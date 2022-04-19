Football Manager 2022 gets into full swing today with Episode 1 of our first FM22 Let’s Play with Newcastle United! With £200,000,000 to spend the rebuild is going to be big!
FM22 Newcastle United – Episode 1: £200M TO SPEND! | Football Manager 2022 Let’s Play
I forgot to mention it in the video but I streamed the entirety of the Newcastle preseason on Twitch! We stream FM content there regularly so check it out. All transfers were endorsed by live stream viewers and they are as much to blame as me for how badly we do this season.
You can watch 'Episode 0' here: https://www.twitch.tv/videos/1183786040
I would've have focused on a keeper with greater aerial reach in the prem, since most focus on target menstyle strikers. As well as 2 center backs with strength, jumping reach and heading ofc, determination as well with positioning and marking rather than tackle.
How do you sign players like that with Newcastle in the first season
Worse 200mil spent! Period
I love 2D!
Wan Bissaka could never deliver a ball like that in real life for the 3rd
Played a gengenpress, balls to the wall, press and counter system, Callum Wilson proceeded to go on a 17 game goalless streak and I had to drop everything and desperately try to find a striker.
I did it in 2 seasons 🔥
Gabigol is a beast
In my first season I signed nico and balde on loan from Barca, also Alex collado for only 7mil who finished the season with 10 goals and 16 assists. I also brought in Darwin Nunez and morata from Benfica for a combined £60mil plus some add ons. I managed to do a swap for Ben Godfrey with Ryan Fraser plus like 4million then I managed to sign Devyne rensch from Ajax for £25mil and Marcos Antonio from shakhtar for £30mil and berge for 35mil. Then In January I signed jlingz for 2mil and loaned in Harvey Elliot from Liverpool. I managed to finish 6th at the end of the season
I found it tough moving players on in the first window because most had just signed new contracts so they didn’t want to leave.
I signed Rice, Dier, Tarkowski, Roussilon, Ballotti and Rodrygo on loan
I signed Alexander Isak for Newcastle, I play 4-3-3 with him as AF, in 75 games he has performed 83 goals. Worth 170 million pounds in season 23/24.
Man Utd and Arsenal have always been overpowered on FM.
how is he get so many player for relatively cheap rate?
Hmmm, for starters I retooled their back office, finding a superb GM in Luis Campos to help me sign a bunch of new players.
Picked up Alexandre Isak for 60 million and Anel Ahmedhodzic for 7.8 million. Then went out and found some undervaluaed albeit high reputation players. Picked up Isco for 4.5 million and Asensio for 8.5 million (and even got Madrid to take Joelinton off my hands in a player swap on this deal).
Lastly I picked up Sebastian Coates for 17 million. Great defender but also fantastic in the clubhouse, easily becoming a team leader.
Picked up 5 very young players from youth squads for another 8 million. That worked wonders for me as my youth teams looked great during the season under new youth development ace Nicky Butts.
I let it play for a bit and waited to see how the season would play out and by mid season I got my wish. Joao Felix ended up becoming extremely unhappy at Athletico as did Dest at Barcelona. Picked both of them up with the manority of what was left.
I play a 4-2-4 and stuck Felix up top as a supporting DLF or on the RW where I set him as an attacking AP.
The combo if Isak, Wilson and Felix turned Newcastle's attack into something special. Wilson scored 29 goals, Isak scored 26 and Felix scored 22 as well as chipping in with 17 assists. On top of that our defense was fairly good albeit inconsistent. Anel Ahmedhodžić was a revelation at CB who ended up not only starting the most games there due to injuries but also became my highest rated defender. He also developed nicely and his value went from 7.8 million to 75 million in his first year.
We still had some major issues in the midfield and LWB but those would be addressed in 22-23. Team finished in 3rd place but won the Carabao Cup and made it to the finals of the FA cup where we beat Man U and Liverpool to get there but lost to freaking Tottenham in the final.
Overall, a very satisfying season for Magpie fans. Looking for a playmaking middie like Luis Alberto in 22-23 to take us that final step to win it all in year 2.
being a nottingham forest fan. and watching every episode on FM21 and i would love to see you get my club to european giants again
2022 but no graphic improvement for 10 years
Anyone got tips how i can build a good team. because nobody want to play for us.
Half the players wont even negotiate ??
So is it possible to build your own style?
Say i only want fast dribblers on the wings that can do a Beckham cross into the box. Then simply have 2 Alan Smiths as my forward to smash them in…possible? Or can you only dop it with the modern Ganga press" B*S* style?
Let's bring back the good old 4-4-2 bang and wallop British football! ** you PEP 🙂
>9,000 likes so far…. Well done
I spent £70m on max aarons at RB very expensive but he is absolutely incredible
Start of Season 1 I had:
Dubravka,
Mbabu
Ginter
Lascelles
Lewis
Rice
Tolisso
Willock
Raphina
ASM
Calvert-Lewin
Wanted to keep the new signings down to manageable number, though even 6 feels very high
Why not go for a better Aggro Team instead?
coming from NymN and just wanted to say that you are really entertaining and fun to watch <3
This was fun. Just subscribed mate. Howay the lads!
Are you going to do park to prem
Congratulations. Your club is owned by a cadre of murdering cutthroats. As with most things… it's the company you keep. But what the fuck… their money spends okay. That's the main thing, right?
A Santiago muñez* at Newcastle, gotta love it! 😁
Won the EPL and UCL in my 5th year!
how do u sign players?