The documentary | Transformation of Joelinton

A huge £40m signing from Bundesliga side Hoffenheim, a relatively unknown amongst Newcastle United fans – however money splashed by Mike Ashley, a rarity. In the two years Brazilian Joelinton has been at the club, he has been used by Steve Bruce as a centre forward or as a wide player. Eddie Howe spotted something, moved Joelinton in to central midfield and ever since has been putting in world beating performances, can his form last?
Previously in the positions played no
Currently… yes .. yes yes yes
Class lads really enjoyed that.
Don't hide the top of your head, shave your head and embrace yourself!
Who’s tweeted that on 27th dec 😂
Great video lads!!
Love how you put this one together
🇧🇷 🔥🔥👍🏻
Positive comment
I think he will keep improving and add more goals.
Awesome character and an amazing transformation.
Not going to lie. There was at times last season I was like fucking hell, who is this guy! I swear one game the ref had more successful touches then him. This season……Christ! Absolute hero! He's such a grafter for the team, a great player, and now one of my favourites. Eddie Howe has crafted Joelinton into something incredible. ⚫⚪⚫⚪⚫⚪⚫
Unpopular opinion: eddie Howe playing him there is overhyped. He was never ever ever a striker.
He has become a cult hero, EH has worked a miracle, way back in time Bob Paisley turned Ray Kennedy from striker to world class left field midfield player, an inspiration and what hard work does.. plus a modern thinking coach
Right for that transfer i thought well maybe hes a new Giovane Élber or some such still fell it was that agent played ASM will go if you dotn sign my other client. Now Joe put his work in was willing to switch and give his heart a great young man.
A rare compliment, but quite possibly he could’ve been dropped by Howe if he’d been there when big joe first joined. Steve Bruce stuck with him week in week out (for many reasons) but focusing on what we’ve heard from the likes of Sean longstaff. If it wasn’t for Bruce, big joe might’ve been another Tomasson.
Great presentation lads, thanks for sharing. 🤘
This has cracked me up. Who are you getting interviewed off lads? 🤣
joelinton has to win player of the season. who deserves it over him
In March, Joelinton hired OutLier FC, a Brazilian agency that analyzes performance and provides feedback. The agency identified his strengths to be in physicality, technicality and pressing. Howe deserves credit for moving him into midfield after that game where Clark was sent off, but Joelinton deserves most of the credit for recognising he needed help. That shows a strong leadership quality and a great example to struggling players to be accountable
Class lads
Outstanding well thought video gents, could see the documentaries return.
Eddie Howe has transformed Joelinton from someone who couldn't trap a bag of sand to someone who bosses the midfield now in most games. I first noticed against Manchester United where he totally bossed the midfield. The rate he is improving I can see him getting in the Brazilian team along with Bruno. Goalscoring may not be his forte but getting stuck in and winning balls is.
The NBA has an award for the comeback player of the year, if the epl had the same award J7 would win it hands down, what a find.
Southampton last year when Hendrick was red carded and he had to play right wing back was the first time his versatility showed through for me
Anyone with a bit of football knowledge could see that he had great touch though
They could make a Hollywood movie about the turn around joelinton has had at Newcastle. Gone from a lost soul that looked like he was struggling so much in so many areas to becoming in my opinion one of the best box to box midfielders in the league. I loose my shit when I see he isn't in the team now it use to be the opposite way around. This lad is a very talented footballer but more than that his work rate and passion to stay and change everyone's opinion on him when he could of left speaks volumes. This lad deserves all the plaudits he is getting and more. Oh and he is by far and away better than Fred if he can keep going he may make the Brazilian world cup squad and I hope he does. He only cost 40 million, if he can play like he is now every week then we got a bargain.
If he’s fit and plays the way he is atm player of the season hands down
Best video ever 🫡
Most outstanding turn around I've ever seen