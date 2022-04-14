Southampton 1-2 Newcastle United | SAINTS LIVE: The Final Whistle

The reaction from a tough night at St Mary’s as Southampton’s home record is broken by Newcastle United.
ENVÍO y DEVOLUCIÓN GRATIS – Gran colección de Camisetas de fútbol oficiales – Descubre camisetas de equipos y selecciones europeas en camisetasfutboleses.com.
Eddie Howes Black and White Army ◼◻◼ Great performance especially from Bruno G.
Newcastle fan here, fair play to the panel for a very balanced and fair analysis of the game. end to end entertaining game for the neutral and felt a draw would have been fair but will take the three points. GG
Newcastle we’re lucky again tonight. Southampton are awesome
E i e i ei o up the Premier league we go ☝️☝️☝️☝️
⚫⚪ ⚫⚪ ⚫⚪
pompey are bigger. from a toon fan👍🏻
🤫