The documentary | Transformation of Joelinton





A huge £40m signing from Bundesliga side Hoffenheim, a relatively unknown amongst Newcastle United fans – however money splashed by Mike Ashley, a rarity. In the two years Brazilian Joelinton has been at the club, he has been used by Steve Bruce as a centre forward or as a wide player. Eddie Howe spotted something, moved Joelinton in to central midfield and ever since has been putting in world beating performances, can his form last?

