Kieran Trippier – Welcome to Newcastle United! Crazy Tackles/Assists/Skills/Goals



comentarios

  1. Ian Vincent

    Let's be honest we're all waiting for that striker or winger at Newcastle but trippier has exceeded my expectations of who we'd be able to bring in at rb

  3. Static CentreHalf

    This is a great fit; NUFC's relegation will coincide nicely with a once okay(ish) footballer's decline in to a Championship-level player.

  6. Far_Better

    He will be fantastic signing for Newcastle United. But they should be up the average of the team level more and more. Nevertheless, Tripper's ability would not work out.

  9. cobra kai

    Newcastle should sign martial. He scored 30 odd goals his 1st season at man United. But now he can't get a game. He's perfect for Newcastle, trippier just signed, they need 4 to 6 other good signings and I think they might stay up.

  11. M S

    The biggest shock in modern football.
    Shows how the game has turned to greed.
    A massive step back for the player as the championship awaits.

  13. Ulfur Karlsson

    I'm a Toon fan over the moon, I must give you also a credit for the music, not often football videos have descent music

