Joelinton | Welcome To Newcastle United | Skills & Goals

Highlights from Newcastle’s first signing of the transfer window – the Brazilian striker is set to smash the record transfer fee previously held by Miguel Almiron, and is arriving at a key time with the magpies’ striking options being depleted
Clip Credits: Bundesliga, Austrian Bundesliga, Série A
*Video earnings will go to the copyright owner if requested. No infringement intended*
kim ne derse desin bu fizikle tr de iş yapar ha yapmazsa zaten bi cacık olmaz bundan
Lol looking back I had so many arguments with fans on here saying he was terrible for 40 mill. Rondon half price at 20… but no no joelington quick. Gd in air ect ect. To all you wankers out there the guys is fucking terrible see yous in championship.
Do sport para o mundo 🤜🤛🦁🦁🦁
Best transfer of the century
Shearer must be getting worried about his club goals record being broken by Joelinton now! Yeah, I'm joking!
Been awful so far for the most part. Showed patches of his potential but really needs to lift if he’s going to cut it in the premier league. Often too slow to move the ball on, just gets it caught in his feet. PL teams defensively are lot more aggressive and I don’t t think he’s been able to handle/adapt to it yet
Wheres the receipt
Shite
We need to play 5-3-2 to get him some support
Josef Martinez would be the ideal striker to go next to him (also best friends with almiron)
Play almiron and saint-maximin wide cm
This video is a load of shite, he's a talentless hack who shouldn't even be worth playing in League 2. What a waste-man.
It sucks that he went to Newcastle and is gonna waste his career there he coulda been a decent successor to Firmino at Liverpool once he’s old
Joelinton did excellently against Norwich, scoring exactly no goals in their 3-1 loss.
Money well spent.
Sport clube ❤ temos orgulho desse cara!
Quality signing
say this lad is ZLatan class
That’s a quality player
Wow!!
The trio; Almiron, Joelinton & Maxim would be awesome!!
watch from 3:06 till end xDDD that music timing tho
Brasileiro na area
Mike Ashley the nonse. Why would you not give Rafa Benitez this kind of money. This is a shame, Steve Bruce is not the right man
sport sport sport sport
Allan Saint Maxamin Next Please? Should be a exciting Video to make?
Cria do meu Sport! Voa muleke.
Queremos te ver na seleção
Whenever I stumble across one of your videos, I know it's gonna be quality straight away. Nice job!
Schade das ich noch nie in den Genuss kam eine Tasse Kaffee mit unseren Gönner Herr Hopp zu trinken hätte viel zu plaudern über die TSG
Joelinton wird einer der größten ich hoffe er bleibt von Verletzungen verschont schön das ich ihn oft gesehen habe seine Zukunft ist unser Pech
another carl cort…
Now Newcastle Should sign Walter Benitez
Do Sport pro meu mundo
Ready to fire
Do a 2018/19 NUFC team of the season
Plays like Richarlison
Short video like😂😂😂
Dubraka
Ritchie Schar,Lacsells,Clark , New RWB
Shelvey,Longstaff, New CM, Almiron
Joelintion
good player, I will be in the crowd to make it work in Newcastle, Greetings from Sport Recife!
Very long tongue
Newcastle spend 40 million on will smith, what a summer summer summer time spending
If Lukaku could scores goals for everton and United, this guy might end up the steal of the season, not much hype around him but watch out.. and mark my words he won't be a Newcastle striker for long, big move within the next 3years
How do you know what game he has done a good skill move or a good ball. You surely don’t go through every game in the Bundesliga? What website do you use to find out when he has done something well on the pitch?
I’m sure if he score 10-15 goals Newcastle will sell him to make a profit
Hello to everybody im a Rapid Vienna fan. Joelinton played for us 2 years ago. He will be a flop just saying. I dont know how he is ever worth 40 million. In austrian Bundesliga he scored i think 5-7 goals in 1 season. He was a striker and played every game. Dont expect to much of him. He is strong but he is so bad at shots. I still wish you and him good luck.
Cria da base🇩🇪🇩🇪
Newcastle got a new fan now! I support Sport Recife, the team that Joelinton became professional and started his football years. Good luck this season, Greetings from Brazil.
Definitely more of a number 10