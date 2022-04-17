SPURS DESTROY NEWCASTLE! Tottenham Hotspur 5-1 Newcastle United

COMMENT YOUR THOUGHTS!
Very hard not to be massively negative about today but it’s the premier league and they are a good side with world class players, just a bit disappointed with the way we started to then lose the way we did. Got to look forward to the next 3 home games and I’m sure Eddie and the lads will bounce back!
I just want to say sorry that you lost but I can’t do anything about it but you did I bit good
I was in a pub in Liverpool Street with a load of Newcastle fans singing you're going to win the league and your previous video has people commenting say they thought a 3 – 1 Newcastle win. I think this was a massive reality check for you guys, the two teams were leagues apart.
9 points out there to get. Come on the TOON!!!! ⚫️⚪️⚫️⚪️☝🏻☝🏻☝🏻☝🏻☝🏻
I was there and amongst the Spurs fans. I was left feeling humiliated – that was a totally unacceptable surrender.
Even great teams get a hiding ,Chelsea v Brentford,forget Spurs game ,roll on Friday .We have at least 4 winnable games,believe in Eddie.Good vid man ,thanks
Before our goal, we looked comfortable; after we scored, I thought we're going to win this, Spurs had nothing. Then we switch off after defending the corner, and not stopping the second cross; their second goal came from our free kick, giving the ball away like that was shocking, just showing some of the old habits lurk beneath.. then chasing the game against a counter attacking team is just suicide.. What this tells me is, we need a clear out in the summer, certain players need to go because we can't achieve anything with them, a game like this will always be around the corner.. However, if you'd of told me, with 8 games remaining we are favourites (we're still not safe), to stay up, I'd of ripped your hand off.. let's just get 2 wins from eight, and do what the plan all along was, survive, and rebuild!! HWTL
Hey, I'm Italian. I live in Rome. What is the structure we can see outside your window, please?
🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
That was very painful to watch.
Spurs had all the possession in 1st half?? Not they didn't!!😂😂
I've been saying this for a while now and it gets on my wick!! Why is newcastle assistant constantly taking over.. He stands there for the entire match with howe (manager) in the background.. Shouting at players.. Telling subs what to do when go on.. He even shakes the opposite managers hand before howe.. Its unbelievable.. Talk about hogging the limelight.. Obviously howe says nothing.. Sit the fuck down man!! No other club does it!! Why?
No negativity but howay…4 mins in front, it's not wor fault, world class forwards, world class keeper, world class manager and world class stadium! We will catch up but reality check…£60 mill in the summer, nah we need double that and more…just to get into the top 10!! But Friday at @8pm …HWTL
One bad result and you guys are all over the place, Howe's not the right man etc..🤣🤣..I think a lot of fans have got carried away with all the hype around the club.You came up against a quality Spurs Team..
1st half we were ok. 2nd half we totally self-destructed. Gave the ball away so cheaply for the 2nd spurs goal. Easy counterattack for the son goal. Pathetic defending for the Emerson goal and the 5th goal was a simple pass through the middle.
My worry with this team is that we lack a goal threat. We don't look like scoring many goals. our defense has been good during the 9 games unbeaten run. However, we don't score enough goals. I get that Spurs have class attackers but we have limited the opposition to few chances, like Chelsea and Southampton for example. In the 2nd half, Spurs could have scored 8. A game to forget and to the next.
Spurs were excellent second half but give it a couple of seasons and the result will be the other way.
Possibly the worst performance I've seen from Newcastle United in a very long time. What kind of pathetic performance was that from our team? I switched it off after we went down 3-1. It was torture to watch.
I still don't think Howe is the right man for the job, he's been OK to fairly good so far, I just don't see him as a long term manager. We won't go forward with Howe in charge, he should be gone by the end of the season and bringing somebody who's won some silverware to the club.
What's happened to Dan Burn as well? Started his NU career in fine form, but man, he was all over the place today.
Two weeks in the sun – for what? To give the supporters a piss poor display? Well done Howe 👏 ✔ 👍 👌 🙄
Can't argue with that mate. We fell apart against a good team. Spurs are not our rivals, the teams below us are. Heads up, We move on, still games to go.
Lmao…newcastle fan reckoned your destined for top ten this season….oops then he woke up.
Just counterattacks style that Spurs want it 🙄
Bad result but ah well. No big deal. No change at the bottom end of the table so no big deal. We move onto wolves. Hopefully get something there and get some results go our way again. More everyone loses, the sooner they'll run out of time to catch up. Still stands at 2 games up. 3 games with better goal difference.
There is 3 very winnable games out of what's left. Win those and fingers crossed we are safe!
🐕💩💩💩💩💩 2day 😥
We were poor in the second half, defence was shocking throughout. What was done over the 2 weeks in the sun we played shite. Hopefully it's a wake up call for all the lads to pull there fingers out of there arses. I didn't think we would get a result today but the second half was embarrassing.
you guys need to chill you cant beat top 6 teams