, I must give you also a credit for the music, not often football videos have descent music
A hard working, talented and intelligent player. Welcome to the Toon Army ⚫⚪
Huge signing for Newcastle!
💕⚽🇬🇭👌